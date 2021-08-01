Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in August

Netflix is removing a number of films and TV shows from its streaming library this August.

On the movie side, the Daniel Craig-led James Bond titles Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace will leave at the end of the month on Aug. 30, while thrillers American Assassin and the Oscar-nominated Nightcrawler will leave early in August.

Directed by Michael Cuesta and adapted from Vince Flynn’s 2010 novel of the same name, American Assassin follows a young CIA black ops recruit (Dylan O’Brien) who works with a Cold War veteran to prevent the detonation of a rogue nuclear weapon. Michael Keaton and Sanaa Lathan also star. Nightcrawler, the 2014 neo-noir psychological thriller written and directed by Dan Gilroy, stars Jake Gyllenhaal as a thief-turned-stringer who records violent crimes and events in Los Angeles before selling his captured footage to local television news stations.

Among the dramas leaving this month is Martin Scorsese’s The Departed, which features an all-star cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson and Mark Wahlberg. The 2006 American crime thriller sees Irish mob boss Frank Costello (Nicholson) planting one of his own (Damon) as a mole in the Massachusetts State Police at the same time as DiCaprio’s Billy Costigan is assigned by the state police to go undercover and infiltrate Costello’s crew. The film earned Oscars for best picture, best director and best-adapted screenplay, among other honors.

Other films leaving the platform throughout the month include The Manchurian Candidate, Kill the Irishman and The Social Network; comedies Hot Rod, Super Bad and The Big Lebowski, which stars Jeff Bridges as the beloved “The Dude”; and horror titles Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Extinction and The Ring. Netflix subscribers can also expect to say goodbye to romantic dramas and comedies like Love Actually and The Prince & Me later in the month, as well as animated and family features Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, The Muppets and Hey Arnold! The Movie.

When it comes to TV series, get ready to say goodbye to both seasons of cult-favorite Jericho, a 2006 post-apocalyptic action drama that centers around the residents of a fictional Kansas community as they navigate the aftermath of a nuclear attack on 23 major U.S. cities. The first and second seasons of the Colombian series El Cartel, which is based on the 2008 novel by the same name and follows a former drug dealer who writes a fictionalized account of his experiences in the North Valley cartel, will also be departing the streaming service.

Despite all the content leaving, Netflix has announced a number of new movies and TV shows that will be added over the course of the month.

Read on for the list of movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in August.

Aug. 1

American Assassin

Aug. 4

#cats_the_mewvie

Aug. 7

The Promise

Aug. 9

El Cartel: Season 1

El Cartel: Season 2

Nightcrawler

Aug. 12

Safety Not Guaranteed

Scary Movie 5

Aug. 14

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2

Aug. 15

Jericho: Seasons 1-2

Wish I Was Here

Aug. 20

Kill the Irishman

Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom

The Founder

Aug. 22

1BR

Aug. 26

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Aug. 27

A Princess for Christmas

Aug. 29

Strange but True

Aug. 30

Casino Royale

The Eichmann Show

Full Out

Quantum of Solace

Stranger than Fiction

Aug. 31

Adrift

Angel Eyes

The Big Lebowski

Chinatown

The Departed

Election

The Girl Next Door

Hey Arnold! The Movie

Hot Rod

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Love Actually

Love Happens

The Manchurian Candidate

Monsters vs. Aliens

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Nacho Libre

Moon Kingdom

Pootie Tang

The Prince & Me

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

The Ring

Road to Perdition

The Social Network

Superbad

The Time Traveler’s Wife