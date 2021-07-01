Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in July

- Share this article on Facebook
Netflix is preparing to say goodbye to a number of TV and movie titles for the month of July.
While a number of films are set to disappear from the streamer’s library at the end of the month, the 2011 biographical drama The Iron Lady, which stars Meryl Streep as controversial British politician Margaret Thatcher, will leave within the first week of July. Spotlight — the Mark Ruffalo-, Michael Keaton- and Rachel McAdams-led biographical drama about The Boston Globe‘s investigative team’s coverage of the child sex abuse allegations against Roman Catholic priests — is also slated to be removed from Netflix’s library in July.
The Croods, the DreamWorks Animation adventure about a prehistoric family’s search for a new home, and Disney’s 2009 animated musical fantasy The Princess and the Frog, which counts Anika Noni Rose and Oprah Winfrey among its voice cast, will also leave the platform next month.
Other popular titles you should expect to say goodbye to are Mad Max, Zombieland, Eat Pray Love, A Clockwork Orange, Hook, My Best Friend’s Wedding, The Patriot and several installments in the Chucky franchise.
Netflix is losing fewer TV titles in July, with the first three seasons of noir police procedural Hinterland, season 10 and season 15 of the long-running British architectural homebuilding series Grand Designs and the first season of Thai young adult romance Love Sick: The Series leaving the streamer this month.
Despite the content departing, Netflix has announced a number of new movies and TV shows that will be added over the course of the month.
Read on for the list of movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in June.
July 5
The Iron Lady
July 7
The Invitation
July 14
Holidays
July 15
The Princess and the Frog
July 19
Love Sick: The Series: Season 1
July 22
Oh My Ghost
Oh My Ghost 2
Oh My Ghost 3
Oh My Ghost 4
July 28
The Croods
July 30
Spotlight
July 31
A Clockwork Orange
Bride of Chucky
Child’s Play 2
Child’s Play 3
Eat Pray Love
Four Christmases
Freak Show
Fred Claus
Friends with Benefits
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Grand Designs: Season 10
Grand Designs: Season 15
Hardcore Henry
Hinterland: Seasons 1-3
Hook
Horns
Jupiter Ascending
King Arthur
Little Baby Bum: Nursery Rhyme Friends: Season 1
The Little Rascals
Mad Max
My Best Friend’s Wedding
Nacho Libre
Nights in Rodanthe
The Patriot
Remember Me
Seed of Chucky
Step Up: Revolution
Your Highness
Zombieland
-