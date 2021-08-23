Netflix Acquires China Adoption Documentary ‘Found’

Netflix has picked up worldwide rights to filmmaker Amanda Lipitz’s forthcoming feature documentary Found.

The film follows the incredible story of three American teenage girls (Chloe, Sadie and Lily) — each adopted from China — who discover they are blood-related cousins on 23andMe. Their online meeting inspires the young women to confront the burning questions they have about their lost history. When they meet for the first time, they embark on a once-in-a-lifetime journey to China in search of answers.

Netflix plans to release the doc over its platform on Oct. 20.

Lipitz’s directorial debut, the feature-length documentary called Step, premiered to acclaim in competition at Sundance in 2017, winning the special jury award for inspirational filmmaking. Step was released theatrically that year by Searchlight and was awarded the NAACP image award for best documentary.

Found is produced by Kindred Spirit’s Anita Gou (The Farewell, Honey Boy), Seesaw Productions’ Jane Zheng (The Farewell, King of Peking, Dead Pigs), and Impact Partners’ Jenny Raskin (On Hostile Ground). Lipitz is also producing under her banner, Amanda Lipitz Productions. Endeavour Content brokered the Netflix deal.

The film will feature the original song Mystery of Me written by MILCK, Simon Wilcox, and Toby Chu (Bao) and performed by Phillipa Soo (Hamilton) featuring MILCK.

Said Lipitz in a statement: “This is a film about the way we are all connected, set against a backdrop of circumstances that changed the course of many lives. It is for anyone who has the faith, courage, and strength to find out who they really are.”