Netflix’s New Releases Coming in June 2021

Kevin Hart’s Fatherhood and new episodes of the TV series Lupin and Too Hot to Handle are among the highly anticipated titles set to hit Netflix next month.
Originally set to be released by Sony, Fatherhood stars Hart as a man who loses his wife shortly after childbirth and has to raise their newborn baby on his own. The streamer is presenting the film with Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions. The movie, based on the book Two Kisses for Maddy, was directed by Paul Weitz (American Pie, About A Boy, In Good Company, Little Fockers) from a script he co-wrote with Dana Stevens. Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise, Anthony Carrigan, Melody Hurd and Paul Reiser also star in Fatherhood, the release of which had been postponed due to theatrical shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic before Sony sold it to Netflix.
Other films set to hit Netflix next month include the sci-fi thriller Awake, starring Gina Rodriguez as an ex-soldier with a troubled past fighting to save her family after a global event wipes out humanity’s ability to sleep; the Liam Neeson-starring action movie The Ice Road; and the rom-com Good on Paper, written by and starring Iliza Shlesinger, directed by Kimmy Gatewood and with a cast that also includes Ryan Hansen and Margaret Cho.
Netflix is also adding library titles Bad Teacher, The Big Lebowski, The Best Man, Fools Rush In, I Am Sam, Love Jones, Million Dollar Baby, Silver Linings Playbook, Stand by Me, Swordfish and What Women Want.
On the TV side, the second season of the hit French-language crime comedy series Lupin is back to steal viewers’ attention. The five-episode first season — starring Omar Sy as Assane Diop, a Senegalese immigrant and gentleman thief — was viewed by more than 70 million Netflix subscribers worldwide during its first four weeks on the streaming service. The streamer is also dropping the second season of Too Hot to Handle, the fourth season of Elite, the fifth season of Workin’ Moms and the final seasons of Canadian sitcom Kim’s Convenience and the Jessica Alba- and Gabrielle Union-starring Bad Boys spinoff L.A.’s Finest.
The streamer is also adding all three seasons of beloved comedy Happy Endings.
And it will add the interactive mindfulness experience Unwind Your Mind, with three customizable paths (Meditation, Relax and Sleep), the third installment from Headspace and Vox Media Studios, coming after Headspace Guide to Meditation and Headspace Guide to Sleep.
Read on for the complete list of titles coming to Netflix this June.
June 1
Abduction
The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1
American Outlaws
Bad Teacher
The Best Man
The Big Lebowski
Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know
CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play
Cradle 2 the Grave
Flipped
Fools Rush In
Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3
I Am Sam
Love Jones
Million Dollar Baby
Ninja Assassin
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen
Stand by Me
Starsky & Hutch
Streets of Fire
Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme
Swordfish
The Wedding Guest
What Women Want
The Wind
June 2
Alone: Season 7
Carnaval
Kim’s Convenience: Season 5
2 Hearts
June 3
Alan Saldaña: Locked Up
Creator’s File: GOLD
Dancing Queens
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2
Summertime: Season 2
June 4
Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet
Feel Good: Season 2
Sweet Tooth
Trippin’ with the Kandasamys
Xtreme
June 5
Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats
June 7
Vampire Academy
June 9
Awake
Fresh, Fried & Crispy
L.A.’s Finest: Season 2
Tragic Jungle
June 10
Camellia Sisters
Locombianos
A Haunted House 2
June 11
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2
Lupin: Part 2
Skater Girl
Trese
Wish Dragon
June 13
The Devil Below
Picture a Scientist
June 14
Elite Short Stories
June 15
FTA
Let’s Eat
Life of Crime
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Rhyme Time Town: Season 2
Sir! No Sir!
Unwind Your Mind
Workin’ Moms: Season 5
June 16
Lowriders
Penguin Town
Silver Skates
June 17
Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens
Black Summer: Season 2
The Gift: Season 3
Hospital Playlist: Season 2
Katla
Silver Linings Playbook
June 18
Elite: Season 4
Fatherhood
A Family
Jagame Thandhiram
The Rational Life
So Not Worth It
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals
June 19
Nevertheless
June 22
This Is Pop
June 23
Good on Paper
The House of Flowers: The Movie
Murder by the Coast
Too Hot to Handle: Season 2
June 24
Godzilla Singular Point
Jiva!
The Naked Director: Season 2
The Seventh Day
Sisters on Track
June 25
The A List: Season 2
The Ice Road
Sex/Life
Ray
June 26
Wonder Boy
June 28
Killing Them Softly
The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement
June 29
StarBeam: Season 4
June 30
America: The Motion Picture
Lying and Stealing
Sophie: A Murder in West Cork