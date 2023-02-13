Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in February 2023

Netflix subscribers only have until the end of February to watch Harrison Ford’s U.S. president tell Gary Oldman’s terrorist to “get off my plane!”

Wolfgang Petersen’s Air Force One, which also stars Glenn Close, is set to depart the streaming service at the end of the month.

Also leaving on Feb. 28, is Scream 4, less than two weeks before Hayden Panettiere’s Kirby Reed returns to the horror franchise in Scream 6.

And March 1 will see Netflix lose acclaimed indies Sorry to Bother You, written and directed by Boots Riley and starring LaKeith Stanfield as a telemarketer; the Wall Street drama Margin Call; and Jennifer Aniston starrer Cake.

Earlier this month, Netflix will drop the 2015 action rom-com Mr. Right, starring Sam Rockwell as an assassin and Anna Kendrick as the woman who falls for him.

The streamer is also saying goodbye to stand-up specials from Zach Galifianakis and Bert Kreischer.

Despite all the content leaving, Netflix has announced a number of new movies and TV shows that will be added over the course of the month.

Read on for the list of movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in February.

Feb 3:

Dragonheart: Vengeance

Feb. 4:

The Paper Tigers

Feb. 7:

H2O: Just Add Water: Seasons 2-3

Feb. 9:

Versailles: Seasons 1-2

Feb. 11:

ONE PIECE: Alabasta

ONE PIECE: East Blue

ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island

ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line

Feb. 14:

Monster High: Electrified

Feb. 15:

The Forest

Mr. Right

Term Life

Feb. 17:

No Escape Room

Feb. 21:

Bert Kreischer: The Machine

Feb. 24:

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3

Feb. 25:

Zach Galifianakis: Live at the Purple Onion

Feb. 28:

Air Force One

Cake

Coach Carter

Margin Call

Scream 4

Shutter Island

Sorry to Bother You

Walking Tall