Netflix Developing Fantasy Novel ‘Beasts of Prey’ for Film (Exclusive)

Bryan Unkeless' Clubhouse Pictures will produce.

Beasts of Prey - Ayana Grey
(L-R) Melody Cooper, Beasts of Prey, Ayana Grey Courtesy of Penguin Random House; CAA

Beasts of Prey, the first novel in a planned fantasy series, is being developed by Netflix as a feature film.

Written by Ayana Gray, the story follows two Black teenagers as they strike a dangerous alliance and head out on a journey to hunt down the vicious monster menacing their hometown, uncovering deadly secrets along the way. The book is due out Sept. 28 via Penguin Randomhouse imprint G. P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers.

Melody Cooper has been tapped to adapt the screenplay.

Bryan Unkeless’ Clubhouse Pictures will produce, with Scott Morgan set to executive produce. Clubhouse recently released Project Power with the streaming service as well as thriller Kate, which stars Mary-Elizabeth Winstead and Woody Harrelson.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Melody Cooper and the incredible teams at Netflix and Clubhouse Pictures as they work on developing Beasts of Prey into a film,” said Gray. “Beasts of Prey marks the debut novel for the author, who is represented by CAA and Park & Fine Literary and Media.

Cooper, who is repped by CAA, Cartel and Katz Golden, most recently served as a story editor on the 22nd season of Law & Order: SVU. Her other screen credits include being previously staffed on The CW anthology series Two Sentence Horror Stories.

