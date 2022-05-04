Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in May

The ’80s action classic Top Gun, Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson’s 2001 comedy Zoolander and part one and two of the I Know What You Did Last Summer horror franchise are among the titles leaving Netflix in May.

As its highly anticipated sequel prepares to hit theaters, Top Gun, starring Tom Cruise as a hotshot fighter pilot at the Navy Fighter Weapons School, will leave the streaming service on May 31. The 1986 Oscar-winning film, which also stars Val Kilmer, Kelly McGillis, Anthony Edwards, Tom Skerritt, Tim Robbins and sees a brief, early career appearance by Meg Ryan — follows Cruise’s reckless and cocky Maverick in his effort to become top pilot and win over McGillis’ flight instructor, Charlotte Blackwood, while at odds with his fellow training pilots.

Zoolander, the 2001 comedy directed by and starring Stiller as the title character, sees male model Derek Zoolander and his signature look “Blue Steel” lose the title of Male Model of the Year to his rival, Wilson’s Hansel. Amid an emotional crisis that forces Derek to rethink his entire career path, fashion designer Jacobim Mugatu (Will Ferrell) signs Derek to appear in his latest fashion show — which is part of a larger plan to kill Malaysia’s prime minister. With the help of journalist Matilda Jeffries (Christine Taylor) and his rival, Zoolander will fight off brainwashing and an assassination attempt until May 31 when it leaves the streamer.

Other films leaving Netflix this May include The Blind Side, The Devil’s Advocate, The Disaster Artist, Battleship, Hairspray, Free Willy and Happy Feet.

TV shows leaving Netflix this month include all three seasons of beloved comedy Happy Endings and all six seasons of period hit Downton Abbey, both of which will leave the streamer on May 31. The British historical drama is set in the early 1900s and tells an upstairs-downstairs story of the aristocratic Crawley family and their domestic servants on the fictional Yorkshire country estate. The show was honored by both the Golden Globes and the Emmys, was one of ITV and PBS’ most watched programs and has spawned two sequel films.

Despite all the content leaving, Netflix has announced a number of new movies and TV shows that will be added over the course of the month.

Read on for the list of movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in May.

May 1

Colony: Seasons 1-3

Hoarders: Season 11

WWII in HD: Season 1

May 3

The Clovehitch Killer

StartUp: Seasons 1-3

May 12

Eye in the Sky

May 19

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-2

May 23

Shot Caller

May 31

Battleship

Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same

The Blind Side

Chloe

Closer

Coach Carter

Dennis the Menace

The Devil’s Advocate

The Disaster Artist

Downton Abbey: Series 1-6

The Final Destination

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Free Willy

Hairspray

Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3

Happy Feet

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

New Year’s Eve

Sniper: Legacy

Stardust

Sucker Punch

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Top Gun

Wild Things

Zoolander