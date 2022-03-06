Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in March

Zack Synder’s historical actioner 300, the Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise-led Interview With the Vampire and Robin Williams’ family adventure Jumanji are among the titles leaving Netflix in March.

A big-screen adaptation of Frank Miller and Lynn Varley’s comic series, Snyder directed and co-wrote 300 — a fictionalized retelling of the Persian Wars’ Battle of Thermopylae — alongside Kurt Johnstad and Michael B. Gordon. Executive produced by Miller, the film stars Gerard Butler as King Leonidas, who leads 300 Spartans into battle against the Persian “God-King” and his more than 300,000 soldiers. The movie, which will leave Netflix on March 30, also counts Rodrigo Santoro, Lena Headey, Dominic West and Michael Fassbender among its cast.

The 1994 Oscar-nominated cinematic adaptation of Anne Rice’s famous gothic horror Interview With the Vampire is also leaving at the end of the month. Starring Brad Pitt as Louis and Tom Cruise as Lestat, the film follows Christian Slater’s San Francisco reporter Daniel Molloy as interviews a man claiming to be a vampire. As they talk, Louis details his life — dating back to 1791, how he met his maker Lestat and the tumultuous centuries since his regretful choice. The film also stars Antonio Banderas and Kirsten Dunst.

Jumanji, the mid-90s fantasy adventure starring Robin Williams as a man trapped inside of a wild board game that comes to life, leaves in March as does the 2013 doc Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom which chronicles the anti-apartheid revolutionary and former South African president’s life from childhood.

Other movie and TV titles leaving the streamer include romantic dramedy As Good As It Gets, Pixar’s animated hit Despicable Me, horror Paranormal Activity, steampunk western Wild Wild West and all two seasons of BBC One drama Doctor Foster.

Despite all the content leaving, Netflix has announced a number of new movies and TV shows that will be added over the course of the month.

Read on for the list of movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in March.

March 3

Parker

Safe Haven

March 6

The Secret

March 15

Howards End

March 21

Philomena

March 27

Lawless

March 28

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

March 30

Doctor Foster: Seasons 1-2

Mercy Black

March 30

As Good as It Gets

Bad Teacher

Bee Movie

Blood Diamond

Braveheart

Bright Star

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Eight Legged Freaks

Free Willy 4: Escape from Pirate’s Cove

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Good Burger

Gremlins

The Hangover

Happy Feet Two

The Holiday

Hook

I Love You, Man

In the Cut

Interview with the Vampire

Jumanji

The Karate Kid

Kung Fu Panda

The Longest Yard

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Nacho Libre

The NeverEnding Story

Paranormal Activity

Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!

Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends

A River Runs Through It

Runaway Bride

300

The Ugly Truth

Wild Wild West

Woo

