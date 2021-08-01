Netflix’s New Releases Coming in August 2021

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
The summer may be winding down everywhere else, but Netflix is heating up with a host of big- and small-screen debuts, as well as its regular new rotation of existing TV shows and films.
Later this month, the streamer is set to launch the much anticipated dark fantasy The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. Produced by The Witcher executive producer and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the animated spin-off film serves as an origins story for Geralt’s mentor and fellow witcher Vesemir.
Around the middle of August, John David Washington’s new thriller Beckett, which also stars Tomb Raider and The Green Knight actress Alicia Vikander, will bow. The film follows an American vacationing in Greece (Washington) who must fight his way to the U.S. embassy to clear his name after becoming the target of a manhunt and ensnared in a dangerous political conspiracy following a devastating accident.
Related Stories
Two anticipated young adult films will also hit Netflix in August, including the contemporary and gender-swapped She’s All That remake, He’s All That, which features real-life influencer Addison Rae as an on-screen teen influencer who attempts to turn a high school misfit, played by Tanner Buchanan, into prom king. The second is The Kissing Booth 3, the long-awaited conclusion to the Netflix hit trilogy which stars Joey King, Jacob Elordi and Joel Courtney.
Among the other film titles dropping on the streamer this month are two Leonardo DiCaprio-led films — Christopher Nolan’s Inception and Steven Spielberg’s Catch Me If You Can — alongside ’80s classic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off; Oscar-winning Seabiscuit; the Clint Eastwood, Tommy Lee Jones and Donald Sutherland starrer Space Cowboys; coming of age drama My Girl and its sequel My Girl 2; and puppet comedy Team America: World Police.
On the TV front, Sandra Oh stars in the upcoming comedy-drama series The Chair, which follows Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim (Oh) as she navigates her new role as the chair of the English department — and one of the few women and people of color — at Pembroke University. The show is written by Amanda Peet, who co-wrote the pilot with Annie Julia Wyman, and is executive produced by Peet alongside Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss.
Other notable TV releases include the fifth season of the DreamWorks animated series Fast & Furious Spy Racers; the premieres of Paris Hilton’s Cooking With Paris and Bake Squad, a dessert competition series from Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi; as well as oldies but goodies like all five seasons of fan-favorite Friday Night Lights and all seven seasons of the Tina Fey- and Alec Baldwin-led NBC comedy 30 Rock.
Missed what came to Netflix last month? Check out the July additions here.
Read on for the complete list of titles coming to Netflix this August.
Aug. 1
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Beowulf
Catch Me If You Can
Darwin’s Game
Deep Blue Sea
The Edge of Seventeen
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Five Feet Apart
Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5
Good Luck Chuck
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6
Inception
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Losers
The Machinist
Magnolia
Major Payne
My Girl
My Girl 2
The Net
The Original Kings of Comedy
Pineapple Express
Poms
Seabiscuit
Space Cowboys
Team America: World Police
30 Rock: Seasons 1-7
Aug. 3
Pray Away
Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord
Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified
Aug. 4
Aftermath
American Masters: Inventing David Geffen
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3
Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami
Control Z: Season 2
Cooking With Paris
Aug. 6
Hit & Run
Navarasa
The Swarm
Vivo
Aug. 8
Quartet
Aug. 9
Shaman King
Aug. 10
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2
Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang
Untold: Malice at the Palace
Aug. 11
Bake Squad
The Kissing Booth 3
La Diosa del Asfalto
Misha and the Wolves
Aug. 12
AlRawabi School for Girls
Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same
Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild
Aug. 13
Beckett
Brand New Cherry Flavor
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific
Gone for Good
The Kingdom
Valeria: Season 2
Aug. 15
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1
Winx Club: Season 6
Aug. 16
Walk of Shame
Aug. 17
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5
Untold: Deal with the Devil
Aug. 18
The Defeated
Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes
Out of my league
The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student
Aug. 19
Like Crazy
Aug. 20
The Chair
Everything Will Be Fine
The Loud House Movie
Sweet Girl
Aug. 23
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf
Aug. 24
Oggy Oggy
Untold: Caitlyn Jenner
Aug. 25
Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed
Clickbait
John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer
Motel Makeover
The November Man
The Old Ways
Open Your Eyes
Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes
Rainbow High: Part 2
Really Love
The River Runner
Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4
The Water Man
Aug. 26
Edens Zero
Family Reunion: Part 4
Aug. 27
He’s All That
I Heart Arlo
Titletown High
Aug. 28
Bread Barbershop: Season 2
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Aug. 31
Sparking Joy
Untold: Crime and Penalties
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
The Green Knight
Box Office: ‘Jungle Cruise’ Climbs to $13.4M Friday, Sets Course for $30M Debut Despite Delta
-
-
Time's Up
Women in Film, ReFrame and Time’s Up Accuse Disney of “Gendered Character Attack” on Scarlett Johansson
-
Joaquin Phoenix
Joaquin Phoenix Urges Florida Park to Transfer Bears Used for Disney’s ‘Brother Bear’ to Animal Sanctuary
-
Sir Anthony Hopkins
Saginaw Grant, Actor in ‘The Lone Ranger’ and ‘The World’s Fastest Indian,’ Dies at 85