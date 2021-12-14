Netflix Teams With Legendary, ‘Sweet Tooth’ Showrunner for Fantasy Movie ‘God Country’ (Exclusive)

Netflix has come aboard God Country, Legendary and AfterShock Media’s feature adaptation of the comic written by Donny Cates.

Jim Mickle, co-creator and showrunner of Netflix’s instant hit Sweet Tooth, is set to direct the fantasy and is co-writing the script with Cates.

The deal puts Legendary back in business with Netflix, which previously picked up Enola Holmes, Legendary’s young adult adventure film starring Millie Bobby Brown that became a big hit for the streamer.

Legendary’s Mary Parent and Ali Mendes and AfterShock’s Lee Kramer and Jon Kramer are producing. Mickle and Linda Moran, his partner at the duo’s Nightshade banner, will also produce.

God Country centers on Emmet Quinlan, an old widower afflicted by dementia and violent outbursts. When a tornado hits his West Texas town, Quinlan is rejuvenated thanks to an enchanted sword he finds in the wreckage, but now he must use it to protect his family and what remains of the town against terrifying otherworldly creatures seeking its power.

Cates, who is perhaps best known for his popular work on Marvel’s various Venom comics, wrote the six-issue series with Geoff Shaw handling art. Published in 2017 by Image Comics, the first issue went through four printings before being collected in trade paperback.

God Country now joins an Enola Holmes sequel and an adaptation of anime Gundam as collaborations between Legendary and Netflix.

Mickle developed Sweet Tooth, adapting it from the Vertigo comic series by Jeff Lemire, and directed four episodes of the seven-episode first season for Netflix. The show was renewed for a second season this summer. He previously co-created Hap and Leonard for SundanceTV and directed In the Shadow of the Moon, a Netflix thriller starring Boyd Holbrook and Michael C. Hall.