Netflix’s New Releases Coming in February 2022

The most anticipated TV and movie titles coming to Netflix in February 2022 include Kanye West documentary jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, Will Arnett’s celebrity-stacked improvisational comedy Murderville and Shonda Rhimes’ Inventing Anna, a miniseries take on the real-life con woman Anna Delvey.
After premiering at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, the three-part documentary jeen-yuhs is set to roll out weekly beginning Feb. 16. The project was filmed over two decades by doc duo Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, who were behind early music videos for West, including “Through the Wire” and “Jesus Walks.” The intimate and revealing effort will follow West through his early formative days breaking into the music industry and his current life as a global superstar artist and brand.
Related Stories
Other original film titles coming to Netflix in February include the latest chapter in Tyler Perry’s Madea franchise, Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming. Madea’s no-nonsense self is back to handle the family drama that erupts at her great-grandson’s college graduation celebration in the 12th entry in the writer-director-producer’s popular Madea-verse, slated to drop on Feb. 25. Texas Chainsaw Massacre, a Netflix sequel to the iconic horror franchise set to debut on Feb. 18, will see John Larroquette return after 48 years to narrate this grisly tale as Leatherface reappears after nearly 50 years of hiding to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends.
Other originals include doc Downfall: The Case Against Boeing and teen drama Tall Girl 2. Popular library titles hitting Netflix this month include superhero entries Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight and Zack Snyder’s Watchmen, legendary horror movie The Exorcist and the Zach Galifianakis, Bradley Cooper and Ed Helms-led comedy The Hangover.
On the TV side, Will Arnett offers his U.S. streaming spin on the BAFTA award-winning BBC3 series Murder in Successville with Murderville, dropping on Netflix Feb. 3. Playing senior detective Terry Seattle, Arnett asks unassuming celebrities to serve as his guest co-detective on a series of cases that have no script. In this improvisational comedy, guests Annie Murphy, Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch and Sharon Stone will have to flex their comedy chops and think on their feet to find a killer.
The second season of Space Force, the Steve Carell and John Malkovich workplace comedy about a military space organization, will debut on Feb. 18. Season two finds the team working under pressure to prove their worth to the new administration while dealing with interpersonal challenges. Space Force also stars Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, Jimmy O. Yang and Don Lake. Inventing Anna, the Shonda Rhimes-produced and -written nine-episode miniseries, explores the viral New York Magazine story about Anna Delvey (Ozark star Julia Garner) who convinced the city’s social scene that she was a German heiress while stealing their money. The series, which releases on Feb. 11, follows a journalist, played by Anna Chlumsky, as she investigates the now-infamous con.
Other anticipated TV debuts for February 2022 include the long-awaited second season of the reality hit Love Is Blind, the third season of Two Sentence Horror Stories, the second season of Raising Dion, The Cuphead Show!, RACE: Bubba Wallace and Vikings: Valhalla.
Missed what came to Netflix last month? Check out the January 2022 additions here.
Read on for the complete list of titles coming to Netflix this February.
Feb. 1
The Addams Family (1991)
Anaconda
Batman Begins
The Book of Eli
The Bourne Ultimatum
Caddyshack
Caddyshack 2
Countdown
The Dark Knight
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
The Devil’s Advocate
Donnie Brasco
The Exorcist
The Foreigner
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 4
The Hangover
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole
The Last Samurai
The Lucky One
My Best Friend Anne Frank
The Negotiator
The New Guy
New Year’s Eve
The One
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Other Guys
Patsy & Loretta
Raising Dion: Season 2
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Warrior
Watchmen
Feb. 2
Dark Desire: Season 2
MeatEater: Season 10 Part 2
The Tinder Swindler
Feb. 3
Finding Ola
Kid Cosmic: Season 3
Murderville
Feb. 4
Looop Lapeta
Sweet Magnolias: Season 2
Through My Window
Feb. 8
Child of Kamiari Month
Love is Blind Japan
Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?
Feb. 9
Catching Killers: Season 2
Disenchantment: Part 4
Ideias à Venda
Only Jokes Allowed
The Privilege
Feb. 10
Into the Wind
St. Vincent
Until Life Do Us Part
Feb. 11
Anne+: The Film
Love Tactics
Bigbug
Inventing Anna
Love and Leashes
Love Is Blind: Season 2
Tall Girl 2
Toy Boy: Season 2
Feb. 12
Forecasting Love and Weather
Twenty Five Twenty One
Feb. 14
Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire
Fishbowl Wives
Feb. 15
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Ridley Jones: Season 3
Feb. 16
Blackhat
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Secrets of Summer
Swap Shop: Season 2
Feb. 17
Erax
Fistful of Vengeance
Forgive Us Our Trespasses
Heart Shot
Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life
Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow
Feb. 18
The Cuphead Show!
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing
Rabbids Invasion: Mission to Mars
Space Force: Season 2
Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Feb. 20
Don’t Kill Me
Feb. 21
Halloween (2007)
Feb. 22
Cat Burglar
RACE: Bubba Wallace
Feb. 23
UFO
Feb. 24
Karma’s World Music Videos
Feb. 25
Back to 15
Juvenile Justice
Merlí. Sapere Aude
Restless
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming
Vikings: Valhalla
Feb. 28
My Wonderful Life
Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 3
