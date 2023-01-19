Netflix’s New Releases Coming in January 2023

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
That ’70s Show sequel That ’90s Show, Kenya Barris’ feature directorial debut You People and Pamela Anderson documentary Pamela, a Love Story are some of the much-anticipated projects coming to Netflix this month.
Hitting Netflix on Jan. 19, That ’90s Show focuses on the teenage daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), who is spending the summer of 1995 with her grandparents, Red and Kitty (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp). Soon the Forman home fills up with a group of new friends. Grace, Prepon and fellow That ’70s Show stars Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Wilmer Valderrama are all set to make guest appearances in the sequel series.
Related Stories
Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are just some of the big names starring in Kenya Barris’ feature directorial debut, You People, written by Barris and Hill and hitting Netflix on Jan. 27. In the rom-com, Hill’s Ezra Cohen and Lauren London’s Amira Mohammed meet through a rideshare mixup. As they fall in love, they find themselves dealing with the culture clash of their families, with Cohen raised by what Netflix calls “progressive and semi-woke” Jewish parents (Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny) and Amira’s Muslim parents (Murphy and Nia Long), who are described as “unyielding yet concerned.”
Later this month, Netflix will add two high-profile animated offerings in the latest movie in the Despicable Me universe, Minions: The Rise of Gru, and preschool series Princess Power, based on the best-selling book series Princesses Wear Pants, by Savannah Guthrie and Allison Oppenheim
At the end of the month, Netflix drops its Pamela Anderson documentary called Pamela, a Love Story. The Ryan White-directed film follows “Anderson’s life and career from small-town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and doting mother,” Netflix says in its logline. The film also features Anderson’s reaction to Pam & Tommy and her thoughts on the stolen tape at the center of the Hulu series.
Netflix has already added the second seasons of its original series Ginny & Georgia, Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight and Vikings: Valhalla; gothic mystery film and Edgar Allen Poe origin story The Pale Blue Eye; season 11 of The Walking Dead; and tennis docuseries Break Point.
And later this month, Netflix is adding the Keira Knightley, Mark Ruffalo movie Begin Again, season four of Fauda and new seasons of reality TV shows Bake Squad and Bling Empire: New York.
Read on for the complete list of titles hitting Netflix this January.
Jan. 1
The Aviator
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Blue Streak
Brokeback Mountain
The ‘Burbs
Closer
The Conjuring
Daddy Day Care
Fletch
Forrest Gump
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Grease
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Jerry Maguire
Kaleidoscope
King Kong
Lady Voyeur
Leap Year
Life
Minority Report
National Security
New Amsterdam: Season 1
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Old Enough!: Season 2
Parenthood
Reservoir Dogs
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Road to Perdition
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Survivor: Season 18
The Taking of Pelham 123
This Is 40
Top Gun
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Twins
The Way of the Househusband: Season 2
Jan. 4
How I Became a Gangster
The Kings of the World
The Lying Life of Adults
MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street
Jan. 5
Copenhagen Cowboy
Ginny & Georgia: Season 2
Woman of the Dead
Jan. 6
Love Island USA: Season 2
Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld
The Pale Blue Eye
Pressure Cooker
The Ultimatum: France Season 1 Part 2
The Walking Dead: Season 11
Jan. 9
VINLAND SAGA: Season 2
Jan. 10
Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger
The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker
Jan. 11
Noise
Sexify: Season 2
Jan. 12
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2
The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2
Jan. 13
Break Point
Dog Gone
Sky Rojo: Season 3
Suzan & Freek
Trial by Fire
Jan. 17
The Devil to Pay
Jan. 19
Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre
Khallat+
The Pez Outlaw
That ’90s Show
Women at War
Jan. 20
Bake Squad: Season 2
Bling Empire: New York
Fauda: Season 4
Mission Majnu
The Real World: Season 28
Represent
Şahmaran
Shanty Town
Jan. 23
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Narvik
Jan. 24
Little Angel: Volume 2
Jan. 25
Against the Ropes
Begin Again
Jan. 26
Daniel Spellbound: Season 2
Record of Ragnarok: Season 2 Episodes 1-10
Jan. 27
Kings of Jo’Burg: Season 2
Lockwood & Co.
The Snow Girl
You People
Jan. 30
Princess Power
Jan. 31
Cunk On Earth
Pamela, a love story
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day