Netflix Boards ‘My Hero Academia’ Live-Action Movie From Legendary

Netflix has nabbed the live-action film adaptation of the manga sensation My Hero Academia from Legendary Entertainment, best known for its monsterverse tentpoles.

Joby Harold is penning the screenplay for the live action feature, which will be director and exec producer Shinsuke Sato’s English-language debut and will see the popular manga property jump to the live action movie realm. Harold’s credits include Obi-Wan Kenobi and Army of the Dead.

Netflix earlier backed an adaptation of the Japanese manga Death Note. My Hero Academia is a manga that has become a sensation worldwide, having debuted in 2014 and now gained attention in the North American market. It quickly became an anime now in its fifth season.

Legendary bought the rights to a live-action adaptation of My Hero Academia in October 2018. The adaptation will be produced by Legendary’s Mary Parent and Alex Garcia and takes place in a world where 80 percent of people have a developed power called a “quirk”.

For superhero fanboy Izuku Midoriya (aka Deku), being born without a quirk makes him almost give up his dream of going to U.A. High School, the most prestigious hero training academy. But after a chance encounter with the legendary All Might, Deku starts on the road to become the greatest hero.

There’s no word on casting for the live adaptation, which may attract a host of Japanese-American actors. Toho Co., Ltd. will distribute the film theatrically in Japan.