Netflix Acquires YA Rom-Com ‘Hello, Goodbye’ From ‘To All the Boys’ Producers

Netflix has acquired a new young adult romantic comedy from Ace Entertainment, the producers behind the streamer’s successful To All the Boys franchise.

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between stars Jordan Fisher and Talia Ryder as Claire and Aidan, who, after making a pact that they would break up before college, find themselves retracing the steps of their relationship on their last evening as a couple.

Michael Lewen makes his feature debut on the movie, which was adapted for the screen by Amy Reed and Ben York Jones from the Jennifer E. Smith novel of the same name. Matt Kaplan produced for Ace Entertainment.

Ayo Edebiri (Big Mouth, The Bear) and Nico Hiraga (Moxie, Booksmart) also appear in the movie, which is set for a summer release on the service.

Hello, Goodbye will feature original music from Fisher and Ace’s music department, Ace in the Hole. Fisher executive produced with Max Siemers, Matthew Janzen, Aubrey Bendix, Jennifer E. Smith, Christopher Foss and Jones.