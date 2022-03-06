Skip to main content
Netflix’s New Releases Coming in March 2022

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will hit the streaming service this month.

The second season of the Shonda Rhimes’ executive produced Regency-era romance Bridgerton, Ryan Reynolds’ time-jumping The Adam Project and Toni Collette’s dark mystery series Pieces of Her are some of the most anticipated titles on Netflix this March.

Debuting March 11, The Adam Project sees Reynolds reteaming with Free Guy director Shawn Levy for a heartwarming and space-hopping, family-friendly adventure. Reynolds plays time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed, who accidentally crash-lands in 2022 and has a chance to team up with his 12-year-old self, played by Walker Scobell, on a mission to save the future. The movie also stars Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldaña and Catherine Keener.

In Pieces of Her, which began streaming March 4, Collette stars as Laura, a mother whose daughter, Andy (Bella Heathcote), searches for the truth about who Laura is and their family history in the wake of a violent incident.

Previously released films joining the streamer’s library include the Chadwick Boseman cop-drama 21 Bridges, the Oscar-nominated Stephen King adaptation The Shawshank Redemption, animated family comedy Shrek and its sequel Shrek 2, The Imitation Game starring Benedict Cumberbatch as cryptanalyst Alan Turing, Denis Villeneuve’s 2017 Bladerunner neo-noir follow-up Bladerunner 2049 and Boots Riley’s surrealist black comedy Sorry to Bother You, led by Lakeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, Danny Glover and Steven Yeun.

On the TV front, Netflix’s global, record-breaking hit Bridgerton returns on March 24, with a whole new season that follows Anthony, the eldest of the eight Bridgerton children, as he sets out to find a viscountess — an act of duty, he proclaims, and not of love. But as the second installment of Julia Quinn’s bestselling historical romance novels, the hot and heavy period drama is sure to see Jonathan Bailey’s turn as Anthony — opposite Sex Education star Simone Ashley’s Kate — get fans all riled up.

Other original TV titles coming to the streamer this month include The Andy Warhol Diaries; the second season of Kevin Smith’s He-Man reboot He-Man and the Masters of the Universe; the debut of DreamWorks’ inclusive animated do-gooder kids show Team Zenko Go; and a new reality series starring Clairvoyant medium Tyler Henry, Life After Death with Tyler Henry.

Missed what came to Netflix last month? Check out the February 2022 additions here.

Read on for the complete list of titles coming to Netflix this March.

March 1
Battleship
Christine
Coach Carter
Due Date
Freddy vs. Jason
Gattaca
The Gift (2015)
The Guardians of Justice
The Green Mile
My Best Friend’s Wedding
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Public Enemies
Redemption
The Replacements
Richie Rich
The Shawshank Redemption
Shooter
Shrek
Shrek 2
Sorry to Bother You
Starship Troopers
Texas Chainsaw 3D
Top Gun
21
21 Bridges
V for Vendetta
Where the Wild Things Are
Worst Roommate Ever
Zoolander

March 2
Against The Ice
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure
Savage Rhythm

March 3
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2
Midnight at the Pera Palace
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2
Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale
The Weekend Away
Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show!

March 4
The Invisible Thread
Lies and Deceit
Making Fun
Meskina
Pieces of Her

March 5
Beirut

March 7
Good Girls: Season 4

March 8
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: Season 2
Autumn Girl
Chip and Potato: Season 3
Last One Standing
Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You

March 9
The Andy Warhol Diaries
The Bombardment
Byron Baes
Queer Eye Germany
The Last Kingdom: Season 5

March 10
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7
Karma’s World: Season 2
Kotaro Lives Alone
Love, Life & Everything in Between

March 11
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4
Life After Death with Tyler Henry
Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After
The Adam Project

March 12
Dunkirk

March 13
London Has Fallen

March 15
Adam by Eve: A live in Animation
Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous.
Marilyn’s Eyes
One Piece Film: Strong World
Team Zenko Go

March 16
Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives
Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank
Pedal to Metal
A Walk Among the Tombstone

March 17
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Rescued by Ruby
Soil

March 18
Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question
Animal: Season 2
Black Crab
Cracow Monsters
Eternally Confused and Eager for Love
Human Resources
Is It Cake?
Light the Night: Part 3
Standing Up
Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup
Top Boy: Season 2
Windfall
Without Saying Goodbye
Young, Famous & African

March 21
Call the Midwife: Series 10
In Good Hands

March 22
Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days
The Principles of Pleasure

March 24
Bridgerton: Season 2
Transformers: BotBots

March 25
800 Meters

March 26
Blade Runner 2049
King of Thieves

March 28
The Imitation Game

March 29
Thermae Romae Novae
Mighty Express: Season 6
Mike Epps: Indiana Mike

March 30
All Hail
Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King

March 31
Casual: Seasons 1-4
Super PupZ

