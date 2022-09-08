×
‘Glass Onion’ Trailer: ‘Knives Out’ Sequel Promises a Puzzling New Mystery

The upcoming Netflix movie from writer-director Rian Johnson stars Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
From left: Edward Norton, Madelyn Cline, Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monae and Daniel Craig John Wilson/Netflix

In the first trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, deadly games are afoot in a tropical paradise.

After teasing the Knives Out sequel with a first-look image, Netflix dropped its first major footage Thursday from the Agatha Christie-inspired follow-up from writer-director Rian Johnson. The movie promises the return of Daniel Craig’s Detective Benoit Blanc, who travels to Greece to unravel a mystery featuring a whole new cast of colorful suspects played by some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

Unlike its dark-wooded, old-money mansion mystery predecessor, the minute-and-a-half trailer for Glass Onion promises a more tropical whodunit that sees the movie’s colorful cast of characters face danger at every turn after joining each other on a yacht-to-island getaway where everyone is a potential suspect.

That includes a gun-wielding Dave Bautista, a glass-smashing Janelle Monáe, an absolutely shocked Kathryn Hahn and a hip-thrusting Kate Hudson.

“Lock the doors. Stay in your rooms,” Craig’s Blanc says. “Everyone is in danger.”

In an interview with Netflix’s TUDUM, Johnson expounded on how what makes the genre so compelling for him and audiences.

“The phrase I kept coming back to and talking about the first movie is, ‘It’s a roller coaster and not a crossword puzzle,’” Johnson says. “It’s a common mistake in writing whodunits, thinking that you’re making a crossword puzzle, and that the fun is that the audience is actually going to analyze all this and figure it out. I know when I’m reading or watching a whodunit, I always let go of the notion of figuring it out about a third of the way through it.”

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery‘s full cast includes Craig, Hudson, Monáe, Bautista, Hahn, Edward Norton, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline. Johnson is producing alongside Ram Bergman.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is set to release globally on Netflix Dec. 23 and in select theaters at a date to be announced later.

