Netflix Picks Up Studio Ghibli’s ‘Earwig and the Witch’ for All Markets Outside U.S., Japan

Netflix has added to its large pool of licensed content from Japan’s Studio Ghibli, picking up the legendary anime house’s most recent feature Earwig and the Witch.

Like the 21 other Studio Ghibli titles that have been in Netflix’s stable since last year, the streamer has rights to the new feature for all territories around the world except the U.S. and Japan. HBO Max has the U.S. streaming rights to the new film, along with much of the rest of Ghibli’s catalog.

First released on Japanese television in 2020, Earwig and the Witch is directed by Goro Miyazaki, son of studio founder Hayao Miyazaki, and based on the novel of the same name by Diana Wynne Jones. The film tells the story of a headstrong young girl, who grew up in an orphanage and her life changes dramatically when a strange couple takes her in, and she is forced to live with a selfish witch.

“We’re thrilled that our film Earwig and the Witch will reach many countries and territories through Netflix,” said Goro Miyazaki in a statement. “The film is Studio Ghibli’s first fully 3D CGI film which prompted us with an exciting challenge to reflect the spirit and pride of our studio using this new artform. Through that experience we met Earwig, our rebellious protagonist who grows to overcome difficulties with her wits and relentless energy. We hope you will come to love our Earwig, just like you enjoyed spending time with the main characters in our last 21 films.”

Aram Yacoubian, director of animation film at Netflix, added: “We’re incredibly fortunate to continue expanding the Studio Ghibli film lineup on Netflix by streaming Earwig and the Witch. The highly anticipated new film of Goro Miyazaki will bring a fresh perspective to the wildly popular Studio Ghibli films. In countries and territories where we stream Studio Ghibli films (excluding U.S. and Japan), 55 million households have chosen to watch a Studio Ghibli film on Netflix since 2020, and that number will only continue to grow. We’ve been blown away by the positive reactions from viewers everywhere, proving that stories can come from anywhere, and can be loved everywhere.”

Earwig and the Witch will release on Netflix in its dedicated markets on Nov. 18. The film will be be made available to Netflix subscribers around the world in over 30 languages.