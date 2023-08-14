Netflix Trailer Exposes Boy Scout Abuse Scandal: “This Is an Abomination”

A Netflix documentary is exposing the Boy Scouts’ child abuse scandal.

The documentary feature Scout’s Honor (trailer below) details “how the Boy Scouts of America attempted to cover up one of history’s most horrific child sexual abuse scandals” through “exclusive interviews with whistleblowers, survivors and former employees.”

The trailer notes there have been a documented 82,000 abuse claims against former scout leaders who were entrusted to teach and protect children enrolled with the personal growth program, which was founded in 1910.

“I don’t care if I bring the whole temple down, this is an abomination,” says one interview subject in the trailer. While another claims, “I know kids are still at risk in Scouting.”

In a statement released in 2021, the Boy Scouts of America said they were devastated by the number of lives impacted by past abuse in Scouting” and “the response we have seen from survivors has been gut wrenching” … and “we are deeply sorry.”

The documentary, which is being released Sept. 6, is from director Brian Knappenberger (Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror) and producers Conor Fetting-Smith, Sabrina Parke, Clive Patterson, and executive producers Knappenberger and Orlando von Einsiedel.