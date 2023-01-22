Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in January 2023

- Share this article on Facebook
Addams Family Values, The Borgias and the last two Rambo movies are among the high-profile titles set to leave Netflix later this month.
The 1993 Paramount movie sequel Addams Family Values departs the streamer on Jan. 31 as Netflix’s latest take on the Addams Family, the Jenna Ortega-starring hit series Wednesday, was recently renewed for a second season.
Showtime’s historical drama, The Borgias, which ran for three seasons, from 2011-2013, and starred Jeremy Irons as Pope Alexander VI, will also exit Netflix at the end of the month.
Even before these titles vanish, Netflix is losing Peter Bogdanovich’s star-studded screwball romance She’s Funny That Way. The film starring Jennifer Aniston, Owen Wilson, Imogen Poots, Rhys Ifans, Will Forte and Kathryn Hahn, among others, will leave Netflix on Jan. 29.
And Rambo completists will have to do without the two most recent installments in the franchise, Rambo and Rambo: Last Blood, as of Feb. 1.
Earlier this month, the streamer said goodbye to Danny Boyle’s Steve Jobs and the Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba starrer L.A.’s Finest.
Despite all the content leaving, Netflix has announced a number of new movies and TV shows that will be added over the course of the month.
Read on for the list of movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in January.
Jan. 6:
Bulletproof 2
Jan. 8:
L.A.’s Finest: Seasons 1-2
Jan. 12:
CHIPS
Jan. 15:
Steve Jobs
Jan. 17:
Yummy Mummies: Season 1
Jan. 26:
Z Nation: Seasons 1-5
Jan. 29:
She’s Funny That Way
Jan. 31:
Addams Family Values
Battle: Los Angeles
The Borgias Seasons 1-3
Love Jacked
Newness
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
