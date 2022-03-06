Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in March

- Share this article on Facebook
Zack Synder’s historical actioner 300, the Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise-led Interview With the Vampire and Robin Williams’ family adventure Jumanji are among the titles leaving Netflix in March.
A big-screen adaptation of Frank Miller and Lynn Varley’s comic series, Snyder directed and co-wrote 300 — a fictionalized retelling of the Persian Wars’ Battle of Thermopylae — alongside Kurt Johnstad and Michael B. Gordon. Executive produced by Miller, the film stars Gerard Butler as King Leonidas, who leads 300 Spartans into battle against the Persian “God-King” and his more than 300,000 soldiers. The movie, which will leave Netflix on March 30, also counts Rodrigo Santoro, Lena Headey, Dominic West and Michael Fassbender among its cast.
The 1994 Oscar-nominated cinematic adaptation of Anne Rice’s famous gothic horror Interview With the Vampire is also leaving at the end of the month. Starring Brad Pitt as Louis and Tom Cruise as Lestat, the film follows Christian Slater’s San Francisco reporter Daniel Molloy as interviews a man claiming to be a vampire. As they talk, Louis details his life — dating back to 1791, how he met his maker Lestat and the tumultuous centuries since his regretful choice. The film also stars Antonio Banderas and Kirsten Dunst.
Jumanji, the mid-90s fantasy adventure starring Robin Williams as a man trapped inside of a wild board game that comes to life, leaves in March as does the 2013 doc Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom which chronicles the anti-apartheid revolutionary and former South African president’s life from childhood.
Other movie and TV titles leaving the streamer include romantic dramedy As Good As It Gets, Pixar’s animated hit Despicable Me, horror Paranormal Activity, steampunk western Wild Wild West and all two seasons of BBC One drama Doctor Foster.
Despite all the content leaving, Netflix has announced a number of new movies and TV shows that will be added over the course of the month.
Read on for the list of movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in March.
March 3
Parker
Safe Haven
March 6
The Secret
March 15
Howards End
March 21
Philomena
March 27
Lawless
March 28
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
March 30
Doctor Foster: Seasons 1-2
Mercy Black
March 30
As Good as It Gets
Bad Teacher
Bee Movie
Blood Diamond
Braveheart
Bright Star
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Eight Legged Freaks
Free Willy 4: Escape from Pirate’s Cove
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Good Burger
Gremlins
The Hangover
Happy Feet Two
The Holiday
Hook
I Love You, Man
In the Cut
Interview with the Vampire
Jumanji
The Karate Kid
Kung Fu Panda
The Longest Yard
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Nacho Libre
The NeverEnding Story
Paranormal Activity
Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!
Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends
A River Runs Through It
Runaway Bride
300
The Ugly Truth
Wild Wild West
Woo
