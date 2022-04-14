Netflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson’s Sony Pic ‘The Man From Toronto’

Netflix has picked up the worldwide rights, excluding China, to Sony Pictures’ The Man From Toronto, which stars Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson.

The streamer will release the action comedy from director Patrick Hughes later this year. The acquisition stems from a first look deal signed in 2021 between Netflix and Sony, which eyed an Aug. 12, 2022 theatrical release for the movie.

The Man From Toronto portrays a case of a mistaken identity as its jumping-off point after the world’s deadliest assassin, known as the Man from Toronto, and a New York City screw-up run into each other at an Airbnb.

A clash of personalities, and a clash with deadly killers, ensues. Robbie Fox penned the script from a story by Fox and Jason Blumenthal.

The ensemble cast includes Kaley Cuoco, Jasmine Mathews, Lela Loren, Pierson Fode, Jencarlos Canela and Ellen Barkin. Harrelson replaced Jason Statham in The Man From Toronto as he joined Hart in the Columbia Pictures project.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch are producing, while Bill Bannerman, Aaron L. Gilbert and Jason Cloth share the executive producer credits.

Variety was the first to report on the deal to send The Man From Toronto to Netflix.