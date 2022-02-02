Netflix’s New Releases Coming in February 2022

The most anticipated TV and movie titles coming to Netflix in February 2022 include Kanye West documentary jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, Will Arnett’s celebrity-stacked improvisational comedy Murderville and Shonda Rhimes’ Inventing Anna, a miniseries take on the real-life con woman Anna Delvey.

After premiering at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, the three-part documentary jeen-yuhs is set to roll out weekly beginning Feb. 16. The project was filmed over two decades by doc duo Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, who were behind early music videos for West, including “Through the Wire” and “Jesus Walks.” The intimate and revealing effort will follow West through his early formative days breaking into the music industry and his current life as a global superstar artist and brand.

Other original film titles coming to Netflix in February include the latest chapter in Tyler Perry’s Madea franchise, Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming. Madea’s no-nonsense self is back to handle the family drama that erupts at her great-grandson’s college graduation celebration in the 12th entry in the writer-director-producer’s popular Madea-verse, slated to drop on Feb. 25. Texas Chainsaw Massacre, a Netflix sequel to the iconic horror franchise set to debut on Feb. 18, will see John Larroquette return after 48 years to narrate this grisly tale as Leatherface reappears after nearly 50 years of hiding to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends.

Other originals include doc Downfall: The Case Against Boeing and teen drama Tall Girl 2. Popular library titles hitting Netflix this month include superhero entries Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight and Zack Snyder’s Watchmen, legendary horror movie The Exorcist and the Zach Galifianakis, Bradley Cooper and Ed Helms-led comedy The Hangover.

On the TV side, Will Arnett offers his U.S. streaming spin on the BAFTA award-winning BBC3 series Murder in Successville with Murderville, dropping on Netflix Feb. 3. Playing senior detective Terry Seattle, Arnett asks unassuming celebrities to serve as his guest co-detective on a series of cases that have no script. In this improvisational comedy, guests Annie Murphy, Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch and Sharon Stone will have to flex their comedy chops and think on their feet to find a killer.

The second season of Space Force, the Steve Carell and John Malkovich workplace comedy about a military space organization, will debut on Feb. 18. Season two finds the team working under pressure to prove their worth to the new administration while dealing with interpersonal challenges. Space Force also stars Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, Jimmy O. Yang and Don Lake. Inventing Anna, the Shonda Rhimes-produced and -written nine-episode miniseries, explores the viral New York Magazine story about Anna Delvey (Ozark star Julia Garner) who convinced the city’s social scene that she was a German heiress while stealing their money. The series, which releases on Feb. 11, follows a journalist, played by Anna Chlumsky, as she investigates the now-infamous con.

Other anticipated TV debuts for February 2022 include the long-awaited second season of the reality hit Love Is Blind, the third season of Two Sentence Horror Stories, the second season of Raising Dion, The Cuphead Show!, RACE: Bubba Wallace and Vikings: Valhalla.

Missed what came to Netflix last month? Check out the January 2022 additions here.

Read on for the complete list of titles coming to Netflix this February.

Feb. 1

The Addams Family (1991)

Anaconda

Batman Begins

The Book of Eli

The Bourne Ultimatum

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Countdown

The Dark Knight

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

The Devil’s Advocate

Donnie Brasco

The Exorcist

The Foreigner

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 4

The Hangover

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole

The Last Samurai

The Lucky One

My Best Friend Anne Frank

The Negotiator

The New Guy

New Year’s Eve

The One

The Other Boleyn Girl

The Other Guys

Patsy & Loretta

Raising Dion: Season 2

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Warrior

Watchmen



Feb. 2

Dark Desire: Season 2

MeatEater: Season 10 Part 2

The Tinder Swindler

Feb. 3

Finding Ola

Kid Cosmic: Season 3

Murderville

Feb. 4

Looop Lapeta

Sweet Magnolias: Season 2

Through My Window

Feb. 8

Child of Kamiari Month

Love is Blind Japan

Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?

Feb. 9

Catching Killers: Season 2

Disenchantment: Part 4

Ideias à Venda

Only Jokes Allowed

The Privilege

Feb. 10

Into the Wind

St. Vincent

Until Life Do Us Part

Feb. 11

Anne+: The Film

Love Tactics

Bigbug

Inventing Anna

Love and Leashes

Love Is Blind: Season 2

Tall Girl 2

Toy Boy: Season 2

Feb. 12

Forecasting Love and Weather

Twenty Five Twenty One

Feb. 14

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire

Fishbowl Wives

Feb. 15

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Ridley Jones: Season 3

Feb. 16

Blackhat

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Secrets of Summer

Swap Shop: Season 2

Feb. 17

Erax

Fistful of Vengeance

Forgive Us Our Trespasses

Heart Shot

Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life

Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow

Feb. 18

The Cuphead Show!

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing

Rabbids Invasion: Mission to Mars

Space Force: Season 2

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Feb. 20

Don’t Kill Me

Feb. 21

Halloween (2007)

Feb. 22

Cat Burglar

RACE: Bubba Wallace

Feb. 23

UFO

Feb. 24

Karma’s World Music Videos

Feb. 25

Back to 15

Juvenile Justice

Merlí. Sapere Aude

Restless

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming

Vikings: Valhalla

Feb. 28

My Wonderful Life

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 3