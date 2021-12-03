Netflix’s New Releases Coming in December 2021

- Share this article on Facebook
The Jane Campion-directed Western The Power of the Dog, the second season of fantasy drama The Witcher and climate disaster satire Don’t Look Up are among the most anticipated titles hitting Netflix in December.
Based on the 1967 novel of the same name, The Power of the Dog drops on Dec. 1 and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Phil, one half of a wealthy ranch-owning duo, who hates Kirsten Dunst’s Rose as quickly as his brother George (Jesse Plemons) is taken with her. As Rose and her son, Peter, attempt to make a home for themselves on the ranch, Phil is unrelenting in his efforts to humiliate and belittle them both until Phil begins to have a change of heart when it comes to Peter.
Adam McKay rounds up an all-star cast for his sci-fi black comedy Don’t Look Up, which hits the streamer on Dec. 24. Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence lead, playing two low-level astronomers who go on a media tour in an attempt to warn mankind about a deadly comet approaching Earth. The commentary on worldwide government responses to the current climate crisis also counts Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande and Scott Mescudi among its cast.
Netflix original film The Unforgivable, meanwhile, hits the streamer on Dec. 10. The movie sees Sandra Bullock as a woman newly released from prison attempting to find the little sister she had to give up amid a community that won’t forgive her of her crime.
Library titles streaming this month include Zack Snyder’s fantasy action film Sucker Punch, the best picture-nominated 2000 comedy-drama Chocolat, the Tom Cruise-led and Steven Spielberg-directed sci-fi action film Minority Report, Stephen King adaptation Pet Sematary and Fast Color, the inclusive superhero drama starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw.
On the TV front, the second season of Netflix’s wildly popular The Witcher, an adaptation of Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski popular novels and their CD Projekt Red video game offshoot, arrives in its entirety on Dec. 17. The next set of eight episodes sees Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia taking Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan) to his childhood home of Kaer Morhen, where he works to keep her safe not just from those battling outside its walls but from a mysterious power she possesses inside. The third and final season of Lost in Space is set to debut on Dec. 1, while the highly-anticipated fourth season of Cobra Kai drops on Dec. 31. International hit Money Heist part five, volume two begins streaming on Dec. 3.
Comedy specials releasing on the streamer in December include Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) and Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster. Notable reality series include Coming out Colton and the sixth season of Queer Eye. The fourth season of Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous and the sixth season of Fast & Furious Spy Racers are among the animated kids series debuting in December. Christmas titles bound to bring holiday cheer include Single All the Way and the fourth season of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays.
Missed what came to Netflix last month? Check out the November additions here.
Read on for the complete list of titles coming to Netflix this December.
Dec. 1
Are You The One: Season 3
Blood and Bone
Body of Lies
Bordertown: Mural Murders
Chloe
Chocolat
Closer
Death at a Funeral
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
The Final Destination
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Fool’s Gold
The Fourth Kind
Ink Master: Season 3
Ink Master: Season 4
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean
Kayko and Kokosh
Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2
Knight Rider 2000
Knight Riders: Seasons 1 – 4
Law Abiding Citizen
The Legend of Zorro
Life
Looper
Lost in Space: Season 3
The Mask of Zorro
Minority Report
Pet Sematary
The Power of the Dog
Premonition
Sabrina
Soul Surfer
Stepmom
Stuart Little 2
Sucker Punch
Think Like a Man
Tremors
We Were Soldiers
Wild Things
Wyatt Earp
Dec. 2
The Alpinist
Coyotes
Escalona: Season 1
Single All the Way
The Whole Truth
Dec. 3
Cobalt Blue
Coming Out Colton
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 4
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4
Mixtape
Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2
Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
Dec. 5
JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (Episode 8)
Dec. 6
David and the Elves
Voir
Dec. 7
Centaurworld: Season 2
Go Dog Go: Season 2
Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)
Dec. 8
Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special
Dec. 9
Asakusa Kid
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Bonus Family: Season 4
The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos
Dec. 10
Anonymously Yours
Aranyak
Back to the Outback
How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral
Saturday Morning All Star Hits!
The Shack
Still Out of My League
Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties)
Two
The Unforgivable
Dec. 11
Fast Color
The Hungry and the Hairy
Dec. 12
JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (Episode 9)
Dec. 13
Eye in the Sky
Dec. 14
The Future Diary
Russell Howard: Lubricant
StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year
Dec. 15
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3 – 4
The Challenge: Season 12
The Challenge: Season 25
Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe
The Giver
The Hand of God
Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2
Masha and the Bear: Season 5
Selling Tampa
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3 – 4
Dec. 16
Aggretsuko: Season 4
A California Christmas: City Lights
Darkest Hour
A Naija Christmas
Puff: Wonders of the Reef
Dec. 17
Decoupled
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming
The Witcher: Season 2
Dec. 18
Bulgasal: Immortal Souls
Oldboy
Dec. 19
What Happened in Oslo
Dec. 20
Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar
Dec. 21
Grumpy Christmas
Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster
Dec. 22
Emily in Paris: Season 2
Dec. 23
Elite Short Stories: Patrick
Dec. 24
Don’t Look Up
Minnal Murali
The Silent Sea
STAND BY ME Doraemon 2
1000 Miles from Christmas
Vicky and Her Mystery
Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous
Dec. 25
Single’s Inferno
Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material
Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis
Dec. 26
Lulli
Dec. 28
Word Party Presents: Math!
Dec. 29
Anxious People
Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer
Dec. 30
Kitz
Hilda and the Mountain King
Dec. 31
Cobra Kai: Season 4
The Lost Daughter
Queer Eye: Season 6
Stay Close
Seal Team
