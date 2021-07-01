Netflix’s New Releases Coming in July 2021

The female-fronted action-thriller Gunpowder Milkshake and all three parts of the R.L. Stine-inspired Fear Street trilogy are among some of the most anticipated titles hitting Netflix this July.

Karen Gillan and Lena Headey lead the all-star cast of STX films’ assassin action-thriller Gunpowder Milkshake. Also starring Carla Gugino, Chloe Coleman, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett and Paul Giamatti, the film reunites an estranged mother, Scarlet (Headey) and daughter Sam (Gillan) — both hitwomen — and members of their “sisterhood” of assassins when a young girl’s life is threatened by a gang war fueled by a ruthless crime lord (Giamatti).

At the start of the month, Netflix will release Audible, a documentary that follows Amaree Mckenstry-Hall and his teammates at Maryland School for the Deaf as they pursue football in the face of personal tragedy. Other July Netflix originals include the complete Fear Street trilogy, which follows groups of teens in 1994 and 1978 as they battle with a deadly town curse dating back to 1666. The series of slasher films is based on R.L. Stine’s best-selling horror books.

Other films coming to Netflix in time for the summer blockbuster season are Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Charlie’s Angels and the original Mortal Kombat. A number of franchises will also become available during the summer month, such as the entire Twilight series, the Austin Powers trilogy, the first three Karate Kid installments, and Underworld, Underworld: Awakening and Underworld: Rise of the Lycans.

On the TV front, Netflix is set to debut the fourth and final season of Atypical, which follows Sam Gardner (Keir Gilchrist), an autistic teen, and his family as they navigate their relationships new and old alongside Sam moving in with his friend Zahid (Nik Dodani). The second season of Mindy Kaling’s teen rom-com and coming-of-age romp Never Have I Ever will see teen Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) navigating a complicated love life and new school year.

The streamer will add a number of notable anime and animated originals to its library in the next month. Among them are WildBrain’s Johnny Test revival, which will serve as the series’ seventh season, as well as the highly anticipated Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness anime and Kevin Smith’s updated take on He-Man, Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

The fourth season of fan-favorite Wynonna Earp will also drop on Netflix in July, in addition to the second season of Netflix documentary series The Movies That Made Us and new reality show Sexy Beasts, an animal FX-fueled take on Love Is Blind that sees contestants trying to find romance while donning beastly makeup.

Missed what came to Netflix last month? Check out the June additions here.

Read on for the complete list of titles coming to Netflix this July.

July 1

Air Force One

Audible

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

The Best of Enemies

Boogie Nights

Born to Play

Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1

Charlie’s Angels

Congo

Dennis the Menace

Dynasty Warriors

The Game

Generation 56k

Hampstead

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Life as We Know It

Love Actually

Mary Magdalene

Memoirs of a Geisha

Midnight Run

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway

Mortal Kombat (1995)

No Strings Attached

Not Another Teen Movie

Ophelia

Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3

She’s Out of My League

Spanglish

Star Trek

The Strangers

Stuart Little

Supermarket Sweep: Season 1

Sword of Trust

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What Dreams May Come

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

Young Royals

Zathura: A Space Adventure

July 2

Big Timber

Fear Street Part 1: 1994

The 8th Night

Haseen Dillruba

Mortel: Season 2

Snowpiercer



July 3

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17

July 4

We The People

July 5

You Are My Spring

July 6

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2

July 7

Brick Mansions

Cat People

Dogs: Season 2

Major Grom: Plague Doctor

The Mire: ’97

The War Next-door

This Little Love of Mine

July 8

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime

Home Again

Midnight Sun

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

July 9

Atypical: Season 4

Biohackers: Season 2

The Cook of Castamar

Fear Street Part 2: 1978

How I Became a Superhero

Last Summer

Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach

Virgin River: Season 3

July 10

American Ultra

July 13

Ridley Jones

July 14

A Classic Horror Story

The Guide to the Perfect Family

Gunpowder Milkshake

Heist

My Unorthodox Life

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía?



July 15

A Perfect Fit

Beastars: Season 2

Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo

My Amanda

Never Have I Ever: Season 2

July 16

The Beguiled

Deep

Explained: Season 3

Fear Street Part 3: 1666

Johnny Test

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

July 17

Cosmic Sin

July 20

Milkwater

July 21

Chernobyl 1986

The Movies That Made Us: Season 2

One on One with Kirk Cameron: Season 1

Sexy Beasts

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

July 22

9 to 5: The Story of a Movement

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop

July 23

A Second Chance: Rivals!

Bankrolled

Blood Red Sky

Feels Like Ishq

Kingdom: Ashin of the North

The Last Letter From Your Lover

Masters of the Universe: Revelation

Sky Rojo: Season 2

July 24

Charmed: Season 3

Django Unchained

July 26

The Walking Dead: Season 10

Wynonna Earp: Season 4

July 27

All American: Season 3

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 3

Mighty Express: Season 4

The Operative

July 28

Bartkowiak

Fantastic Fungi

The Flash: Season 7

The Snitch Cartel: Origins

Tattoo Redo

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil

July 29

Resort to Love

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom

July 30

Centaurworld

Glow Up: Season 3

Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean

Outer Banks: Season 2

The Last Mercenary

July 31

The Vault