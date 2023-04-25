Netflix Animation Reveals ‘In Your Dreams,’ a New SpongeBob Adventure and Additional ‘Nimona’ Voice Casting

Netflix announced two new animated features coming to the platform in 2024: A new SpongeBob SquarePants-themed movie titled Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie; and In Your Dreams, a comedy adventure about a pair of siblings who magically travel into the world of dreams.

As part of an overview of its 2023-2024 slate, Netflix Animation revealed additional cast members for its summer release Nimona, based on the graphic novel by ND Stevenson, and released first-look images and new art for its upcoming titles.

In Nickelodeon’s Liza Johnson-helmed Bikini Bottom, all its denizens are suddenly scooped out of the ocean, and Sandy Cheeks and SpongeBob SquarePants journey to Texas to save the town from a villainous plot. The ensemble voice cast includes Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks), Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Wanda Sykes and Johnny Knoxville.

‘Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie’ Netflix

Produced by Kuku Studios, In Your Dreams is described as a comedy adventure about Stevie and her brother Elliot – two total opposites – who magically travel into the world of dreams with the mission of finding The Sandman who will grant them their ultimate wish — saving their parents’ marriage. It’s helmed by Alex Woo and co-directed by Erik Benson.

Netflix confirmed that Nimona‘s previously announced cast members Chloë Grace Moretz (Nimona), Riz Ahmed (Ballister Boldheart) and Eugene Lee Yang (Ambrosius Goldenloin) are joined by a supporting cast that includes Frances Conroy, Lorraine Toussaint, Beck Bennett, RuPaul Charles, Indya Moore, Julio Torres and Sarah Sherman. Nimona began as a production of the former Blue Sky Studios and was shut down when the studio was acquired by Disney as part of the Fox acquisition. Nimona was revived by Annapurna Animation and is helmed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane.

Netflix additionally released first-look images for several titles, including That Christmas, (below) helmed by Simon Otto (head of character animation on the How To Train Your Dragon trilogy) and based on the children’s books by Academy Award-nominated writer Richard Curtis (Four Weddings and a Funeral). It’s slated for a Christmas 2024 release.

‘That Christmas’ Courtesy of Locksmith Animation

A first-look image for 2024’s Thelma the Unicorn, the story of a pony who dreams of becoming a music star, helmed by Lynn Wang and Jared Hess, was also released.

‘Thelma the Unicorn’ Netflix

Netflix released new stills from several upcoming animated features.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget: The sequel to the highest-grossing stop-motion movie of all time, Chicken Run 2 is produced by Aardman (Wallace & Gromit) and helmed by Sam Fell (Flushed Away). It’s slated for release this fall, with a voice cast led by Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi, Bella Ramsay, Imelda Staunton, David Bradley and Nick Mohammed.

‘Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget’ Aardman/NETFLIX

The Monkey King: Slated for release this summer, the comedy follows a charismatic monkey on an epic quest. It’s helmed by Anthony Stacchi (The Boxtrolls) and features a voice cast that includes Jimmy O. Yang, Bowen Yang and Jo Koy.

‘The Monkey King’ Netflix

Upcoming 2023 titles include Leo, a fall release led by Adam Sandler as a 74-year-old lizard and class pet. The voice cast also includes Bill Burr, Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, Rob Schneider and Stephanie Hsu. Netflix’s animated feature slate also includes the 2024 release Ultraman, based on the fictional superhero and helmed by Shannon Tindle (Lost Ollie).