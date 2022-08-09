New Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Do Revenge’ Promises Wicked Fun

A new trailer for the Netflix black comedy Do Revenge dropped on Tuesday, offering a further glimpse into the bubblegum, sugarcoated world of director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s latest endeavor.

Do Revenge stars Riverdale’s Camila Mendes and Stranger Things’ Maya Hawke as two high school students who’ve had their social lives ruined by their respective loose-lipped exes. In an effort to exact their titular revenge, the pair decide to employ each other to inflict the punishments they’re hesitant to bestow upon their own tormentors. The premise evokes stories like Patricia Highsmith’s Strangers On A Train or the cult dark comedy film Heathers, while the trailer’s aesthetics call to mind recent movies like Promising Young Woman and Ingrid Goes West.

Robinson is best known to date for co-writing Thor: Love and Thunder alongside Taika Waititi, writing and directing the Netflix film Someone Great, and co-penning the HBO Max film Unpregnant. On the television side, she notably created the darkly comedic series Sweet/ Vicious, which aired for one season on MTV.

She spoke to THR in 2019 while making her first feature, Someone Great, about her prioritization of including as many women and people of color as possible in her creative team, saying: “It’s not just about hiring inclusively for the sake of hiring inclusively; It’s deeper than that. The best thing that you can do as a storyteller is bring as many people to the table as you can that are different than you because then you’re going to create something that is full of so much life. It’s going to elevate your project.”

Do Revenge also stars an ensemble cast of who’s-who teen TV heavyweights, including Sophie Turner, Rish Shah, Talia Ryder, Jonathan Daviss, Maia Reficco, Paris Berelc, and Alisha Boe.

The film’s two stars have impressive titles coming up in their roster: Hawke will next be seen in Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro and Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, while Mendes’ upcoming slate includes Rudy Manusco’s Música and, additionally, American Sole, alongside Bad Bunny and O’Shea Jackson Jr.

Do Revenge arrives on Netflix on September 16.