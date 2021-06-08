Tyler Perry Bringing Madea Character Out of Retirement for Netflix Film

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Tyler Perry is not bidding farewell to Madea after all, as the prolific creator and producer is bringing his iconic character and cult favorite film franchise to Netflix.
Perry plans a 12th installment of the franchise, A Madea Homecoming, for a 2022 debut on the streaming service. The drama about Madea will be shot at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, where the multi-hyphenate shoots most of his projects.
The character of Madea was first introduced onstage in the 1999 play I Can Do Bad All By Myself. Since then, she’s been at the center of other theater productions and dozens of films, TV shows and even a book.
In 2019, Perry, then 49 years of age, talked about retiring the Madea character as he premiered A Madea Family Funeral. “I don’t want to be her age playing her, so it was time to shut it down and move on. I’ve got some other things I want to do, and in this next 50, I’m going to do something different,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.
Perry will write and direct A Madea Homecoming and his shingle’s president of production and development Michelle Sneed will executive produce the movie along with Perry. Will Areu and Mark Swinton will produce.
A Madea Homecoming also expands Netflix’s relationship with Perry, whose 2020 film A Fall From Grace was seen by 39 million households in its first month on the streaming service. Perry is also shooting A Jazzman’s Blues for Netflix, which stars Joshua Boone, Solea Pfeiffer, Amirah Vann and Austin Scott.
Perry’s films, including 11 movies and another 20 plays in the Madea franchise, have grossed over 1 billion dollars at the North American box office.
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
Heat Vision
‘Sweet Tooth’ Showrunner Jim Mickle to Direct Fantasy ‘God Country’ for Legendary (Exclusive)
-
-
Next Big Thing
Next Big Thing: Leslie Grace on Debut ‘In the Heights’ Role and Her Emotional Dance Scene With Corey Hawkins
-
Heat Vision
‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Unveils All-Star Voice Cast with Kevin Hart, John Krasinski, Kate McKinnon and More
-
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day