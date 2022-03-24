Netflix, Liz Tigelaar to Adapt Taylor Jenkins Reid’s ‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’ as Film

Netflix is set to visit the Golden Age of Hollywood.

Author Taylor Jenkins Reid’s 2017 bestselling novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is being developed into a feature film for Netflix, the streamer announced Thursday.

Little Fires Everywhere creator, showrunner and executive producer Liz Tigelaar will write the film, with producers including Liza Chasin for 3Dot Productions and Brad Mendelsohn for Circle of Confusion. Reid and Margaret Chernin will exec produce.

The bestselling novel was previously in development for a series on Freeform with The L Word‘s Ilene Chaiken and Jennifer Beals exec producing.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo centered on reclusive, iconic Hollywood starlet Evelyn Hugo, who enlists unknown reporter, Monique Grant, to write her tell-all book which will chronicle her life story and rise to fame during the Golden Age of Hollywood. Always the subject of tabloids, Evelyn also detailed for the first time her seven marriages, revealing secrets she’s held onto, who she is behind the scenes and why she chose Monique for her final confession.

Evelyn Hugo marks the latest of the Reid library to get the adaptation treatment. The Hollywood Reporter exclusively revealed that Reid’s recent novel Malibu Rising is being developed as a TV series for Hulu with Tigelaar exec producing and Amy Talkington writing. The author’s novel One True Loves will also be adapted for film with Andy Fickman to direct and Hamilton‘s Phillipa Soo, Shang Chi’s Simu Liu and Holidate‘s Luke Bracey starring. Meanwhile, her best seller Daisy Jones & the Six was preemptively acquired by Amazon for Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and Circle of Confusion to produce for television, with Riley Keough and Sam Claflin starring.