Netflix Film Execs Lisa Nishimura and Ian Bricke Depart Amid Restructuring

In a surprising move, Netflix has parted ways with two longtime film executives, with Lisa Nishimura and Ian Bricke out at the company.

The move comes amid a restructuring that sees projects under Stuber’s film division now fold in under Kira Goldberg, Ori Marmur and Niija Kuykendall. Dan Silver will oversee documentary, which previously was partially overseen by Nishimura.

“Lisa Nishimura joined Netflix in the DVD days, and as the company moved into streaming, she built our original documentary and stand-up comedy divisions from the ground up, and established Netflix as a powerhouse in both spaces,” said Stuber, Chairman of Netflix Film. “Her documentary work includes American Factory, My Octopus Teacher, Making a Murderer and Tiger King; and on the narrative film side her work includes Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, and the upcoming They Cloned Tyrone, Rustin and NYAD. Along the way, she has been a champion for inclusion on and off screen, a leader and mentor to countless colleagues, and a trusted partner to the creative community.”

Bricke was a big part of Netflix’s rom-com dominance, with him championing projects such as Set It Up and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.

“Ian Bricke has been at the company for more than a decade, building and leading our independent film team, attracting filmmakers like Tamara Jenkins, Nicole Holofcener, and Mark and Jay Duplass,” Stuber said in a statement. “He also championed fan favorites like The Kissing Booth and established our Emerging Filmmaker Initiative. We thank them both for their contributions to making us a world-class film studio and wish them the best for the future.”

More to come.