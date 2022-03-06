Netflix’s New Releases Coming in March 2022

The second season of the Shonda Rhimes’ executive produced Regency-era romance Bridgerton, Ryan Reynolds’ time-jumping The Adam Project and Toni Collette’s dark mystery series Pieces of Her are some of the most anticipated titles on Netflix this March.

Debuting March 11, The Adam Project sees Reynolds reteaming with Free Guy director Shawn Levy for a heartwarming and space-hopping, family-friendly adventure. Reynolds plays time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed, who accidentally crash-lands in 2022 and has a chance to team up with his 12-year-old self, played by Walker Scobell, on a mission to save the future. The movie also stars Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldaña and Catherine Keener.

In Pieces of Her, which began streaming March 4, Collette stars as Laura, a mother whose daughter, Andy (Bella Heathcote), searches for the truth about who Laura is and their family history in the wake of a violent incident.

Previously released films joining the streamer’s library include the Chadwick Boseman cop-drama 21 Bridges, the Oscar-nominated Stephen King adaptation The Shawshank Redemption, animated family comedy Shrek and its sequel Shrek 2, The Imitation Game starring Benedict Cumberbatch as cryptanalyst Alan Turing, Denis Villeneuve’s 2017 Bladerunner neo-noir follow-up Bladerunner 2049 and Boots Riley’s surrealist black comedy Sorry to Bother You, led by Lakeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, Danny Glover and Steven Yeun.

On the TV front, Netflix’s global, record-breaking hit Bridgerton returns on March 24, with a whole new season that follows Anthony, the eldest of the eight Bridgerton children, as he sets out to find a viscountess — an act of duty, he proclaims, and not of love. But as the second installment of Julia Quinn’s bestselling historical romance novels, the hot and heavy period drama is sure to see Jonathan Bailey’s turn as Anthony — opposite Sex Education star Simone Ashley’s Kate — get fans all riled up.

Other original TV titles coming to the streamer this month include The Andy Warhol Diaries; the second season of Kevin Smith’s He-Man reboot He-Man and the Masters of the Universe; the debut of DreamWorks’ inclusive animated do-gooder kids show Team Zenko Go; and a new reality series starring Clairvoyant medium Tyler Henry, Life After Death with Tyler Henry.

Missed what came to Netflix last month? Check out the February 2022 additions here.

Read on for the complete list of titles coming to Netflix this March.

March 1

Battleship

Christine

Coach Carter

Due Date

Freddy vs. Jason

Gattaca

The Gift (2015)

The Guardians of Justice

The Green Mile

My Best Friend’s Wedding

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Public Enemies

Redemption

The Replacements

Richie Rich

The Shawshank Redemption

Shooter

Shrek

Shrek 2

Sorry to Bother You

Starship Troopers

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Top Gun

21

21 Bridges

V for Vendetta

Where the Wild Things Are

Worst Roommate Ever

Zoolander



March 2

Against The Ice

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure

Savage Rhythm

March 3

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2

Midnight at the Pera Palace

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale

The Weekend Away

Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show!



March 4

The Invisible Thread

Lies and Deceit

Making Fun

Meskina

Pieces of Her

March 5

Beirut

March 7

Good Girls: Season 4

March 8

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: Season 2

Autumn Girl

Chip and Potato: Season 3

Last One Standing

Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You



March 9

The Andy Warhol Diaries

The Bombardment

Byron Baes

Queer Eye Germany

The Last Kingdom: Season 5

March 10

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7

Karma’s World: Season 2

Kotaro Lives Alone

Love, Life & Everything in Between

March 11

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4

Life After Death with Tyler Henry

Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After

The Adam Project



March 12

Dunkirk

March 13

London Has Fallen

March 15

Adam by Eve: A live in Animation

Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous.

Marilyn’s Eyes

One Piece Film: Strong World

Team Zenko Go



March 16

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives

Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank

Pedal to Metal

A Walk Among the Tombstone

March 17

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Rescued by Ruby

Soil

March 18

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question

Animal: Season 2

Black Crab

Cracow Monsters

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love

Human Resources

Is It Cake?

Light the Night: Part 3

Standing Up

Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup

Top Boy: Season 2

Windfall

Without Saying Goodbye

Young, Famous & African

March 21

Call the Midwife: Series 10

In Good Hands

March 22

Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days

The Principles of Pleasure



March 24

Bridgerton: Season 2

Transformers: BotBots

March 25

800 Meters

March 26

Blade Runner 2049

King of Thieves

March 28

The Imitation Game

March 29

Thermae Romae Novae

Mighty Express: Season 6

Mike Epps: Indiana Mike

March 30

All Hail

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King

March 31

Casual: Seasons 1-4

Super PupZ