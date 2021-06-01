Netflix’s New Releases Coming in June 2021

Kevin Hart’s Fatherhood and new episodes of the TV series Lupin and Too Hot to Handle are among the highly anticipated titles set to hit Netflix next month.

Originally set to be released by Sony, Fatherhood stars Hart as a man who loses his wife shortly after childbirth and has to raise their newborn baby on his own. The streamer is presenting the film with Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions. The movie, based on the book Two Kisses for Maddy, was directed by Paul Weitz (American Pie, About A Boy, In Good Company, Little Fockers) from a script he co-wrote with Dana Stevens. Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise, Anthony Carrigan, Melody Hurd and Paul Reiser also star in Fatherhood, the release of which had been postponed due to theatrical shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic before Sony sold it to Netflix.

Other films set to hit Netflix next month include the sci-fi thriller Awake, starring Gina Rodriguez as an ex-soldier with a troubled past fighting to save her family after a global event wipes out humanity’s ability to sleep; the Liam Neeson-starring action movie The Ice Road; and the rom-com Good on Paper, written by and starring Iliza Shlesinger, directed by Kimmy Gatewood and with a cast that also includes Ryan Hansen and Margaret Cho.

Netflix is also adding library titles Bad Teacher, The Big Lebowski, The Best Man, Fools Rush In, I Am Sam, Love Jones, Million Dollar Baby, Silver Linings Playbook, Stand by Me, Swordfish and What Women Want.

On the TV side, the second season of the hit French-language crime comedy series Lupin is back to steal viewers’ attention. The five-episode first season — starring Omar Sy as Assane Diop, a Senegalese immigrant and gentleman thief — was viewed by more than 70 million Netflix subscribers worldwide during its first four weeks on the streaming service. The streamer is also dropping the second season of Too Hot to Handle, the fourth season of Elite, the fifth season of Workin’ Moms and the final seasons of Canadian sitcom Kim’s Convenience and the Jessica Alba- and Gabrielle Union-starring Bad Boys spinoff L.A.’s Finest.

The streamer is also adding all three seasons of beloved comedy Happy Endings.

And it will add the interactive mindfulness experience Unwind Your Mind, with three customizable paths (Meditation, Relax and Sleep), the third installment from Headspace and Vox Media Studios, coming after Headspace Guide to Meditation and Headspace Guide to Sleep.

Read on for the complete list of titles coming to Netflix this June.

June 1

Abduction

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1

American Outlaws

Bad Teacher

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know

CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play

Cradle 2 the Grave

Flipped

Fools Rush In

Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3

I Am Sam

Love Jones

Million Dollar Baby

Ninja Assassin

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen

Stand by Me

Starsky & Hutch

Streets of Fire

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme

Swordfish

The Wedding Guest

What Women Want

The Wind

June 2

Alone: Season 7

Carnaval

Kim’s Convenience: Season 5

2 Hearts

June 3

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up

Creator’s File: GOLD

Dancing Queens

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2

Summertime: Season 2

June 4

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet

Feel Good: Season 2

Sweet Tooth

Trippin’ with the Kandasamys

Xtreme

June 5

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats

June 7

Vampire Academy

June 9

Awake

Fresh, Fried & Crispy

L.A.’s Finest: Season 2

Tragic Jungle

June 10

Camellia Sisters

Locombianos

A Haunted House 2

June 11

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2

Lupin: Part 2

Skater Girl

Trese

Wish Dragon

June 13

The Devil Below

Picture a Scientist

June 14

Elite Short Stories

June 15

FTA

Let’s Eat

Life of Crime

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Rhyme Time Town: Season 2

Sir! No Sir!

Unwind Your Mind

Workin’ Moms: Season 5

June 16

Lowriders

Penguin Town

Silver Skates

June 17

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens

Black Summer: Season 2

The Gift: Season 3

Hospital Playlist: Season 2

Katla

Silver Linings Playbook

June 18

Elite: Season 4

Fatherhood

A Family

Jagame Thandhiram

The Rational Life

So Not Worth It

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

June 19

Nevertheless

June 22

This Is Pop

June 23

Good on Paper

The House of Flowers: The Movie

Murder by the Coast

Too Hot to Handle: Season 2

June 24

Godzilla Singular Point

Jiva!

The Naked Director: Season 2

The Seventh Day

Sisters on Track

June 25

The A List: Season 2

The Ice Road

Sex/Life

Ray

June 26

Wonder Boy

June 28

Killing Them Softly

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement

June 29

StarBeam: Season 4

June 30

America: The Motion Picture

Lying and Stealing

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork