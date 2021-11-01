Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in November

As the end of the year begins, Netflix is set to remove a number of TV shows and movies from its streaming service.

Among the films that will disappear from Netflix queues is Ryan Coogler’s 2013 feature directorial debut Fruitvale Station, starring Michael B. Jordan and Octavia Spencer.

Jack Black’s feel-good comedy School of Rock will also depart from the streaming platform. The 2003 film, written by Mike White, follows a struggling musician who pretends to be a substitute teacher. White also acts in the movie alongside Joan Cusack, Sarah Silverman and Miranda Cosgrove.

Other films that will no longer be available to watch include Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds’ action-thriller Safe House, Tom Ford’s directorial debut A Single Man, Amanda Seyfried’s romantic comedy Letters to Juliet, 2011’s The Lincoln Lawyer led by Matthew McConaughey and A Knight’s Tale featuring the late Heath Ledger.

Seasons 19 and 20 of Tyra Banks’ America’s Next Top Model are also leaving Netflix in November. The reality show’s 20th season, or cycle as it is referred to on the series, welcomed male contestants for the first time. All six seasons of Ryan Murphy’s musical series Glee and two seasons of Survivor, fan-favorite season 20: Heroes vs. Villains and season 28: Cagayan, will also be removed.

Despite all the content leaving, Netflix has announced a number of new movies and TV shows that will be added over the course of the month, like, A Boy Called Christmas and The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star.

Read on for the list of movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in November.

Nov. 1

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Legend of Everfree

My Little Pony: Happy Birthday to You!

Nov. 4

Bucket List

The Lovers

Nov. 5

The Late Bloomer

Nov. 7

Sleepless

Nov. 10

A Single Man

Nov. 11

Fruitvale Station

Nov. 14

America’s Next Top Model: Season 19

America’s Next Top Model: Season 20

K-On! the movie

K-On!: Seasons 1-2

Survivor: Season 20: Heroes vs Villains

Survivor: Season 28: Cagayan

Nov. 15

Safe House

Nov. 17

Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List

Nov. 19

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Nov. 21

Beverly Hills Ninja

Machete Kills

Nov. 26

Broadchurch: Seasons 1-3

Nov. 29

Man Down: Seasons 1-4

Nov. 30

American Outlaws

Are You The One: Seasons 1-2

Battlefield Earth

Chef

Clear and Present Danger

Freedom Writers

Glee: Seasons 1-6

The Happytime Murders

Ink Master: Seasons 1-2

A Knight’s Tale

Letters to Juliet

The Lincoln Lawyer

Million Dollar Baby

Peppermint

Pineapple Express

Rake: Seasons 1-4

Richard Pryor: Live in Concert

School of Rock

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

3 Days to Kill

TURN: Washington’s Spies: Seasons 1-4

Waterworld