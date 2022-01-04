Netflix’s New Releases Coming in January 2022

The new year is here and with it new films and TV shows are hitting Netflix.

New original titles arriving on the streaming service this month include the movie Home Team, starring Kevin James, produced by Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions and inspired by true events. When New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton (James) is suspended for the entire 2012 NFL season as a result of his role in the Saints’ Bountygate scandal, he returns home and begins to coach his son’s sixth-grade football team. The film, which arrives on Netflix Jan. 28, also stars Taylor Lautner, Rob Schneider, Jackie Sandler and Tait Blum.

Brazen, starring Alyssa Milano, arrives on Jan. 13 and sees the former Charmed actress playing mystery writer Grace Miller, whose work becomes her reality after her sister is murdered and she sets out to find the killer in this mystery thriller.

Other beloved and award-winning films slated to drop on Netflix in January include the Oscar-winning Daniel-Day Lewis-led Phantom Thread; Taxi Driver, Martin Scorsese’s 1976 classic starring Robert De Niro; Girl, Interrupted, featuring Angelina Jolie in a performance that won her an Oscar for best supporting actress; and the original 1971 adaptation of Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, starring Gene Wilder.

Zack Snyder’s 300, an adaptation of Frank Miller and Lynn Varley’s 1998 comic series of the same name about the Battle of Thermopylae in the Persian Wars, and several entries in the Terminator franchise including the sequel Judgment Day, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines and Terminator Salvation will also arrive on the platform on Jan. 1.

On the TV side, the long-anticipated fourth and final season of Emmy-winner Ozark, starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, begins on Jan. 21. Part one will feature seven episodes, and follow the Byrdes as they sit atop of the Navarro cartel empire, though Marty and Wendy see another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks — if they handle the reemergence of past sins and dangerous threats from within.

January will also see the arrival of Ricky Gervais’ bittersweet comedy After Life, with episodes from its third and final season picking up after Tony (Gervais) has grieved another major loss and considers what it will take to move on with his life. Netflix is also debuting The House, an eccentric dark comedy stop-motion anthology series that follows individuals across various eras, all tied to a mysterious house.

On the animated family front, new seasons of Ada Twist, Scientist and Johnny Test both drop in January. The month will also see the arrival of new episodes of reality series Too Hot to Handle alongside the debut of Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness.

Read on for the complete list of titles coming to Netflix this January.

Jan. 1

Annie (1982)

Big Fish

Braveheart

Cadillac Records

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke

Doing Hard Time

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter

First Sunday

Free Willy

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Geronimo: An American Legend

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Girl, Interrupted

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Godzilla (1998)

Gremlins

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

Hook

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Love You, Man

Interview with the Vampire

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Just Go With It

Kung Fu Panda

Linewatch

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Lost Boys

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

Nacho Libre

The NeverEnding Story

1BR

Paranormal Activity

The Patriot

Road Trip

Runaway Bride

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Stand by Me

Superman Returns

Taxi Driver

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Hook Up Plan: Season 3

300

The Town

Troy

True Grit (2010)

The Wedding Singer

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Woo

Jan. 4

Action Pack

Jan. 5

Four to Dinner

Rebelde

Jan. 6

The Club: Part 2

The Wasteland

Jan. 7

Hype House

Johnny Test: Season 2



Jan. 10

Undercover: Season 3

Jan. 11

Dear Mother

Jan. 12

How I Fell in Love with a Gangster

Jan. 13

Brazen

Chosen

The Journalist

Photocopier



Jan. 14

After Life: Season 3

Archive 81

Blippi: Adventures

Blippi’s School Supply Scavenger Hunt

The House

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure

This Is Not a Comedy

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

Jan. 16

Phantom Thread

Jan. 17

After We Fell

Jan. 18

Mighty Express: Train Trouble

Jan. 19

El marginal: Season 4

Heavenly Bites: Mexico

Juanpis González – The Series

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman

Too Hot to Handle: Season 3

Jan. 20

Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream

The Royal Treatment

Jan. 21

American Boogeywoman

Munich – The Edge of War

My Father’s Violin

Ozark: Season 4 Part 1

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 2

Summer Heat

That Girl Lay Lay

Jan. 24

Three Songs for Benazir

Jan. 25

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos

Jan. 27

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery

I Am Georgina

Jan. 28

Angry Birds: Summer Madness

Feria: The Darkest Light

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

Home Team

In From the Cold

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window