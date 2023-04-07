Netflix’s New Releases Coming in April 2023

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always movie, John Mulaney’s new stand-up special, the second season of Sweet Tooth and the final seasons of Better Call Saul, Working Moms and Firefly Lane are among the much-anticipated projects hitting Netflix this month.
The Power Rangers movie, streaming April 19, brings back series castmembers David Yost, Walter Jones, Steve Cardenas, Catherine Sutherland, Karan Ashley and Johnny Yong Bosch as they face off against the evil Rita Repulsa (Barbara Goodson) once more.
John Mulaney returns to Netflix for his latest stand-up special, Baby J, on April 25. Baby J, shot at Boston’s Symphony Hall, marks Mulaney’s third stand-up special at Netflix, which also streamed his variety special John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch in 2019. The special is also Mulaney’s first since his recent divorce, stint in rehab and welcoming a baby with Olivia Munn.
Related Stories
At the end of the month, Netflix welcomes the second season of Sweet Tooth and second part of the second and final season of Firefly Lane.
In the next set of Sweet Tooth episodes, Gus (Christian Convery) has to find new strength to save himself and his fellow hybrids, who are being held captive. The critically acclaimed, Emmy-winning series from showrunner Jim Mickle and Team Downey’s Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell and Evan Moore as well as executive producer Linda Moran, hits Netflix on April 27.
That same day, Netflix drops the final episodes of Firefly Lane. The second part of season two of the Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke starrer will reveal the fate of Tully (Heigl) and Kate’s (Chalke) lifelong friendship and look back on the pals’ past ups and downs.
Firefly Lane is far from the only series dropping its final season on Netflix this month, with the streamer also adding the last episodes of Better Call Saul, for those who missed the sixth and final season of the Bob Odenkirk starrer when it ended its run on AMC last year, and Workin’ Moms, which hits Netflix after airing its seventh and last season in Canada earlier this year.
But Netflix also has plenty of new offerings this month, including the Keri Russell-starring political drama, The Diplomat; Boston Marathon bombing docuseries American Manhunt, looking into the days after the tragic attack 10 years ago; and Edgar Ramirez starrer Florida Man, about a struggling ex-cop who has to return to his home state on a mysterious mission that turns into a wild odyssey.
Earlier this month, Netflix added American Hustle, The Birds, Charlie Wilson’s War, Born on the Fourth of July, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, How to Train Your Dragon, Hotel Transylvania, Inception, Inside Man, A League of Their Own, Psycho, Puss in Boots, Shrek Forever After, Beef and The Bourne Identity, Supremacy and Ultimatum.
Missed what came to Netflix last month? Check out the March 2023 additions here.
Read on for the complete list of titles hitting Netflix this April.
April 1
American Hustle
Battleship
The Birds
Born on the Fourth of July
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
Charlie Wilson’s War
Conan the Destroyer
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Friday Night Lights
Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1
Hoarders: Season 12
Hotel Transylvania
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
How to Train Your Dragon
I, Frankenstein
Inception
Inside Man
The Land Before Time (1988)
A League of Their Own
Marnie
Matilda (1996)
The Negotiator
Not Another Teen Movie
Psycho (1960)
Puss in Boots
Shark Tale
Shrek Forever After
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain
28 Days
Zombieland
April 2
War Sailor: Limited Series
April 3
Magic Mixies: Season 1
Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter: Season 1
April 4
My Name Is Mo’Nique
The Signing
April 5
Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now
April 6
Beef
The Last Stand
April 7
Chupa
Holy Spider
Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign
Oh Belinda
Thicker Than Water
Transatlantic
April 8
Hunger
April 10
CoComelon: Season 8
April 11
All American: Homecoming Season 2
Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman
April 12
American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing
Celeste Barber Fine, thanks
Operation: Nation
Smother-in-Law: Season 2
April 13
The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2
Florida Man
Obsession
April 14
Phenomena
Queenmaker
Queens on the Run
Seven Kings Must Die
Weathering
April 15
Doctor Cha
Time Trap
April 16
The Best Man Holiday
Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion
The Mustang
The Nutty Boy Part 2
April 17
Oggy Oggy: Season 2
April 18
Better Call Saul: Season 6
How to Get Rich
Longest Third Date
April 19
Chimp Empire
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always
April 20
The Diplomat
Tooth Pari: When Love Bites
April 21
A Tourist’s Guide to Love
Chokehold
Indian Matchmaking: Season 3
One More Time
Rough Diamonds
April 22
Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 4
April 25
The Hateful Eight
The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1
John Mulaney: Baby J
April 26
The Good Bad Mother
Kiss, Kiss!
Love After Music
Workin’ Moms: Season 7
April 27
Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 2
The Matchmaker
The Nurse
Sharkdog: Season 3
Sweet Tooth: Season 2
April 28
AKA
InuYasha: Season 6
King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day