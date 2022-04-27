Netflix Acquires Alejandro G. Inarritu’s Latest Movie ‘Bardo’

Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s newest film, his first since 2015’s The Revenant, is heading to Netflix.

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, was written by Iñárritu and Nicolás Giacobone, who previously collaborated on the Oscar-winning script for Birdman. The movie, according to the film’s description, “is a nostalgic comedy set against an epic personal journey. It chronicles the story of a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker, who returns home and works through an existential crisis as he grapples with his identity, familial relationships, the folly of his memories as well as the past of his country. He seeks answers in his past to reconcile who he is in the present.” Daniel Giménez Cacho and Griselda Siciliani star in the movie, which was filmed in Mexico City.

Shot on 65mm, the movie is currently in post-production and is expected to wrap this fall, after which it will be getting a theatrical release from the streamer. Much like it did with awards-focused titles like Roma, Marriage Story and Hand of God, Netflix will put the movie onto select screens across several dozen territories, including Mexico, U.S., Canada and the U.K., among many others.

Iñárritu won back-to-back best director Oscars for his last two features, Birdman and The Revenant.

Netflix film head Scott Stuber said in a statement: “Bardo is a cinematic experience that has inspired us to create a release strategy designed for the film to penetrate culture in the biggest and widest way. We will give film lovers everywhere the opportunity to experience the film through a global theatrical release and the film’s worldwide release on Netflix.”