Netflix’s New Releases Coming in January 2022

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
The new year is here and with it new films and TV shows are hitting Netflix.
New original titles arriving on the streaming service this month include the movie Home Team, starring Kevin James, produced by Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions and inspired by true events. When New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton (James) is suspended for the entire 2012 NFL season as a result of his role in the Saints’ Bountygate scandal, he returns home and begins to coach his son’s sixth-grade football team. The film, which arrives on Netflix Jan. 28, also stars Taylor Lautner, Rob Schneider, Jackie Sandler and Tait Blum.
Brazen, starring Alyssa Milano, arrives on Jan. 13 and sees the former Charmed actress playing mystery writer Grace Miller, whose work becomes her reality after her sister is murdered and she sets out to find the killer in this mystery thriller.
Related Stories
Other beloved and award-winning films slated to drop on Netflix in January include the Oscar-winning Daniel-Day Lewis-led Phantom Thread; Taxi Driver, Martin Scorsese’s 1976 classic starring Robert De Niro; Girl, Interrupted, featuring Angelina Jolie in a performance that won her an Oscar for best supporting actress; and the original 1971 adaptation of Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, starring Gene Wilder.
Zack Snyder’s 300, an adaptation of Frank Miller and Lynn Varley’s 1998 comic series of the same name about the Battle of Thermopylae in the Persian Wars, and several entries in the Terminator franchise including the sequel Judgment Day, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines and Terminator Salvation will also arrive on the platform on Jan. 1.
On the TV side, the long-anticipated fourth and final season of Emmy-winner Ozark, starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, begins on Jan. 21. Part one will feature seven episodes, and follow the Byrdes as they sit atop of the Navarro cartel empire, though Marty and Wendy see another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks — if they handle the reemergence of past sins and dangerous threats from within.
January will also see the arrival of Ricky Gervais’ bittersweet comedy After Life, with episodes from its third and final season picking up after Tony (Gervais) has grieved another major loss and considers what it will take to move on with his life. Netflix is also debuting The House, an eccentric dark comedy stop-motion anthology series that follows individuals across various eras, all tied to a mysterious house.
On the animated family front, new seasons of Ada Twist, Scientist and Johnny Test both drop in January. The month will also see the arrival of new episodes of reality series Too Hot to Handle alongside the debut of Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness.
Missed what came to Netflix last month? Check out the December 2021 additions here.
Read on for the complete list of titles coming to Netflix this January.
Jan. 1
Annie (1982)
Big Fish
Braveheart
Cadillac Records
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke
Doing Hard Time
Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter
First Sunday
Free Willy
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Geronimo: An American Legend
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Girl, Interrupted
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Godzilla (1998)
Gremlins
Happy Feet
Hell or High Water
Hook
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Love You, Man
Interview with the Vampire
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Just Go With It
Kung Fu Panda
Linewatch
The Longest Yard (2005)
The Lost Boys
Midnight in Paris
Monsters vs. Aliens
Nacho Libre
The NeverEnding Story
1BR
Paranormal Activity
The Patriot
Road Trip
Runaway Bride
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Stand by Me
Superman Returns
Taxi Driver
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
The Hook Up Plan: Season 3
300
The Town
Troy
True Grit (2010)
The Wedding Singer
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Woo
Jan. 4
Action Pack
Jan. 5
Four to Dinner
Rebelde
Jan. 6
The Club: Part 2
The Wasteland
Jan. 7
Hype House
Johnny Test: Season 2
Jan. 10
Undercover: Season 3
Jan. 11
Dear Mother
Jan. 12
How I Fell in Love with a Gangster
Jan. 13
Brazen
Chosen
The Journalist
Photocopier
Jan. 14
After Life: Season 3
Archive 81
Blippi: Adventures
Blippi’s School Supply Scavenger Hunt
The House
Riverdance: The Animated Adventure
This Is Not a Comedy
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein
Jan. 16
Phantom Thread
Jan. 17
After We Fell
Jan. 18
Mighty Express: Train Trouble
Jan. 19
El marginal: Season 4
Heavenly Bites: Mexico
Juanpis González – The Series
The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman
Too Hot to Handle: Season 3
Jan. 20
Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream
The Royal Treatment
Jan. 21
American Boogeywoman
Munich – The Edge of War
My Father’s Violin
Ozark: Season 4 Part 1
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 2
Summer Heat
That Girl Lay Lay
Jan. 24
Three Songs for Benazir
Jan. 25
Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2
Neymar: The Perfect Chaos
Jan. 27
Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery
I Am Georgina
Jan. 28
Angry Birds: Summer Madness
Feria: The Darkest Light
Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness
Home Team
In From the Cold
The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day