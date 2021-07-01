Netflix’s New Releases Coming in July 2021

- Share this article on Facebook
The female-fronted action-thriller Gunpowder Milkshake and all three parts of the R.L. Stine-inspired Fear Street trilogy are among some of the most anticipated titles hitting Netflix this July.
Karen Gillan and Lena Headey lead the all-star cast of STX films’ assassin action-thriller Gunpowder Milkshake. Also starring Carla Gugino, Chloe Coleman, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett and Paul Giamatti, the film reunites an estranged mother, Scarlet (Headey) and daughter Sam (Gillan) — both hitwomen — and members of their “sisterhood” of assassins when a young girl’s life is threatened by a gang war fueled by a ruthless crime lord (Giamatti).
At the start of the month, Netflix will release Audible, a documentary that follows Amaree Mckenstry-Hall and his teammates at Maryland School for the Deaf as they pursue football in the face of personal tragedy. Other July Netflix originals include the complete Fear Street trilogy, which follows groups of teens in 1994 and 1978 as they battle with a deadly town curse dating back to 1666. The series of slasher films is based on R.L. Stine’s best-selling horror books.
Other films coming to Netflix in time for the summer blockbuster season are Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Charlie’s Angels and the original Mortal Kombat. A number of franchises will also become available during the summer month, such as the entire Twilight series, the Austin Powers trilogy, the first three Karate Kid installments, and Underworld, Underworld: Awakening and Underworld: Rise of the Lycans.
On the TV front, Netflix is set to debut the fourth and final season of Atypical, which follows Sam Gardner (Keir Gilchrist), an autistic teen, and his family as they navigate their relationships new and old alongside Sam moving in with his friend Zahid (Nik Dodani). The second season of Mindy Kaling’s teen rom-com and coming-of-age romp Never Have I Ever will see teen Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) navigating a complicated love life and new school year.
The streamer will add a number of notable anime and animated originals to its library in the next month. Among them are WildBrain’s Johnny Test revival, which will serve as the series’ seventh season, as well as the highly anticipated Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness anime and Kevin Smith’s updated take on He-Man, Masters of the Universe: Revelation.
The fourth season of fan-favorite Wynonna Earp will also drop on Netflix in July, in addition to the second season of Netflix documentary series The Movies That Made Us and new reality show Sexy Beasts, an animal FX-fueled take on Love Is Blind that sees contestants trying to find romance while donning beastly makeup.
Missed what came to Netflix last month? Check out the June additions here.
Read on for the complete list of titles coming to Netflix this July.
July 1
Air Force One
Audible
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
The Best of Enemies
Boogie Nights
Born to Play
Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1
Charlie’s Angels
Congo
Dennis the Menace
Dynasty Warriors
The Game
Generation 56k
Hampstead
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Life as We Know It
Love Actually
Mary Magdalene
Memoirs of a Geisha
Midnight Run
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway
Mortal Kombat (1995)
No Strings Attached
Not Another Teen Movie
Ophelia
Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3
She’s Out of My League
Spanglish
Star Trek
The Strangers
Stuart Little
Supermarket Sweep: Season 1
Sword of Trust
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
What Dreams May Come
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
Young Royals
Zathura: A Space Adventure
July 2
Big Timber
Fear Street Part 1: 1994
The 8th Night
Haseen Dillruba
Mortel: Season 2
Snowpiercer
July 3
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17
July 4
We The People
July 5
You Are My Spring
July 6
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2
July 7
Brick Mansions
Cat People
Dogs: Season 2
Major Grom: Plague Doctor
The Mire: ’97
The War Next-door
This Little Love of Mine
July 8
Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime
Home Again
Midnight Sun
Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness
July 9
Atypical: Season 4
Biohackers: Season 2
The Cook of Castamar
Fear Street Part 2: 1978
How I Became a Superhero
Last Summer
Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach
Virgin River: Season 3
July 10
American Ultra
July 13
Ridley Jones
July 14
A Classic Horror Story
The Guide to the Perfect Family
Gunpowder Milkshake
Heist
My Unorthodox Life
Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía?
July 15
A Perfect Fit
Beastars: Season 2
Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo
My Amanda
Never Have I Ever: Season 2
July 16
The Beguiled
Deep
Explained: Season 3
Fear Street Part 3: 1666
Johnny Test
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
July 17
Cosmic Sin
July 20
Milkwater
July 21
Chernobyl 1986
The Movies That Made Us: Season 2
One on One with Kirk Cameron: Season 1
Sexy Beasts
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
July 22
9 to 5: The Story of a Movement
Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop
July 23
A Second Chance: Rivals!
Bankrolled
Blood Red Sky
Feels Like Ishq
Kingdom: Ashin of the North
The Last Letter From Your Lover
Masters of the Universe: Revelation
Sky Rojo: Season 2
July 24
Charmed: Season 3
Django Unchained
July 26
The Walking Dead: Season 10
Wynonna Earp: Season 4
July 27
All American: Season 3
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 3
Mighty Express: Season 4
The Operative
July 28
Bartkowiak
Fantastic Fungi
The Flash: Season 7
The Snitch Cartel: Origins
Tattoo Redo
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil
July 29
Resort to Love
Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom
July 30
Centaurworld
Glow Up: Season 3
Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean
Outer Banks: Season 2
The Last Mercenary
July 31
The Vault
