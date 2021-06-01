Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in June

Netflix is set to remove a number of TV series next month, including the first two seasons of Twin Peaks, all eight seasons of Portlandia, all three seasons of Hannibal and all five seasons of the original Twilight Zone.

In addition, the streamer, which revived Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City in 2019, will no longer have the original 1993 installment of Tales of the City available for subscribers after June 27.

On the film side, June is the last call (for now) for the Back to the Future trilogy, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, The Roommate, Scarface, Searching for Bobby Fischer, The Secret Life of Pets 2, 30 Minutes or Less, Training Day, 20th Century Women, Two Weeks Notice and Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Despite the content departing, Netflix has announced a number of new movies and TV shows that will be added over the course of the month.

Read on for the list of movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in June.

Leaving June 1

Alone: Season 6

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2

Leaving June 4

Hannibal: Seasons 1-3

Leaving June 6

Searching for Bobby Fischer

Leaving June 9

Portlandia: Seasons 1-8

Leaving June 17

Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers

Leaving June 21

Dark Skies

Leaving June 26

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Leaving June 27

Tales of the City (1993): Season 1

20th Century Women

Leaving June 28

Bratz: The Movie

Leaving June 30

The Accountant of Auschwitz

Acts of Violence

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Bonnie and Clyde

A Bridge Too Far

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Enter the Dragon

Fiddler on the Roof

From Paris with Love

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

Gothika

Immortals

Invictus

Jason X

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

Leprechaun

The Roommate

Scarface

Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3

30 Minutes or Less

Training Day

The Twilight Zone (Original Series): Seasons 1-5

Twin Peaks: Seasons 1-2

Two Weeks Notice