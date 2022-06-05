Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in June

- Share this article on Facebook
The Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence drama Silver Linings Playbook, Stephen King’s coming of age classic Stand by Me and the first 12 seasons of CBS procedural Criminal Minds are among the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in June.
Silver Linings Playbook, a 2012 film loosely based on Matthew Quick’s 2008 novel of the same name and starring Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence and Robert De Niro, will depart from the streamer’s library on June 17. The movie, which scored Lawrence an Oscar win, centers around Cooper’s Patrizio “Pat” Solitano Jr., a man living with bipolar disorder who teams with Lawrence’s widow Tiffany Maxwell to win back his estranged wife.
Among the other movies leaving the streamer this month are the Adam Sandler comedy Happy Gilmore, Tim Burton’s stop-motion animated musical Corpse Bride and YA monster drama Vampire Academy.
TV series leaving Netflix in June include four seasons of NBC medical drama The Night Shift, five seasons of Bravo’s Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce and three seasons of the CW period drama Reign.
Despite all the content leaving, Netflix has announced a number of new movies and TV shows that will be added over the course of the month.
Read on for the list of movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in June.
June 2
Documentary Now!: Seasons 1-3
Lady Bird
June 6
The Night Shift: Seasons 1-4
Vampire Academy
June 13
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Seasons 1-5
June 17
Silver Linings Playbook
June 23
Reign: Seasons 1-3
June 29
Criminal Minds: Seasons 1-12
June 31
Corpse Bride
Desperado
Eagle Eye
Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter
The Exorcist
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Godzilla
Happy Gilmore
Her
How to Train Your Dragon
Into the Wild
Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me
Just Go With It
Looper
Memoirs of a Geisha
Midnight in Paris
My Fair Lady
The Originals: Seasons 1-4
Shrek Forever After
Stand by Me
