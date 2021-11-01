Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in November

- Share this article on Facebook
As the end of the year begins, Netflix is set to remove a number of TV shows and movies from its streaming service.
Among the films that will disappear from Netflix queues is Ryan Coogler’s 2013 feature directorial debut Fruitvale Station, starring Michael B. Jordan and Octavia Spencer.
Jack Black’s feel-good comedy School of Rock will also depart from the streaming platform. The 2003 film, written by Mike White, follows a struggling musician who pretends to be a substitute teacher. White also acts in the movie alongside Joan Cusack, Sarah Silverman and Miranda Cosgrove.
Other films that will no longer be available to watch include Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds’ action-thriller Safe House, Tom Ford’s directorial debut A Single Man, Amanda Seyfried’s romantic comedy Letters to Juliet, 2011’s The Lincoln Lawyer led by Matthew McConaughey and A Knight’s Tale featuring the late Heath Ledger.
Seasons 19 and 20 of Tyra Banks’ America’s Next Top Model are also leaving Netflix in November. The reality show’s 20th season, or cycle as it is referred to on the series, welcomed male contestants for the first time. All six seasons of Ryan Murphy’s musical series Glee and two seasons of Survivor, fan-favorite season 20: Heroes vs. Villains and season 28: Cagayan, will also be removed.
Despite all the content leaving, Netflix has announced a number of new movies and TV shows that will be added over the course of the month, like, A Boy Called Christmas and The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star.
Read on for the list of movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in November.
Nov. 1
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Legend of Everfree
My Little Pony: Happy Birthday to You!
Nov. 4
Bucket List
The Lovers
Nov. 5
The Late Bloomer
Nov. 7
Sleepless
Nov. 10
A Single Man
Nov. 11
Fruitvale Station
Nov. 14
America’s Next Top Model: Season 19
America’s Next Top Model: Season 20
K-On! the movie
K-On!: Seasons 1-2
Survivor: Season 20: Heroes vs Villains
Survivor: Season 28: Cagayan
Nov. 15
Safe House
Nov. 17
Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List
Nov. 19
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
Nov. 21
Beverly Hills Ninja
Machete Kills
Nov. 26
Broadchurch: Seasons 1-3
Nov. 29
Man Down: Seasons 1-4
Nov. 30
American Outlaws
Are You The One: Seasons 1-2
Battlefield Earth
Chef
Clear and Present Danger
Freedom Writers
Glee: Seasons 1-6
The Happytime Murders
Ink Master: Seasons 1-2
A Knight’s Tale
Letters to Juliet
The Lincoln Lawyer
Million Dollar Baby
Peppermint
Pineapple Express
Rake: Seasons 1-4
Richard Pryor: Live in Concert
School of Rock
Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10
3 Days to Kill
TURN: Washington’s Spies: Seasons 1-4
Waterworld
