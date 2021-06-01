Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in June

- Share this article on Facebook
Netflix is set to remove a number of TV series next month, including the first two seasons of Twin Peaks, all eight seasons of Portlandia, all three seasons of Hannibal and all five seasons of the original Twilight Zone.
In addition, the streamer, which revived Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City in 2019, will no longer have the original 1993 installment of Tales of the City available for subscribers after June 27.
On the film side, June is the last call (for now) for the Back to the Future trilogy, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, The Roommate, Scarface, Searching for Bobby Fischer, The Secret Life of Pets 2, 30 Minutes or Less, Training Day, 20th Century Women, Two Weeks Notice and Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Despite the content departing, Netflix has announced a number of new movies and TV shows that will be added over the course of the month.
Read on for the list of movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in June.
Leaving June 1
Alone: Season 6
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2
Leaving June 4
Hannibal: Seasons 1-3
Leaving June 6
Searching for Bobby Fischer
Leaving June 9
Portlandia: Seasons 1-8
Leaving June 17
Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers
Leaving June 21
Dark Skies
Leaving June 26
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Leaving June 27
Tales of the City (1993): Season 1
20th Century Women
Leaving June 28
Bratz: The Movie
Leaving June 30
The Accountant of Auschwitz
Acts of Violence
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Bonnie and Clyde
A Bridge Too Far
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Enter the Dragon
Fiddler on the Roof
From Paris with Love
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Gothika
Immortals
Invictus
Jason X
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
Leprechaun
The Roommate
Scarface
Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3
30 Minutes or Less
Training Day
The Twilight Zone (Original Series): Seasons 1-5
Twin Peaks: Seasons 1-2
Two Weeks Notice