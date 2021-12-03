Netflix’s New Releases Coming in December 2021

The Jane Campion-directed Western The Power of the Dog, the second season of fantasy drama The Witcher and climate disaster satire Don’t Look Up are among the most anticipated titles hitting Netflix in December.

Based on the 1967 novel of the same name, The Power of the Dog drops on Dec. 1 and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Phil, one half of a wealthy ranch-owning duo, who hates Kirsten Dunst’s Rose as quickly as his brother George (Jesse Plemons) is taken with her. As Rose and her son, Peter, attempt to make a home for themselves on the ranch, Phil is unrelenting in his efforts to humiliate and belittle them both until Phil begins to have a change of heart when it comes to Peter.

Adam McKay rounds up an all-star cast for his sci-fi black comedy Don’t Look Up, which hits the streamer on Dec. 24. Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence lead, playing two low-level astronomers who go on a media tour in an attempt to warn mankind about a deadly comet approaching Earth. The commentary on worldwide government responses to the current climate crisis also counts Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande and Scott Mescudi among its cast.

Netflix original film The Unforgivable, meanwhile, hits the streamer on Dec. 10. The movie sees Sandra Bullock as a woman newly released from prison attempting to find the little sister she had to give up amid a community that won’t forgive her of her crime.

Library titles streaming this month include Zack Snyder’s fantasy action film Sucker Punch, the best picture-nominated 2000 comedy-drama Chocolat, the Tom Cruise-led and Steven Spielberg-directed sci-fi action film Minority Report, Stephen King adaptation Pet Sematary and Fast Color, the inclusive superhero drama starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

On the TV front, the second season of Netflix’s wildly popular The Witcher, an adaptation of Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski popular novels and their CD Projekt Red video game offshoot, arrives in its entirety on Dec. 17. The next set of eight episodes sees Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia taking Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan) to his childhood home of Kaer Morhen, where he works to keep her safe not just from those battling outside its walls but from a mysterious power she possesses inside. The third and final season of Lost in Space is set to debut on Dec. 1, while the highly-anticipated fourth season of Cobra Kai drops on Dec. 31. International hit Money Heist part five, volume two begins streaming on Dec. 3.

Comedy specials releasing on the streamer in December include Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) and Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster. Notable reality series include Coming out Colton and the sixth season of Queer Eye. The fourth season of Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous and the sixth season of Fast & Furious Spy Racers are among the animated kids series debuting in December. Christmas titles bound to bring holiday cheer include Single All the Way and the fourth season of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays.

Read on for the complete list of titles coming to Netflix this December.

Dec. 1

Are You The One: Season 3

Blood and Bone

Body of Lies

Bordertown: Mural Murders

Chloe

Chocolat

Closer

Death at a Funeral

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

The Final Destination

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Fool’s Gold

The Fourth Kind

Ink Master: Season 3

Ink Master: Season 4

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

Kayko and Kokosh

Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2

Knight Rider 2000

Knight Riders: Seasons 1 – 4

Law Abiding Citizen

The Legend of Zorro

Life

Looper

Lost in Space: Season 3

The Mask of Zorro

Minority Report

Pet Sematary

The Power of the Dog

Premonition

Sabrina

Soul Surfer

Stepmom

Stuart Little 2

Sucker Punch

Think Like a Man

Tremors

We Were Soldiers

Wild Things

Wyatt Earp

Dec. 2

The Alpinist

Coyotes

Escalona: Season 1

Single All the Way

The Whole Truth

Dec. 3

Cobalt Blue

Coming Out Colton

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 4

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4

Mixtape

Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2

Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

Dec. 5

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (Episode 8)

Dec. 6

David and the Elves

Voir

Dec. 7

Centaurworld: Season 2

Go Dog Go: Season 2

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)

Dec. 8

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special

Dec. 9

Asakusa Kid

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Bonus Family: Season 4

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos

Dec. 10

Anonymously Yours

Aranyak

Back to the Outback

How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral

Saturday Morning All Star Hits!

The Shack

Still Out of My League

Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties)

Two

The Unforgivable

Dec. 11

Fast Color

The Hungry and the Hairy

Dec. 12

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (Episode 9)

Dec. 13

Eye in the Sky

Dec. 14

The Future Diary

Russell Howard: Lubricant

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year

Dec. 15

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3 – 4

The Challenge: Season 12

The Challenge: Season 25

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe

The Giver

The Hand of God

Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2

Masha and the Bear: Season 5

Selling Tampa

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3 – 4

Dec. 16

Aggretsuko: Season 4

A California Christmas: City Lights

Darkest Hour

A Naija Christmas

Puff: Wonders of the Reef

Dec. 17

Decoupled

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming

The Witcher: Season 2

Dec. 18

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls

Oldboy

Dec. 19

What Happened in Oslo

Dec. 20

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar

Dec. 21

Grumpy Christmas

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster

Dec. 22

Emily in Paris: Season 2

Dec. 23

Elite Short Stories: Patrick

Dec. 24

Don’t Look Up

Minnal Murali

The Silent Sea

STAND BY ME Doraemon 2

1000 Miles from Christmas

Vicky and Her Mystery

Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous

Dec. 25

Single’s Inferno

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material

Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis

Dec. 26

Lulli

Dec. 28

Word Party Presents: Math!

Dec. 29

Anxious People

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer

Dec. 30

Kitz

Hilda and the Mountain King

Dec. 31

Cobra Kai: Season 4

The Lost Daughter

Queer Eye: Season 6

Stay Close

Seal Team