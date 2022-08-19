×
Netflix Nabs LeBron James’ ‘The Redeem Team’ 2008 Olympic Documentary

James and fellow Olympian Dwyane Wade are exec producing the film about the U.S. Olympic Men’s basketball team looking to restore national pride at the Beijing Games.

The Redeem Team
Courtesy of Netflix/IOC/John Huet

Netflix has picked up the documentary The Redeem Team, about the U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team looking to reclaim the gold medal for Team USA at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

Netflix plans an Oct. 7, 2022 release for the film executive produced by Olympians Dwyane Wade and LeBron James. “I’m excited for everyone to get an opportunity to go behind the scenes and see all the work that went into this iconic team — the Redeem Team!” Wade said in a statement on Friday.

The documentary features new Olympic footage, behind-the-scenes material and player and coaches interviews to portray Team USA looking for redemption after only earning the bronze medal four years earlier at the Athens Summer Olympic Games.

The International Olympic Committee, which opened up its video vault to the filmmakers, and Netflix collaborated on the film about an eventual gold medal victory for the 2008 US Olympic men’s basketball team.  

Wade, James and new coach Mike Krzyzewski appear in The Redeem Team, which is an Olympic Channel, Kennedy/Marshall Company & Mandalay Sports Media production, in association with 59th and Prairie Entertainment, Uninterrupted, NBA Entertainment and USA Basketball.

The Redeem Team is directed by Jon Weinbach and is produced by Greg Groggel and Diego Hurtado De Mendoza. The executive producer credits are shared by Frank Marshall, Mike Tollin, Weinbach, Wade, Mark Parkman, Mary Byrne, Yiannis Exarchos, James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron.

