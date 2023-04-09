Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in April 2023

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
New Girl is moving out of Netflix this April.
After nearly 10 years on the platform, all seven seasons of the Zooey Deschanel-starring Fox comedy are exiting the platform on Sunday.
But fans will soon be able to reunite with Deschanel’s Jess, Nick (Jake Johnson), Schmidt (Max Greenfield), Winston (Lamorne Morris) and more on April 17 when New Girl starts streaming on Hulu and Peacock.
Later in the month, Netflix subscribers will lose access to Alex Gibney’s Julian Assange documentary We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks and Bill Nye: Science Guy, which follows the beloved children’s television host as he takes on the anti-science movement, including those who deny climate change and evolution.
Related Stories
By the end of the month, several movies will leave Netflix, including Leap Year, Road to Perdition and action films Den of Thieves and Empire State.
And Edgar Wright’s 2010 movie version of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is also exiting Netflix on April 30. But the streamer has ordered an anime series with Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and more original castmembers set to lend their voices to the same roles they played in the cult film.
Earlier this month, Netflix dropped all three seasons of DreamWorks Animation’s Turbo FAST as well as What Lies Below and Hush.
Despite all the content leaving, Netflix has announced a number of new movies and TV shows that will be added over the course of the month.
Read on for the list of movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in April.
April 1
Turbo FAST: Seasons 1-3
April 3
What Lies Below
April 7
Hush
April 9
New Girl: Seasons 1-7
April 11
Married at First Sight: Season 10
April 12
The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1
April 18
Cuckoo: Seasons 1-5
April 20
The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show: Seasons 1-4
April 23
We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks
April 24
Bill Nye: Science Guy
April 25
The IT Crowd: Series 1-5
April 27
Señora Acero: Seasons 1-5
April 28
Ash vs. Evil Dead: Seasons 1-3
April 30
Den of Thieves
Empire State
Leap Year
Road to Perdition
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Ray Liotta
Charlie Day Says Ray Liotta Not Getting to See the Audience React to ‘Fool’s Paradise’ Is His “Biggest Regret”
-
Sir Anthony Hopkins
Michael Lerner, Actor in ‘Barton Fink,’ ‘Harlem Nights’ and ‘Eight Men Out,’ Dies at 81
-
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Box Office: ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Opens to Stupendous $204.6M in U.S., Record $377M Globally
-
-
Maiwenn
Maiwenn, Director of Johnny Depp’s Cannes Opener ‘Jeanne du Barry,’ Accused of Assaulting Journalist
-