Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in January

Netflix is wiping the slate clean in the New Year and saying goodbye to a number of TV shows and movies in January.

Post-apocalyptic action-drama Snowpiecer, from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, leaves on the first of the month. The 2013 movie, which stars Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer, Tilda Swinton, Ed Harris, Jamie Bell, John Hurt and frequent Bong collaborator Song Kang-ho, centers on a train housing the last remnants of humanity as it circles the globe. When the train’s tail-section passengers decide to fight back against the Snowpiercer’s violent and oppressive class-car system, their battle with the elite changes the fate of humankind.

Other films leaving the platform this January include all five movies in the big-screen adaptation of Stephanie Meyer’s Twilight Saga starring Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, the Wachowskis’ ambitious science-fiction adaptation Cloud Atlas, and Sofia Coppola’s crime satire The Bling Ring, based on a 2010 Vanity Fair article and starring Emma Watson and Taissa Farmiga.

Clint Eastwood’s Mystic River — the 2003 Oscar-winning mystery thriller starring Sean Penn, Tim Robbins, Kevin Bacon and Laurence Fishburne — and Martin Scorsese’s mind-bending neo-noir psychological thriller Shutter Island, led by Leonardo DiCaprio, are also vanishing from Netflix at the end of the month.

As for TV shows, all five seasons of Episodes, Matt LeBlanc’s satirical take on himself for Showtime, are leaving the streamer on Jan. 5 while eight seasons of animated kid favorite My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic will disappear on Jan. 31.

Despite all the content leaving, Netflix has announced a number of new movies and TV shows that will be added over the course of the month, like the first half of Ozark season four and Home Team.

Read on for the list of movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in January.

Jan. 1

Snowpiercer

Jan. 5

Episodes: Seasons 1-5

Jan. 6

Ballerina

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

A Ghost Story



Jan. 10

Hardy Bucks: Seasons 1-4

Jan. 11

Betty White: First Lady of Television

Jan. 15

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

Twilight

Jan. 17

The Bling Ring

Homefront

Jan. 21

The Shannara Chronicles: Seasons 1-2

Jan. 31

Bleach: The Entry

Bleach: The Rescue

Bleach: The Substitute

Cloud Atlas

The General’s Daughter

My Girl 2

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Seasons 1-8

Mystic River

Shutter Island