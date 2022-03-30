Netflix Sets Interactive Romantic Comedy ‘Choose Love,’ Laura Marano to Lead

It’s not quite swiping right or left, but Netflix viewers will soon be able to make romantic decisions for characters in one of its movies.

Laura Marano, Avan Jogia, Scott Michael Foster and Jordi Webber are starring in Choose Love, Netflix’s first rom-com to receive the interactive treatment at the streamer.

Stuart McDonald (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) is directing the feature that is being produced by Robyn Snyder, Deborah Evans, Mel Turner and Axel Paton, all of whom count sugary Netflix flicks Falling Inn Love and Afterlife of the Party, among their credits.

The feature will offer viewers the ability to decide what journey the main characters take over the course of this love story, making decisions that can create a variety of unique storylines and multiple endings.

Per Netflix, the story — or stories — centers on a recording engineer named Cami (Marano) who seemingly has it all and is headed towards a life of bliss with her boyfriend, Paul. But she feels something is missing and, here come the choices and dilemmas. What if she is actually missing out on an even better career, perhaps the long abandoned singing career she once dreamed of? What if Paul isn’t the love of her life but rather Rex Galier (Jogia), the sexy British rock star who walks into her studio and becomes irrepressibly smitten? Or could it be Jack Menna (Webber), her first love and “the one that got away,” the idealistic world traveler who returns home and is ready to rekindle their youthful passion? Oh, decisions, decisions.

Cami, and viewers, will face a kaleidoscope of tempting but tough choices ranging from more serious ethical dilemmas to the frivolous “Truth or Dare” games.

Josann McGibbon, who wrote the 1999 Julia Roberts rom-com Runaway Bride as well as Disney’s Descendants franchise, penned the project and will also exec produce.

Netflix has been experimenting with interactive programming in a range of genres. It famously offered a “choose your own adventure”-style Black Mirror movie titled Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, had interactivity in kids fare Cat Burglar and Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie, plus the meditative Headspace Unwind Your Mind and Bear Grylls’ You vs. Wild adventure movie.

Marano starred in Netflix’s rom-com The Royal Treatment and appeared with Robert De Niro in The War with Grandpa. Jogia appeared in Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon Cit and Zombieland: Double Tap, while Foster appeared in Netflix series You and was a regular on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Webber is a New Zealand actor who appeared in Power Rangers Ninja Steel and Kiwi series, Head High.

