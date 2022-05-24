Netflix Reveals Explosive ‘The Gray Man’ Trailer Starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans

Explosions, gunshots, car crashes, fireworks and snark populate the first trailer for Netflix’s mega-budget summer action thriller The Gray Man.

The first look, below, stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in a film directed by Avengers: Endgame duo Anthony and Joe Russo.

The film is based on the novel by Mark Greaney. Here’s the official description: “The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it.”

The film also stars Regé-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard.

The project reportedly is the most expensive film Netflix has ever produced, with a budget of around $200 million.

The Gray Man will screen in select theaters starting July 15 and drop on Netflix July 22.