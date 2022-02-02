Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in February

Kevin Costner’s Western Dances With Wolves, James Cameron’s action hit Terminator 2: Judgment Day and the romantic drama Chocolat are among the movie and TV titles leaving Netflix in February 2022.

An adaptation of Michael Blake’s 1998 novel of the same name, Costner’s directorial debut Dances With Wolves follows Union Army lieutenant John J. Dunbar (Costner) as he journeys the frontier after a near-death experience in the Civil War. There he mans Fort Hayes alone before slowly becoming engrained within the neighboring Lakota community and eventually making himself an enemy of the Union Army. Filmed mostly in Lakota with subtitles and the winner of seven Academy Awards including best picture, Dances With Wolves is slated to leave Netflix on the last day of the month.

James Cameron’s celebrated sequel to Terminator will be leaving the streaming service on Feb. 28. Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Robert Patrick and Edward Furlong, T2 pits a Terminator — sent back in time by the malevolent artificial intelligence force Skynet to kill future resistance leader John Connor (Furlong) — against the human resistance’s own reprogrammed Terminator (Schwarzenegger).

Also leaving the streaming service is Josh and Benny Safdie’s indie-hit Good Time, an American crime thriller starring Robert Pattinson. When Connie (Pattinson) enlists his developmentally disabled brother, Nick (Benny Safdie), for a bank heist that goes south, Nick is arrested and sent to Rikers. While trying to evade his own capture, Connie sets outs to free his brother in a scheme that goes south at just about every turn. The film, which was selected to compete for the Palme d’Or in the 2017 Cannes Film Festival’s main competition section, will be removed from the Netflix library on Feb. 19

Other major films leaving the platform this month include sweet romance Chocolat; Tim Burton’s sci-fi cult classic Mars Attacks!; the Dustin Hoffman- and Tom Cruise-led Rain Man; Adam McKay comedy Step Brothers, starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly; rom-com Something Borrowed starring Ginnifer Goodwin, Kate Hudson, Colin Egglesfield and John Krasinski; and the 2011 doc about Elmo creator Kevin Clash, Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey.

Few TV series are leaving Netflix in February, with just the second season of Border Security: America’s Front Line, which offers a behind-the-scenes look at the work of U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, disappearing from the platform on Feb. 28.

Despite all the content leaving, Netflix has announced a number of new movies and TV shows that will be added over the course of the month.

Read on for the list of movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in February.

Feb. 1

Await Further Instructions

Grown Ups



Feb. 8

Polaroid

Feb. 9

Hitler – A Career

Feb. 15

Studio 54

Feb. 16

Drunk Parents

Feb. 19

Good Time

Feb. 20

Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey

Feb. 25

No Escape

Feb. 26

Edge of Seventeen

Feb. 28

Border Security: America’s Front Line: Season 2

Chocolat

Dances with Wolves

The Darkest Hour

Fool’s Gold

Here Comes the Boom

The Interview

Labyrinth

Law Abiding Citizen

Mars Attacks!

Observe and Report

Rain Man

Sabrina

Sex Drive

Something Borrowed

Soul Surfer

Step Brothers

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Total Recall

We Were Soldiers