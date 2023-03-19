Netflix’s New Releases Coming in March 2023

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Love Is Blind season four, Murder Mystery 2, Rob Lowe starrer Unstable and docuseries Waco: American Apocalypse and Emergency: NYC are among the much-anticipated projects hitting Netflix this month.
Dating show Love Is Blind returns on March 24, featuring a new group of singles looking to make a connection based on something other than looks.
Later in the month, the streamer drops Rob and John Owen Lowe’s Unstable, a scripted comedy inspired by the playful dynamic between the real-life father and son. In the series, co-created by Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco, the elder Lowe plays successful biotech entrepreneur Ellis Dragon who is struggling after the death of his wife. John Owen Lowe plays his introverted son, Jackson, who seems to be the only one who can save his dad.
Related Stories
And Netflix closes out the month with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler’s Murder Mystery 2. The sequel finds Aniston and Sandler’s central couple now full-time detectives when their friend the Maharaja is kidnapped, and the pair head to Paris as they attempt to crack the case.
The streamer is also adding two new documentary series, Waco: American Apocalypse and Emergency: NYC. Netflix bills the former three-part project as the “definitive account” of what happened in Waco, Texas, in 1993, released to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the 51-day siege in which the FBI sought to take down cult leader David Koresh. Directed by Night Stalker‘s Tiller Russell, the show is set to feature exclusive access to recently unearthed FBI video and recordings. Emergency: NYC comes from the creators of docuseries Lenox Hill and follows trauma doctors and first responders, including some of the physicians from the earlier New York hospital series, as they care for patients with life-threatening conditions.
And Feel Good‘s Mae Martin makes their hourlong comedy special debut with the Abbi Jacobson-directed SAP.
Earlier this month, Netflix ventured into live programming with Chris Rock’s Selective Outrage special, which is still streaming. Other noteworthy TV shows and movies added this month include the second seasons of Sex/Life and Next in Fashion; You season four, part two; docuseries MH370: The Plane That Disappeared; and movies Big Daddy, Burlesque, Easy A, the Hangover trilogy, Out of Africa, Sleepless in Seattle, This Is Where I Leave You and World War Z.
Missed what came to Netflix last month? Check out the February 2023 additions here.
Read on for the complete list of titles hitting Netflix this March.
March 1
Big Daddy
Burlesque
Cheat
Easy A
Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 2
The Hangover
The Hangover: Part II
The Hangover: Part III
Little Angel: Volume 2
Magic Mike XXL
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Open Season
Open Season 2
The Other Boleyn Girl
Out of Africa
Rango
Seven Years in Tibet
Sleepless in Seattle
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
Tonight You’re Sleeping with Me
Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 2
March 2
Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 2
Karate Sheep
Masameer County: Season 2
Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil
Sex/Life: Season 2
This Is Where I Leave You
March 3
Love at First Kiss
Next in Fashion: Season 2
Split at the Root
March 4
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Divorce Attorney Shin
March 6
Ridley Jones: Season 5
March 7
World War Z
March 8
Faraway
MH370: The Plane That Disappeared
March 9
You: Season 4 Part 2
March 10
10 Minute Workouts : Volume 2
20 Minute Workouts : Volume 2
30 Minute Workouts : Volume 2
Abs & Core Volume 1
Bodyweight Burn: Volume 2
Fire & Flow with Tara & Xochilt Volume 1
Fitness for Runners Volume 1
The Glory Part 2
Have a nice day!
High-Intensity Training: Volume 2
Ignite & Inspire: Volume 1
Kick Off with Betina Gozo: Volume 1
Lower-Body Workouts Volume 1
Luther: The Fallen Sun
Outlast
Rana Naidu
Upper-Body Workouts Volume 1
Yoga Volume 1
Yoga with Xochil : Volume 1
March 14
Ariyoshi Assists
Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle
March 15
The Law of the Jungle
Money Shot: The Pornhub Story
March 16
The Chronicles of Riddick
Kick-Ass 2
Pitch Black
Riddick
Shadow and Bone: Season 2
Still Time
March 17
Agent Elvis
Dance 100
In His Shadow
Maestro in Blue
The Magician’s Elephant
Noise
Sky High: The Series
March 20
Carol
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 7
March 21
We Lost Our Human
March 22
Invisible City: Season 2
The Kingdom: Season 2
Waco: American Apocalypse
March 23
Johnny
The Night Agent
March 24
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga
Love Is Blind: Season 4
March 28
InuYasha: Seasons 4-5
Mae Martin: SAP
March 29
Emergency: NYC
Unseen
Wellmania
March 30
Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold
From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke
Unstable
March 31
Copycat Killer
Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Henry Danger: Seasons 4-5
Kill Boksoon
Murder Mystery 2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 2
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
Viola Davis
‘Air’ Review: Ben Affleck’s Ode to Michael Jordan Is Affectionate and Involving, Even When It Fails to Convince
-
-
Viola Davis
Viola Davis on Playing Michael Jordan’s Mom in ‘Air’: “I Wanted to Know More About This Woman”
-
-
Megan Stalter
‘Cora Bora’ Review: Megan Stalter Shines in a Millennial Dramedy That’s Not Quite on Her Level