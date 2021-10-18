Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Lost Daughter’ Heading to Netflix in U.K., Germany Under eOne Deal

Netflix has expanded its global footprint for The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s feature directorial debut that has become a festival favorite since bowing in Venice.

The streamer has acquired the U.K., Germany and Benelux rights to the film — starring Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley and Dakota Johnson — from Entertainment One, which had previously bought them from Endeavor Content. It already acquired near worldwide rights — including the U.S. — earlier this year.

In his review, The Hollywood Reporter‘s David Rooney described the film — about a woman’s beach holiday that takes a dark turn when she begins to confront the troubles of her past — as a “highly accomplished debut” following its bow in Venice, where it won best screenplay. It also screened at the Telluride Film Festival, New York Film Festival, Festival Lumière in Lyon and, most recently, the BFI London Film Festival.

Gyllenhaal adapted the script, based on the 2006 novel from best-selling author Elena Ferrante, with production taking place in Greece in 2020. Peter Sarsgaard (Jackie), Paul Mescal (Normal People), Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Invisible Man) and Ed Harris (Westworld) also star.

Other distributors for The Lost Daughter include Empire (South Africa), Spentzos (Greece), Sena (Iceland); Bim (Italy), Vertigo (Spain),NOS Lusomundo (Portugal); Svensk (Scandinavia); Falcon (Indonesia), Green Narae (South Korea), Salim Ramia (Middle East).

Netflix plans to release the film on Dec. 31.