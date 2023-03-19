Netflix’s New Releases Coming in March 2023

Love Is Blind season four, Murder Mystery 2, Rob Lowe starrer Unstable and docuseries Waco: American Apocalypse and Emergency: NYC are among the much-anticipated projects hitting Netflix this month.

Dating show Love Is Blind returns on March 24, featuring a new group of singles looking to make a connection based on something other than looks.

Later in the month, the streamer drops Rob and John Owen Lowe’s Unstable, a scripted comedy inspired by the playful dynamic between the real-life father and son. In the series, co-created by Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco, the elder Lowe plays successful biotech entrepreneur Ellis Dragon who is struggling after the death of his wife. John Owen Lowe plays his introverted son, Jackson, who seems to be the only one who can save his dad.

And Netflix closes out the month with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler’s Murder Mystery 2. The sequel finds Aniston and Sandler’s central couple now full-time detectives when their friend the Maharaja is kidnapped, and the pair head to Paris as they attempt to crack the case.

The streamer is also adding two new documentary series, Waco: American Apocalypse and Emergency: NYC. Netflix bills the former three-part project as the “definitive account” of what happened in Waco, Texas, in 1993, released to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the 51-day siege in which the FBI sought to take down cult leader David Koresh. Directed by Night Stalker‘s Tiller Russell, the show is set to feature exclusive access to recently unearthed FBI video and recordings. Emergency: NYC comes from the creators of docuseries Lenox Hill and follows trauma doctors and first responders, including some of the physicians from the earlier New York hospital series, as they care for patients with life-threatening conditions.

And Feel Good‘s Mae Martin makes their hourlong comedy special debut with the Abbi Jacobson-directed SAP.

Earlier this month, Netflix ventured into live programming with Chris Rock’s Selective Outrage special, which is still streaming. Other noteworthy TV shows and movies added this month include the second seasons of Sex/Life and Next in Fashion; You season four, part two; docuseries MH370: The Plane That Disappeared; and movies Big Daddy, Burlesque, Easy A, the Hangover trilogy, Out of Africa, Sleepless in Seattle, This Is Where I Leave You and World War Z.

Read on for the complete list of titles hitting Netflix this March.

March 1

Big Daddy

Burlesque

Cheat

Easy A

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 2

The Hangover

The Hangover: Part II

The Hangover: Part III

Little Angel: Volume 2

Magic Mike XXL

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Open Season

Open Season 2

The Other Boleyn Girl

Out of Africa

Rango

Seven Years in Tibet

Sleepless in Seattle

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

Tonight You’re Sleeping with Me

Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 2

March 2

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 2

Karate Sheep

Masameer County: Season 2

Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil

Sex/Life: Season 2

This Is Where I Leave You

March 3

Love at First Kiss

Next in Fashion: Season 2

Split at the Root

March 4

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Divorce Attorney Shin

March 6

Ridley Jones: Season 5

March 7

World War Z

March 8

Faraway

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared

March 9

You: Season 4 Part 2

March 10

10 Minute Workouts : Volume 2

20 Minute Workouts : Volume 2

30 Minute Workouts : Volume 2

Abs & Core Volume 1

Bodyweight Burn: Volume 2

Fire & Flow with Tara & Xochilt Volume 1

Fitness for Runners Volume 1

The Glory Part 2

Have a nice day!

High-Intensity Training: Volume 2

Ignite & Inspire: Volume 1

Kick Off with Betina Gozo: Volume 1

Lower-Body Workouts Volume 1

Luther: The Fallen Sun

Outlast

Rana Naidu

Upper-Body Workouts Volume 1

Yoga Volume 1

Yoga with Xochil : Volume 1

March 14

Ariyoshi Assists

Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle

March 15

The Law of the Jungle

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story

March 16

The Chronicles of Riddick

Kick-Ass 2

Pitch Black

Riddick

Shadow and Bone: Season 2

Still Time

March 17

Agent Elvis

Dance 100

In His Shadow

Maestro in Blue

The Magician’s Elephant

Noise

Sky High: The Series

March 20

Carol

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 7

March 21

We Lost Our Human

March 22

Invisible City: Season 2

The Kingdom: Season 2

Waco: American Apocalypse

March 23

Johnny

The Night Agent

March 24

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Love Is Blind: Season 4

March 28

InuYasha: Seasons 4-5

Mae Martin: SAP

March 29

Emergency: NYC

Unseen

Wellmania

March 30

Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke

Unstable

March 31

Copycat Killer

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Henry Danger: Seasons 4-5

Kill Boksoon

Murder Mystery 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 2