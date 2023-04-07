Netflix’s New Releases Coming in April 2023

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always movie, John Mulaney’s new stand-up special, the second season of Sweet Tooth and the final seasons of Better Call Saul, Working Moms and Firefly Lane are among the much-anticipated projects hitting Netflix this month.

The Power Rangers movie, streaming April 19, brings back series castmembers David Yost, Walter Jones, Steve Cardenas, Catherine Sutherland, Karan Ashley and Johnny Yong Bosch as they face off against the evil Rita Repulsa (Barbara Goodson) once more.

John Mulaney returns to Netflix for his latest stand-up special, Baby J, on April 25. Baby J, shot at Boston’s Symphony Hall, marks Mulaney’s third stand-up special at Netflix, which also streamed his variety special John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch in 2019. The special is also Mulaney’s first since his recent divorce, stint in rehab and welcoming a baby with Olivia Munn.

At the end of the month, Netflix welcomes the second season of Sweet Tooth and second part of the second and final season of Firefly Lane.

In the next set of Sweet Tooth episodes, Gus (Christian Convery) has to find new strength to save himself and his fellow hybrids, who are being held captive. The critically acclaimed, Emmy-winning series from showrunner Jim Mickle and Team Downey’s Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell and Evan Moore as well as executive producer Linda Moran, hits Netflix on April 27.

That same day, Netflix drops the final episodes of Firefly Lane. The second part of season two of the Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke starrer will reveal the fate of Tully (Heigl) and Kate’s (Chalke) lifelong friendship and look back on the pals’ past ups and downs.

Firefly Lane is far from the only series dropping its final season on Netflix this month, with the streamer also adding the last episodes of Better Call Saul, for those who missed the sixth and final season of the Bob Odenkirk starrer when it ended its run on AMC last year, and Workin’ Moms, which hits Netflix after airing its seventh and last season in Canada earlier this year.

But Netflix also has plenty of new offerings this month, including the Keri Russell-starring political drama, The Diplomat; Boston Marathon bombing docuseries American Manhunt, looking into the days after the tragic attack 10 years ago; and Edgar Ramirez starrer Florida Man, about a struggling ex-cop who has to return to his home state on a mysterious mission that turns into a wild odyssey.

Earlier this month, Netflix added American Hustle, The Birds, Charlie Wilson’s War, Born on the Fourth of July, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, How to Train Your Dragon, Hotel Transylvania, Inception, Inside Man, A League of Their Own, Psycho, Puss in Boots, Shrek Forever After, Beef and The Bourne Identity, Supremacy and Ultimatum.

Read on for the complete list of titles hitting Netflix this April.

April 1

American Hustle

Battleship

The Birds

Born on the Fourth of July

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Charlie Wilson’s War

Conan the Destroyer

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Friday Night Lights

Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1

Hoarders: Season 12

Hotel Transylvania

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

How to Train Your Dragon

I, Frankenstein

Inception

Inside Man

The Land Before Time (1988)

A League of Their Own

Marnie

Matilda (1996)

The Negotiator

Not Another Teen Movie

Psycho (1960)

Puss in Boots

Shark Tale

Shrek Forever After

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain

28 Days

Zombieland

April 2

War Sailor: Limited Series

April 3

Magic Mixies: Season 1

Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter: Season 1

April 4

My Name Is Mo’Nique

The Signing

April 5

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now

April 6

Beef

The Last Stand

April 7

Chupa

Holy Spider

Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign

Oh Belinda

Thicker Than Water

Transatlantic

April 8

Hunger

April 10

CoComelon: Season 8

April 11

All American: Homecoming Season 2

Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman

April 12

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing

Celeste Barber Fine, thanks

Operation: Nation

Smother-in-Law: Season 2

April 13

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2

Florida Man

Obsession

April 14

Phenomena

Queenmaker

Queens on the Run

Seven Kings Must Die

Weathering

April 15

Doctor Cha

Time Trap

April 16

The Best Man Holiday

Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion

The Mustang

The Nutty Boy Part 2

April 17

Oggy Oggy: Season 2

April 18

Better Call Saul: Season 6

How to Get Rich

Longest Third Date

April 19

Chimp Empire

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always

April 20

The Diplomat

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites

April 21

A Tourist’s Guide to Love

Chokehold

Indian Matchmaking: Season 3

One More Time

Rough Diamonds

April 22

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 4

April 25

The Hateful Eight

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1

John Mulaney: Baby J

April 26

The Good Bad Mother

Kiss, Kiss!

Love After Music

Workin’ Moms: Season 7

April 27

Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 2

The Matchmaker

The Nurse

Sharkdog: Season 3

Sweet Tooth: Season 2

April 28

AKA

InuYasha: Season 6

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch