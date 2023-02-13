Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in February 2023

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Netflix subscribers only have until the end of February to watch Harrison Ford’s U.S. president tell Gary Oldman’s terrorist to “get off my plane!”
Wolfgang Petersen’s Air Force One, which also stars Glenn Close, is set to depart the streaming service at the end of the month.
Also leaving on Feb. 28, is Scream 4, less than two weeks before Hayden Panettiere’s Kirby Reed returns to the horror franchise in Scream 6.
And March 1 will see Netflix lose acclaimed indies Sorry to Bother You, written and directed by Boots Riley and starring LaKeith Stanfield as a telemarketer; the Wall Street drama Margin Call; and Jennifer Aniston starrer Cake.
Related Stories
Earlier this month, Netflix will drop the 2015 action rom-com Mr. Right, starring Sam Rockwell as an assassin and Anna Kendrick as the woman who falls for him.
The streamer is also saying goodbye to stand-up specials from Zach Galifianakis and Bert Kreischer.
Despite all the content leaving, Netflix has announced a number of new movies and TV shows that will be added over the course of the month.
Read on for the list of movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in February.
Feb 3:
Dragonheart: Vengeance
Feb. 4:
The Paper Tigers
Feb. 7:
H2O: Just Add Water: Seasons 2-3
Feb. 9:
Versailles: Seasons 1-2
Feb. 11:
ONE PIECE: Alabasta
ONE PIECE: East Blue
ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line
Feb. 14:
Monster High: Electrified
Feb. 15:
The Forest
Mr. Right
Term Life
Feb. 17:
No Escape Room
Feb. 21:
Bert Kreischer: The Machine
Feb. 24:
Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3
Feb. 25:
Zach Galifianakis: Live at the Purple Onion
Feb. 28:
Air Force One
Cake
Coach Carter
Margin Call
Scream 4
Shutter Island
Sorry to Bother You
Walking Tall
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day