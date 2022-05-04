Netflix’s New Releases Coming in May 2022

- Share this article on Facebook
Part one of the fourth season of Stranger Things, Mike Myers’ new comedy The Pentaverate, the Colin Firth-led World War II spy drama Operation Mincemeat and a TV adaptation of Michael Connelly’s novels The Lincoln Lawyer are among the most anticipated titles coming to Netflix this May.
Debuting on May 10, Operation Mincemeat sees Firth star alongside Matthew MacFadyen as Ewen Montagu and Charles Cholmondeley, respectively — two British intelligence officers who hatch an impossible scheme. Based on true events, the duo plan to release a corpse with false documents attached in the sea in an attempt to mislead Nazi forces and give allies an advantage in the war. The film also stars Kelly Macdonald, Johnny Flynn, Penelope Wilton and Jason Isaacs.
May will also see the release of Rebel Wilson’s comedy Senior Year on May 13. Alex Hardcastle’s directorial debut, the film stars Wilson as Stephanie Conway, a high school cheerleader in 2002 who falls off a cheer pyramid, gets a head injury and goes into a coma ahead of her senior prom. When she wakes up 20 years later, she’s looking to live out her last high school year, now as a 37-year-old woman on a mission to become prom queen.
Other original films coming to Netflix this month include Meltdown: Three Mile Island, a doc releasing on May 5 from the acclaimed producers of Erin Brockovich about the near catastrophe at the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania, as well as A Perfect Pairing, a rom-com, starring Victoria Justice and Adam Demos, about an L.A. wine-company exec who travels to Australia to work as a ranch hand and finds love.
Library titles coming to Netflix in May include 42, A River Runs Through It, Corpse Bride, Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, Jackass: The Movie, Forrest Gump, Rambo, The Lake House and When Harry Met Sally.
New Netflix original TV landing on the streamer in May includes the highly anticipated first batch of episodes for Stranger Things season four, which drop on May 27. The series picks up six months after the Battle of Starcourt, as the core group of Eleven, Mike and others struggle with the aftermath. Separated for the first time, they must face the most terrifying entity yet to emerge from The Upside Down while also navigating the complexities of high school.
On the TV front, Mike Myers returns with his new comedy The Pentaverate, a spin-off of the actor’s 1993 black comedy So I Married an Axe Murderer. Out on May 5, the series proposes that a secret society of five men has been “working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347.” Myers plays — among other characters — Canadian reporter Ken Scarborough, a man tasked with saving the world and the group amid a dangerous threat from within.
Other TV originals releasing on the streamer in May include the TV adaptation of Michael Connelly’s bestselling The Lincoln Lawyer, hit reality game The Circle’s fourth season, the debut season of the U.S. take on Love on the Spectrum, the latest Boss Baby entry Back in the Crib, the third volume of Tim Miller and David Fincher’s animated anthology Love, Death & Robots, and the sophomore run of Bling Empire, which follows beloved L.A. “uber-rich” Asians.
Read on for the complete list of titles coming to Netflix this May.
May 1
Are You the One?: Season 6
Blippi Wonders: Season 1
Corpse Bride
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Den of Thieves
Dirty Harry
Empire State
Forrest Gump
40-Love
42
The Gentlemen
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hello, My Name Is Doris
Jackass: The Movie
Jackass 2.5
Jackass 3.5
John Q
The Lake House
Menace II Society
Once Upon a Time in America
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
A River Runs Through It
Road to Perdition
Seven Years in Tibet
Soul Surfer
Summerland
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
U.S. Marshals (1998)
War of the Worlds
When Harry Met Sally
You’ve Got Mail
May 2
Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2
May 3
Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive
May 4
The Circle: Season 4
El marginal: Season 5
40 Years Young
Meltdown: Three Mile Island
Summertime: Season 3
May 5
Blood Sisters
Clark
The Pentaverate
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1
Wild Babies
May 6
Along for the Ride
Marmaduke
The Sound of Magic
The Takedown
Thar
Welcome to Eden
May 8
Christina P: Mom Genes
May 9
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War
May 10
Brotherhood: Season 2
42 Days of Darkness
The Getaway King
Operation Mincemeat
Our Father
Outlander: Season 5
Workin’ Moms: Season 6
May 12
Maverix
Savage Beauty
May 13
Bling Empire: Season 2
The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri
The Lincoln Lawyer
New Heights
Senior Year
May 14
Borrego
May 15
PJ Masks: Season 4
May 16
Blippi’s Adventures
Servant of the People: Season 2-3
Vampire in the Garden
May 17
Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror
Love on the Spectrum U.S.
The Perfect Family
Toscana
Who Killed Sara?: Season 3
May 19
A Perfect Pairing
The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib
The G Word with Adam Conover
Insiders: Season 2
The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar
Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived
May 20
Ben Is Back
F*ck Love Too
Jackass 4.5
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3
Wrong Side of the Tracks
May 22
One Piece
May 23
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, Season 2
Godspeed
Sea of Love
May 24
Ricky Gervais: SuperNature
May 25
Larva Pendant
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5
May 26
Insiders: Season 2
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3
May 27
Stranger Things 4: Volume 1
May 30
Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal
May 31
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
