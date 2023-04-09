Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in April 2023

New Girl is moving out of Netflix this April.

After nearly 10 years on the platform, all seven seasons of the Zooey Deschanel-starring Fox comedy are exiting the platform on Sunday.

But fans will soon be able to reunite with Deschanel’s Jess, Nick (Jake Johnson), Schmidt (Max Greenfield), Winston (Lamorne Morris) and more on April 17 when New Girl starts streaming on Hulu and Peacock.

Later in the month, Netflix subscribers will lose access to Alex Gibney’s Julian Assange documentary We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks and Bill Nye: Science Guy, which follows the beloved children’s television host as he takes on the anti-science movement, including those who deny climate change and evolution.

By the end of the month, several movies will leave Netflix, including Leap Year, Road to Perdition and action films Den of Thieves and Empire State.

And Edgar Wright’s 2010 movie version of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is also exiting Netflix on April 30. But the streamer has ordered an anime series with Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and more original castmembers set to lend their voices to the same roles they played in the cult film.

Earlier this month, Netflix dropped all three seasons of DreamWorks Animation’s Turbo FAST as well as What Lies Below and Hush.

Despite all the content leaving, Netflix has announced a number of new movies and TV shows that will be added over the course of the month.

Read on for the list of movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in April.

April 1

Turbo FAST: Seasons 1-3

April 3

What Lies Below

April 7

Hush

April 9

New Girl: Seasons 1-7

April 11

Married at First Sight: Season 10

April 12

The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1

April 18

Cuckoo: Seasons 1-5

April 20

The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show: Seasons 1-4

April 23

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks

April 24

Bill Nye: Science Guy

April 25

The IT Crowd: Series 1-5

April 27

Señora Acero: Seasons 1-5

April 28

Ash vs. Evil Dead: Seasons 1-3

April 30

Den of Thieves

Empire State

Leap Year

Road to Perdition

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World