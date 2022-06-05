Netflix’s New Releases Coming in June 2022

Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah’s basketball drama Hustle, the Jennifer Lopez documentary Halftime, season three of The Umbrella Academy and a smattering of content from the Netflix Is a Joke festival are among the most anticipated titles coming to Netflix this June.

In the basketball-centric drama Hustle out on June 8, Sandler plays a down on his luck basketball scout who discovers a once-in-a-lifetime player. Despite the player’s rocky past, Sandler’s scout brings him back to the U.S. without his team’s approval, with the duo seeking one final shot to prove they are NBA material.

In Lopez’s upcoming doc, out June 14, the global superstar reflects on her career and the pressure of life in the spotlight — with inside looks at her Oscars campaign for Hustlers and her 2020 Super Bowl halftime show — in the intimate documentary.

Beloved older movies coming to Netflix in June include comedies like Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Dumb and Dumber and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, the young adult comedies The Duff and Edge of Seventeen, several Mission: Impossible entries, The Amazing Spider-Man and Oscar winners The Departed, Titanic and The Hurt Locker.

On the TV side, the third season of The Umbrella Academy, which will see the Hargreeves face-off with the Sparrow Academy, drops on June 23, while Peaky Blinders season six — the show’s last — will debut on June 10.

LGBTQ young adult entries include vampire romance First Kill, which sees a vampire hunter and vampire grappling with their feelings and their families’ legacies on their journey to their first kills, arriving on the streamer on June 10. There’s also the animated horror-comedy series Dead End: Paranormal Park, a series based on comics from Hamish Steele about two teens and a talking dog that fend off monsters at a haunted theme park, debuting on June 16.

Some Nickelodeon classics are hitting the streamer this month, including the first two seasons of Kenan and Kel, Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide and Zoey 101, as well as seasons two and three of All That. Other shows coming to the streamer are seasons 27 and 28 of Top Gear, the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy and season four of Legacies.

New original comedy offerings include of a mix of specials like Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy and Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual, as well as Netflix Is a Joke programming Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute, Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends, Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory, That’s My Time with David Letterman and Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration. Reality additions to the Netflix library in June include the second season of The Floor Is Lava and the debut of Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend.

Read on for the complete list of titles coming to Netflix this June.

June 1

The Amazing Spider-Man

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

The Boy

Dear John

The Departed

Dumb and Dumber

Edge of Seventeen

Eraser

The Fighter

The Girl Next Door

His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass

The Hurt Locker

Lean on Me

Léon: The Professional

Life as We Know It

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mr Bean’s Holiday

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

The Players Club

Soul Plane

Steel Magnolias

Titanic

Troy

Vegas Vacation

We Are Marshall



June 2

Borgen – Power & Glory

The Duff

Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake

June 3

As the Crow Flies

Floor Is Lava: Season 2

Interceptor

Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?

The Perfect Mother

Surviving Summer

Two Summers

June 5

Straight Up



June 6

Action Pack: Season 2

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill

June 7

That’s My Time with David Letterman

June 8

Baby Fever

Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis

Hustle

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

June 9

Rhythm + Flow France



June 10

Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness

Closet Monster

Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute

First Kill

Intimacy

Peaky Blinders: Season 6

Top Gear: Season 27

Top Gear: Season 28

Trees of Peace

Vice

June 11

Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory

June 13

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America

June 14

Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live

Halftime

The Mole: Season 3-4

June 15

Centauro

Front Cover

God’s Favorite Idiot

Heart Parade

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend

Maldivas

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet

The Wrath of God

June 16

Dead End: Paranormal Park

Karma’s World Music Videos: Season 2

Love & Anarchy: Season 2

Rhythm + Flow France

Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta

Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

June 17

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Rainbow High: Season 2

She: Season 2

Spiderhead

The War Next-door: Season 2

You Don’t Know Me

June 18

Alchemy of Souls

Charmed: Season 4

SPRIGGAN

June 19

Civil

It (2017)



June 20

Doom Of Love

Philomena

June 21

All That: Seasons 2-3

The Future Of

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual

Kenan and Kel: Seasons 1-2

Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide: Seasons 1-2

Zoey 101: Seasons 1-2

June 23

Bruna Louise: Demolition

The Hidden Lives of Pets

Love & Gelato

The Mist (2007)

ONE PIECE

Sing 2

Snowflake Mountain

The Umbrella Academy: Season 3

June 23

First Class

Queen

Rhythm + Flow France

June 24

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 2

Legacies: Season 4

The Man from Toronto

Man Vs Bee

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area

June 25

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18

June 26

Best of the Fest

June 27

Cafe Minamdang

Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday

June 28

Blasted

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy

June 30

BEAUTY

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Pirate Gold of Adak Island

The Upshaws: Season 2 Part 1

June 30

BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Sharkdog: Season 2