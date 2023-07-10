Netflix’s New Releases Coming in July 2023

Bird Box: Barcelona, the NFL docuseries Quarterback, the third season of Sweet Magnolias and Jamie Foxx starrer They Cloned Tyrone are among the new projects debuting on Netflix in July

Bird Box: Barcelona is a Spanish-language spinoff of the 2018 Sandra Bullock-starring thriller. The film, written and directed by Alex and David Pastor, picks up after a mysterious force destroys Earth’s population and follows survivors as they seek to escape visible threats. The movie, which stars Mario Casas and Barbarian breakout Georgina Campbell, is meant to be the first of a series of films to expand the Bird Box universe.

The eight-episode Quarterback, Netflix’s first partnership with the NFL and produced by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, features unprecedented access to Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota both on and off the field during the 2022 season as the NFL allowed the quarterbacks to be mic’d up for every single game, with the series taking viewers inside players’ homes with their families and behind the scenes of big moments.

The third season of Sweet Magnolias drops on July 20, as childhood best friends Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Heather Headley) and Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) deal with new challenges in Serenity, South Carolina.

While fans wait for more information about the “medical complication” Jamie Foxx experienced while filming the Netflix movie Back in Action, Foxx will appear in yet another Netflix film, They Cloned Tyrone, alongside John Boyega and Teyonah Parris, as they investigate a government conspiracy involving a cloning operation. The film, the directorial debut of Creed 2 writer Juel Taylor, who co-wrote the screenplay with Tony Rettenmaier, will start streaming on July 21.

At the end of the month, Ellie Kemper and Luke Grimes star in the film version of Katherine Center’s novel Happiness for Beginners, in which Kemper’s Helen embarks on an “Adventure of a Lifetime” backcountry survival course and ends up finding more than herself in the movie written and directed by Vicky Wight.

Other films hitting Netflix this month include Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Ride Along and Big Eyes, and the streamer already added Bridesmaids, four Karate Kid films, Liar Liar, the 2005 version of Pride & Prejudice, Ray, all three Rush Hour films, The Squid and the Whale, Titanic and The Out-Laws.

Additional series streaming this month include the Unknown four-part docuseries about adventure and exploration in uncharted territories, Too Hot to Handle season five and the second part of The Witcher‘s third season.

The streamer earlier this month added all five seasons of HBO’s Insecure and the first part of season two of The Lincoln Lawyer.

Missed what came to Netflix last month? Check out the June 2023 additions here.

Read on for the complete list of titles hitting Netflix this July.

July 1

The Days

Bridesmaids

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

Jumanji (1995)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kick-Ass

Liar Liar

One Piece: Thriller Bark

One Piece: TV Original 2

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Prom Night

Ray

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Snow White & the Huntsman

The Squid and the Whale

Star Trek

Star Trek Into Darkness

The Sweetest Thing

Titanic

Uncle Buck

Warm Bodies

July 3

Insecure

Little Angel: Volume 3

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid

July 4

The King Who Never Was

Tom Segura: Sledgehammer

July 5

Back to 15: Season 2

My Happy Marriage

WHAM!

July 6

Deep Fake Love

Gold Brick

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 1

Wake Up, Carlo!

July 7

Fatal Seduction

Hack My Home

The Out-Laws

Seasons

July 10

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

StoryBots: Answer Time: Season 2

Unknown: Killer Robots

July 11

Nineteen to Twenty

July 12

Mr. Car and the Knights Templar

Quarterback

Record of Ragnarok: Season 2: Episodes 11-15

Sugar Rush: The Baking Point

July 13

Burn the House Down

Devil’s Advocate

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Sonic Prime: Season 2

Survival of the Thickest

July 14

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2

Bird Box Barcelona

Five Star Chef

Love Tactics 2

Too Hot to Handle: Season 5

July 15

Country Queen

Morphle 3D: Season 1

My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale: Season 1

July 16

Ride Along

July 17

Unknown: Cave of Bones

July 19

The (Almost) Legends

The Deepest Breath

July 20

Supa Team 4

Sweet Magnolias: Season 3

July 21

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

They Cloned Tyrone

July 24

Big Eyes

Dew Drop Diaries

Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine

July 25

Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts

Sintonia: Season 4

July 26

Baki Hanma: Season 2: The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 7

Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case

July 27

Happiness For Beginners

The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders

Paradise

Today We’ll Talk About That Day

The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 2

July 28

Captain Fall

D.P.: Season 2

Hidden Strike

How to Become a Cult Leader

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie

A Perfect Story

The Tailor: Season 2

July 29

The Uncanny Counter: Season 2

July 31

Bastard‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-: Season 2