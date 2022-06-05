Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in June

The Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence drama Silver Linings Playbook, Stephen King’s coming of age classic Stand by Me and the first 12 seasons of CBS procedural Criminal Minds are among the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in June.

Silver Linings Playbook, a 2012 film loosely based on Matthew Quick’s 2008 novel of the same name and starring Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence and Robert De Niro, will depart from the streamer’s library on June 17. The movie, which scored Lawrence an Oscar win, centers around Cooper’s Patrizio “Pat” Solitano Jr., a man living with bipolar disorder who teams with Lawrence’s widow Tiffany Maxwell to win back his estranged wife.

Among the other movies leaving the streamer this month are the Adam Sandler comedy Happy Gilmore, Tim Burton’s stop-motion animated musical Corpse Bride and YA monster drama Vampire Academy.

TV series leaving Netflix in June include four seasons of NBC medical drama The Night Shift, five seasons of Bravo’s Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce and three seasons of the CW period drama Reign.

Despite all the content leaving, Netflix has announced a number of new movies and TV shows that will be added over the course of the month.

Read on for the list of movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in June.

June 2

Documentary Now!: Seasons 1-3

Lady Bird

June 6

The Night Shift: Seasons 1-4

Vampire Academy

June 13

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Seasons 1-5

June 17

Silver Linings Playbook

June 23

Reign: Seasons 1-3

June 29

Criminal Minds: Seasons 1-12

June 31

Corpse Bride

Desperado

Eagle Eye

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter

The Exorcist

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Godzilla

Happy Gilmore

Her

How to Train Your Dragon

Into the Wild

Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me

Just Go With It

Looper

Memoirs of a Geisha

Midnight in Paris

My Fair Lady

The Originals: Seasons 1-4

Shrek Forever After

Stand by Me