Netflix’s New Releases Coming in February 2023

Perfect Match, The Woman King and Outer Banks: Season 3 are some of the much-anticipated projects hitting Netflix this month.

New dating show Perfect Match features alums from Netflix’s unscripted series looking for love and competing against their fellow singles in a tropical paradise. In the Nick Lachey-hosted series, contestants will pair up to form potential matches with the most compatible couples able to play matchmaker, breaking up couples and connecting them with new singles. The first season will start streaming on Valentine’s Day, with new episodes dropping each week.

Shortly after Valentine’s Day, Netflix will air two projects celebrating African royalty.

The Jada Pinkett Smith-executive-produced and -narrated docuseries African Queens: Njinga, dropping Feb. 15, explores the life of the 17th century warrior leader of Ndongo and Matamba, in modern-day Angola.

The next day, Netflix will start streaming Gina Prince-Bythewood’s acclaimed The Woman King, starring Viola Davis, about the Agojie all-female African army. Though the Sony film was memorably snubbed by the Oscars, it has received numerous other honors from critics groups and awards organizations.

Later this month, Netflix will release season 3 of Outer Banks, in which the Pogues search for a legendary lost city.

Three-episode docuseries Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal will explore the eponymous, powerful South Carolina family and the mysterious deaths that began the unraveling of their legacy. The series hits Netflix amid Alex Murdaugh’s double-murder trial.

The streamer will also debut part three of family-comedy The Upshaws, starring Kim Fields, Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes.

Earlier this month, Netflix added the Reese Witherspoon–Ashton Kutcher rom-com Your Place or Mine; part one of season four of the Penn Badgley starrer You; Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile; On My Block spinoff Freeridge; the first two Bad Boys movies; Call Me by Your Name; Eat Pray Love; It; Julie & Julia; the Lord of the Rings film trilogy; La La Land; and season six of The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals.

Read on for the complete list of titles hitting Netflix this February.

Feb. 1

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Call Me by Your Name

Daddy’s Little Girls

Eat Pray Love

Enough

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 6

Gunther’s Millions

It (2017)

Julie & Julia

La La Land

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

New Amsterdam: Seasons 3 & 4

The Pursuit of Happyness

Spanglish

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Stepmom

Survivor: Season 32

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself

Underworld

Feb. 2

Freeridge

Feb. 3

Class

Infiesto

Stromboli

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 2

True Spirit

Viking Wolf

Feb. 4

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

Feb. 8

Bill Russell: Legend

The Exchange

MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1

Feb. 9

Dear David

My Dad the Bounty Hunter

You: Season 4: Part 1

Feb. 10

10 Days of a Good Man

Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3

Love to Hate You

Your Place or Mine

Feb. 13

Squared Love All Over Again

Feb. 14

All the Places

A Sunday Affair

In Love All Over Again

Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry

Pasión de Gavilanes: Seasons 1-2

Perfect Match

Re/Member

Feb. 15

NoFilter

African Queens: Njinga

CoComelon: Season 7

Eva Lasting

Full Swing

The Law According to Lidia Poët

Red Rose

Feb. 16

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Ouija

The Upshaws: Part 3

The Woman King

Feb. 17

Community Squad

Ganglands: Season 2

A Girl and an Astronaut

Unlocked

Feb. 19

Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir

Feb. 20

Operation Finale

Feb. 22

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal

The Strays

Triptych

Feb. 23

Call Me Chihiro

Outer Banks: Season 3

Feb. 24

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5

Oddballs: Season 2

Married at First Sight: Season 12

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 2

The Real World: Season 12

We Have a Ghost

Who Were We Running From?

Feb. 28

American Pickers: Season 15

Too Hot to Handle: Germany

A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou