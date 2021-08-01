Netflix’s New Releases Coming in August 2021

The summer may be winding down everywhere else, but Netflix is heating up with a host of big- and small-screen debuts, as well as its regular new rotation of existing TV shows and films.

Later this month, the streamer is set to launch the much anticipated dark fantasy The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. Produced by The Witcher executive producer and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the animated spin-off film serves as an origins story for Geralt’s mentor and fellow witcher Vesemir.

Around the middle of August, John David Washington’s new thriller Beckett, which also stars Tomb Raider and The Green Knight actress Alicia Vikander, will bow. The film follows an American vacationing in Greece (Washington) who must fight his way to the U.S. embassy to clear his name after becoming the target of a manhunt and ensnared in a dangerous political conspiracy following a devastating accident.

Two anticipated young adult films will also hit Netflix in August, including the contemporary and gender-swapped She’s All That remake, He’s All That, which features real-life influencer Addison Rae as an on-screen teen influencer who attempts to turn a high school misfit, played by Tanner Buchanan, into prom king. The second is The Kissing Booth 3, the long-awaited conclusion to the Netflix hit trilogy which stars Joey King, Jacob Elordi and Joel Courtney.

Among the other film titles dropping on the streamer this month are two Leonardo DiCaprio-led films — Christopher Nolan’s Inception and Steven Spielberg’s Catch Me If You Can — alongside ’80s classic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off; Oscar-winning Seabiscuit; the Clint Eastwood, Tommy Lee Jones and Donald Sutherland starrer Space Cowboys; coming of age drama My Girl and its sequel My Girl 2; and puppet comedy Team America: World Police.

On the TV front, Sandra Oh stars in the upcoming comedy-drama series The Chair, which follows Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim (Oh) as she navigates her new role as the chair of the English department — and one of the few women and people of color — at Pembroke University. The show is written by Amanda Peet, who co-wrote the pilot with Annie Julia Wyman, and is executive produced by Peet alongside Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss.

Other notable TV releases include the fifth season of the DreamWorks animated series Fast & Furious Spy Racers; the premieres of Paris Hilton’s Cooking With Paris and Bake Squad, a dessert competition series from Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi; as well as oldies but goodies like all five seasons of fan-favorite Friday Night Lights and all seven seasons of the Tina Fey- and Alec Baldwin-led NBC comedy 30 Rock.

Missed what came to Netflix last month? Check out the July additions here.

Read on for the complete list of titles coming to Netflix this August.

Aug. 1

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Beowulf

Catch Me If You Can

Darwin’s Game

Deep Blue Sea

The Edge of Seventeen

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Five Feet Apart

Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5

Good Luck Chuck

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6

Inception

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Losers

The Machinist

Magnolia

Major Payne

My Girl

My Girl 2

The Net

The Original Kings of Comedy

Pineapple Express

Poms

Seabiscuit

Space Cowboys

Team America: World Police

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7

Aug. 3

Pray Away

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified

Aug. 4

Aftermath

American Masters: Inventing David Geffen

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami

Control Z: Season 2

Cooking With Paris

Aug. 6

Hit & Run

Navarasa

The Swarm

Vivo

Aug. 8

Quartet

Aug. 9

Shaman King

Aug. 10

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang

Untold: Malice at the Palace

Aug. 11

Bake Squad

The Kissing Booth 3

La Diosa del Asfalto

Misha and the Wolves

Aug. 12

AlRawabi School for Girls

Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild

Aug. 13

Beckett

Brand New Cherry Flavor

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific

Gone for Good

The Kingdom

Valeria: Season 2

Aug. 15

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1

Winx Club: Season 6

Aug. 16

Walk of Shame

Aug. 17

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5

Untold: Deal with the Devil

Aug. 18

The Defeated

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes

Out of my league

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student

Aug. 19

Like Crazy

Aug. 20

The Chair

Everything Will Be Fine

The Loud House Movie

Sweet Girl

Aug. 23

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

Aug. 24

Oggy Oggy

Untold: Caitlyn Jenner

Aug. 25

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed

Clickbait

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer

Motel Makeover

The November Man

The Old Ways

Open Your Eyes

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes

Rainbow High: Part 2

Really Love

The River Runner

Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4

The Water Man

Aug. 26

Edens Zero

Family Reunion: Part 4

Aug. 27

He’s All That

I Heart Arlo

Titletown High

Aug. 28

Bread Barbershop: Season 2

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Aug. 31

Sparking Joy

Untold: Crime and Penalties