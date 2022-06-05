Netflix’s New Releases Coming in June 2022

- Share this article on Facebook
Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah’s basketball drama Hustle, the Jennifer Lopez documentary Halftime, season three of The Umbrella Academy and a smattering of content from the Netflix Is a Joke festival are among the most anticipated titles coming to Netflix this June.
In the basketball-centric drama Hustle out on June 8, Sandler plays a down on his luck basketball scout who discovers a once-in-a-lifetime player. Despite the player’s rocky past, Sandler’s scout brings him back to the U.S. without his team’s approval, with the duo seeking one final shot to prove they are NBA material.
In Lopez’s upcoming doc, out June 14, the global superstar reflects on her career and the pressure of life in the spotlight — with inside looks at her Oscars campaign for Hustlers and her 2020 Super Bowl halftime show — in the intimate documentary.
Beloved older movies coming to Netflix in June include comedies like Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Dumb and Dumber and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, the young adult comedies The Duff and Edge of Seventeen, several Mission: Impossible entries, The Amazing Spider-Man and Oscar winners The Departed, Titanic and The Hurt Locker.
On the TV side, the third season of The Umbrella Academy, which will see the Hargreeves face-off with the Sparrow Academy, drops on June 23, while Peaky Blinders season six — the show’s last — will debut on June 10.
LGBTQ young adult entries include vampire romance First Kill, which sees a vampire hunter and vampire grappling with their feelings and their families’ legacies on their journey to their first kills, arriving on the streamer on June 10. There’s also the animated horror-comedy series Dead End: Paranormal Park, a series based on comics from Hamish Steele about two teens and a talking dog that fend off monsters at a haunted theme park, debuting on June 16.
Some Nickelodeon classics are hitting the streamer this month, including the first two seasons of Kenan and Kel, Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide and Zoey 101, as well as seasons two and three of All That. Other shows coming to the streamer are seasons 27 and 28 of Top Gear, the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy and season four of Legacies.
New original comedy offerings include of a mix of specials like Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy and Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual, as well as Netflix Is a Joke programming Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute, Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends, Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory, That’s My Time with David Letterman and Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration. Reality additions to the Netflix library in June include the second season of The Floor Is Lava and the debut of Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend.
Missed what came to Netflix last month? Check out the May 2022 additions here.
Read on for the complete list of titles coming to Netflix this June.
June 1
The Amazing Spider-Man
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
The Boy
Dear John
The Departed
Dumb and Dumber
Edge of Seventeen
Eraser
The Fighter
The Girl Next Door
His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass
The Hurt Locker
Lean on Me
Léon: The Professional
Life as We Know It
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mr Bean’s Holiday
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
The Players Club
Soul Plane
Steel Magnolias
Titanic
Troy
Vegas Vacation
We Are Marshall
June 2
Borgen – Power & Glory
The Duff
Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake
June 3
As the Crow Flies
Floor Is Lava: Season 2
Interceptor
Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?
The Perfect Mother
Surviving Summer
Two Summers
June 5
Straight Up
June 6
Action Pack: Season 2
Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill
June 7
That’s My Time with David Letterman
June 8
Baby Fever
Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis
Hustle
Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey
June 9
Rhythm + Flow France
June 10
Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness
Closet Monster
Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute
First Kill
Intimacy
Peaky Blinders: Season 6
Top Gear: Season 27
Top Gear: Season 28
Trees of Peace
Vice
June 11
Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory
June 13
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends
Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends
Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America
June 14
Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live
Halftime
The Mole: Season 3-4
June 15
Centauro
Front Cover
God’s Favorite Idiot
Heart Parade
Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend
Maldivas
Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet
The Wrath of God
June 16
Dead End: Paranormal Park
Karma’s World Music Videos: Season 2
Love & Anarchy: Season 2
Rhythm + Flow France
Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta
Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
June 17
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Rainbow High: Season 2
She: Season 2
Spiderhead
The War Next-door: Season 2
You Don’t Know Me
June 18
Alchemy of Souls
Charmed: Season 4
SPRIGGAN
June 19
Civil
It (2017)
June 20
Doom Of Love
Philomena
June 21
All That: Seasons 2-3
The Future Of
Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual
Kenan and Kel: Seasons 1-2
Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide: Seasons 1-2
Zoey 101: Seasons 1-2
June 23
Bruna Louise: Demolition
The Hidden Lives of Pets
Love & Gelato
The Mist (2007)
ONE PIECE
Sing 2
Snowflake Mountain
The Umbrella Academy: Season 3
June 23
First Class
Queen
Rhythm + Flow France
June 24
Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 2
Legacies: Season 4
The Man from Toronto
Man Vs Bee
Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area
June 25
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18
June 26
Best of the Fest
June 27
Cafe Minamdang
Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday
June 28
Blasted
Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy
June 30
BEAUTY
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Pirate Gold of Adak Island
The Upshaws: Season 2 Part 1
June 30
BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Sharkdog: Season 2
