Netflix Reveals Premiere Dates for Adam McKay’s ‘Don’t Look Up,’ Sandra Bullock Starrer ‘The Unforgivable,’ More Fall Movies

Netflix unveiled the release dates for its packed line-up for the rest of the year.

The streaming platform is set to release highly-anticipated films like The Harder They Fall with all-star cast Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Idris Elba and Regina King on Nov. 3. Also on its fall and winter film schedule is Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio’s dark comedy Don’t Look Up which will be available on Dec. 24.

Some of the movies will be released in select theaters before hitting Netflix. The Lost Daughter, directed and written by Maggie Gyllenhaal based on the novel of the same name by Elena Ferrante, premieres in select theaters on Dec. 17 before making its way to Netflix on Dec. 31. The drama stars Oscar-winner Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson and Peter Sarsgaard.

Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut Passing about two African-American women living in New York in 1929 who pass for white can be added to the queue on Nov. 10. The movie is based on the novel by Nella Larsen and stars Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga. Passing, produced by Forest Whitaker, had its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.

Other exciting titles included on the list are Victoria Justice’s Afterlife of the Party on Sept. 2, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s tick, tick…BOOM! with Andrew Garfield on Nov. 19, Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog on Dec. 1 and The Unforgivable on Dec. 10 starring Sandra Bullock as a woman recently released from prison. Some originals like The Princess Switch 3 are still waiting for an exact release date.

View Netflix’s full fall and winter lineup below.

September

Afterlife of the Party: On Netflix Sept. 2

Worth: On Netflix Sept. 3

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali: On Netflix Sept. 9

Kate: In select theaters and on Netflix Sept. 10

Nightbooks: On Netflix Sept. 15

Schumacher: On Netflix Sept. 15

Intrusion: On Netflix Sept. 22

The Starling: In select theaters Sept. 17, on Netflix Sept. 24

My Little Pony: A New Generation: On Netflix Sept. 24

Sounds Like Love: On Netflix Sept. 24

No One Gets Out Alive: On Netflix Sept. 29

October

The Guilty: In select theaters Sept. 24, on Netflix Oct. 1

Diana: The Musical: On Netflix Oct. 1

There’s Someone Inside Your House: On Netflix Oct. 6

Found: On Netflix Oct. 20

Night Teeth: On Netflix Oct. 20

Stuck Together: On Netflix Oct. 20

Army of Thieves: On Netflix Oct. 29

Hypnotic: On Netflix this October

Fever Dream: In select theaters and on Netflix this October

November

The Harder They Fall: In select theaters Oct. 22, on Netflix Nov. 3

Love Hard: On Netflix Nov. 5

Passing: In select theaters Oct. 27, on Netflix Nov. 10

Red Notice: On Netflix Nov. 12

tick, tick…BOOM!: In select theaters Nov. 12, on Netflix Nov. 19

Bruised: In select theaters Nov. 17, on Netflix Nov. 24

Robin Robin: On Netflix Nov. 24

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible: On Netflix Nov. 29

7 Prisoners: In select theaters, on Netflix this November

A Boy Called Christmas: On Netflix this November

A Castle for Christmas: On Netflix this November

The Princess Switch 3: On Netflix this November

December

The Power of the Dog: In select theaters Nov 17, on Netflix Dec. 1

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas: on Netflix Dec. 3

The Unforgivable: In select theaters Nov. 24, on Netflix Dec. 10

The Hand of God: In select theaters Dec. 3, on Netflix Dec. 15

Don’t Look Up: In select theaters Dec. 10, on Netflix Dec. 24

The Lost Daughter: In select theaters Dec. 17, on Netflix Dec. 31

Back to the Outback: On Netflix this December

Mixtape: On Netflix this December

Single All the Way: On Netflix this December