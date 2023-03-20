Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in March 2023

All three seasons of the acclaimed Israeli drama Shtisel, Nickelodeon sitcom Big Time Rush and Oscar winner Brokeback Mountain are among the titles leaving Netflix in March 2023.

Shtisel, which follows a Haredi family living in an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood in Jerusalem as they deal with love, loss and daily life, was a hit on Israel’s Yes network, drawing in viewers and awards locally. The series also seemed to attract an audience in the U.S. once it started streaming on Netflix. All three seasons are set to exit Netflix on March 24.

The next day, fans of the Nickelodeon sitcom Big Time Rush, which launched the band of the same name, will have to bid farewell to watching the band members’ fictional antics from 2009-2013 on Netflix, just as the group recently reunited.

At the end of the month, Netflix is dropping the Jesse Eisenberg-, Danny McBride- and Aziz Ansari-starring comedy 30 Minutes or Less and Ang Lee’s Brokeback Mountain about the forbidden romance between sheep tenders played by Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal. The film, which won three Oscars but famously missed out on the best picture prize, also features Michelle Williams and Anne Hathaway.

Despite all the content leaving, Netflix has announced a number of new movies and TV shows that will be added over the course of the month.

Read on for the list of movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in March.

March 5

Hap and Leonard: Seasons 1-3

March 16

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Outback Truckers: Seasons 1-3

March 18

Instant Hotel: Season 2

March 24

Shtisel: Seasons 1-3

March 25

Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4

March 31

Brokeback Mountain

30 Minutes or Less