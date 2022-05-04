Netflix’s New Releases Coming in May 2022

Part one of the fourth season of Stranger Things, Mike Myers’ new comedy The Pentaverate, the Colin Firth-led World War II spy drama Operation Mincemeat and a TV adaptation of Michael Connelly’s novels The Lincoln Lawyer are among the most anticipated titles coming to Netflix this May.

Debuting on May 10, Operation Mincemeat sees Firth star alongside Matthew MacFadyen as Ewen Montagu and Charles Cholmondeley, respectively — two British intelligence officers who hatch an impossible scheme. Based on true events, the duo plan to release a corpse with false documents attached in the sea in an attempt to mislead Nazi forces and give allies an advantage in the war. The film also stars Kelly Macdonald, Johnny Flynn, Penelope Wilton and Jason Isaacs.

May will also see the release of Rebel Wilson’s comedy Senior Year on May 13. Alex Hardcastle’s directorial debut, the film stars Wilson as Stephanie Conway, a high school cheerleader in 2002 who falls off a cheer pyramid, gets a head injury and goes into a coma ahead of her senior prom. When she wakes up 20 years later, she’s looking to live out her last high school year, now as a 37-year-old woman on a mission to become prom queen.

Other original films coming to Netflix this month include Meltdown: Three Mile Island, a doc releasing on May 5 from the acclaimed producers of Erin Brockovich about the near catastrophe at the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania, as well as A Perfect Pairing, a rom-com, starring Victoria Justice and Adam Demos, about an L.A. wine-company exec who travels to Australia to work as a ranch hand and finds love.

Library titles coming to Netflix in May include 42, A River Runs Through It, Corpse Bride, Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, Jackass: The Movie, Forrest Gump, Rambo, The Lake House and When Harry Met Sally.

New Netflix original TV landing on the streamer in May includes the highly anticipated first batch of episodes for Stranger Things season four, which drop on May 27. The series picks up six months after the Battle of Starcourt, as the core group of Eleven, Mike and others struggle with the aftermath. Separated for the first time, they must face the most terrifying entity yet to emerge from The Upside Down while also navigating the complexities of high school.

On the TV front, Mike Myers returns with his new comedy The Pentaverate, a spin-off of the actor’s 1993 black comedy So I Married an Axe Murderer. Out on May 5, the series proposes that a secret society of five men has been “working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347.” Myers plays — among other characters — Canadian reporter Ken Scarborough, a man tasked with saving the world and the group amid a dangerous threat from within.

Other TV originals releasing on the streamer in May include the TV adaptation of Michael Connelly’s bestselling The Lincoln Lawyer, hit reality game The Circle’s fourth season, the debut season of the U.S. take on Love on the Spectrum, the latest Boss Baby entry Back in the Crib, the third volume of Tim Miller and David Fincher’s animated anthology Love, Death & Robots, and the sophomore run of Bling Empire, which follows beloved L.A. “uber-rich” Asians.

Read on for the complete list of titles coming to Netflix this May.

May 1

Are You the One?: Season 6

Blippi Wonders: Season 1

Corpse Bride

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Den of Thieves

Dirty Harry

Empire State

Forrest Gump

40-Love

42

The Gentlemen

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hello, My Name Is Doris

Jackass: The Movie

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3.5

John Q

The Lake House

Menace II Society

Once Upon a Time in America

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

A River Runs Through It

Road to Perdition

Seven Years in Tibet

Soul Surfer

Summerland

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

U.S. Marshals (1998)

War of the Worlds

When Harry Met Sally

You’ve Got Mail



May 2

Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2

May 3

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive

May 4

The Circle: Season 4

El marginal: Season 5

40 Years Young

Meltdown: Three Mile Island

Summertime: Season 3

May 5

Blood Sisters

Clark

The Pentaverate

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1

Wild Babies

May 6

Along for the Ride

Marmaduke

The Sound of Magic

The Takedown

Thar

Welcome to Eden

May 8

Christina P: Mom Genes

May 9

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War



May 10

Brotherhood: Season 2

42 Days of Darkness

The Getaway King

Operation Mincemeat

Our Father

Outlander: Season 5

Workin’ Moms: Season 6



May 12

Maverix

Savage Beauty

May 13

Bling Empire: Season 2

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri

The Lincoln Lawyer

New Heights

Senior Year

May 14

Borrego

May 15

PJ Masks: Season 4

May 16

Blippi’s Adventures

Servant of the People: Season 2-3

Vampire in the Garden

May 17

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror

Love on the Spectrum U.S.

The Perfect Family

Toscana

Who Killed Sara?: Season 3

May 19

A Perfect Pairing

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib

The G Word with Adam Conover

Insiders: Season 2

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar

Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived

May 20

Ben Is Back

F*ck Love Too

Jackass 4.5

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3

Wrong Side of the Tracks

May 22

One Piece



May 23

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, Season 2

Godspeed

Sea of Love

May 24

Ricky Gervais: SuperNature

May 25

Larva Pendant

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5

May 26

Insiders: Season 2

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3

May 27

Stranger Things 4: Volume 1

May 30

Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal

May 31

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1