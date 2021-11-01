Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2021

Black western The Harder They Fall, Halle Berry’s Bruised and the final season of Narcos: Mexico are among the highly anticipated movie and TV titles set to release on Netflix in November.

With an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield, the Jeymes Samuel-directed and Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Fall is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. Hitting Netflix Nov. 3, the movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) after he discovers his enemy and his parents’ murderer Rufus Buck (Elba) has been released from prison. Uniting his gang, Love tracks down Buck to seek his revenge. Out on Nov. 10, Passing — directed and written by Rebecca Hall and based on the novel by Nella Larsen — stars Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga as two Black women who “pass” as white but choose to live on opposite sides of the color line in 1920s New York City.

Bruised, Berry’s physically and emotionally punchy directorial debut that drops on Nov. 24, centers on a disgraced MMA fighter (Berry) who seizes on one last shot at redemption following the emergence of the young son she gave up. The Andrew Garfield-led tick, tick…BOOM! — Lin Manuel Miranda’s own directorial debut — adapts the popular semi-autobiographical stage drama from Rent composer Jonathan Larson into a movie musical. The story explores the life of a promising 30-year-old theater composer navigating love, friendship and the pressure to create something great.

Other notable film additions for November include buddy-cop comedy 21 Jump Street starring Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum, Ridley Scott’s Oscar-nominated biographical crime drama American Gangster and 2014 horror It Follows.

Netflix TV originals arriving this month include the third and final season of Narcos: Mexico on Nov. 5, which follows the turmoil and violence that arises after Diego Luna’s Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo is arrested and new cartels make their move to take over. The fifth season of the Emmy-winning animated puberty comedy Big Mouth, which features the voices of Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jason Mantzoukas, Maya Rudolph and Ayo Edebiri, also becomes available to stream on Nov. 5.

Other originals that become available on the streamer in November include the second seasons of Gentefied and The Mind, Explained and part two of Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Additionally, Netflix is adding the third season of Legacies and two seasons of America’s Next Top Model and Survivor and season four of Selling Sunset.

Finally, it wouldn’t be the holiday season without a few festive titles, including the third installment of Vanessa Hudgens’ princess drama The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star and Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast, a special holiday edition of the children’s cooking series featuring Michelle Obama.

Nov. 1

Addams Family Values

American Gangster

Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories

Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2

The Big Wedding

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf

Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas

First Knight

Forged in Fire: Season 7

Gather

The General’s Daughter

It Follows

Johnny Mnemonic

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

Last Action Hero

Moneyball

Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher

My Dad’s Christmas Date

The Nightingale (2018)

A River Runs Through It

Total Recall (2012)

21 Jump Street

60 Days In: Season 6

Snakes on a Plane

Stripes

Tagged

Te Ata

Texas Rangers

Nov. 2

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis

Ridley Jones: Season 2

Nov. 3

The Harder They Fall

Lords of Scam

Nov. 4

Catching Killers

Nov. 5

A Cop Movie

Big Mouth: Season 5

The Club

Glória

Love Hard

Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Narcos: Mexico: Season 3

The Unlikely Murderer

We Couldn’t Become Adults

Yara

Zero to Hero

Nov. 6

Arcane

Nov. 7

Father Christmas is Back

Nov. 9

Swap Shop

Your Life Is a Joke

Nov. 10

Animal

Gentefied: Season 2

Passing

Nov. 11

Love Never Lies

Nov. 12

Legacies: Season 3

Nov. 14

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You

Nov. 15

America’s Next Top Model: Season 21

America’s Next Top Model: Season 22

Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game

Lies and Deceit

Snowbound for Christmas

Survivor: Season 16

Survivor: Season 37

Nov. 16

Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing

Nov. 17

Christmas Flow

Prayers for the Stolen

The Queen of Flow: Season 2

Supergirl: Season 6

Tear Along the Dotted Line

Tiger King 2

Nov. 18

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet

Dogs in Space

Lead Me Home

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star

Nov. 19

Blown Away: Christmas

Cowboy Bebop

Dhamaka

Extinct

Hellbound

Love Me Instead

The Mind, Explained: Season 2

Procession

tick, tick…BOOM!

Nov. 20

New World

Nov. 22

Outlaws

Vita & Virginia

Nov. 23

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast

Nov. 24

A Boy Called Christmas

Bruised

Robin Robin

Selling Sunset: Season 4

True Story

Nov. 25

F is for Family: Season 5

Super Crooks

Nov. 26

A Castle For Christmas

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier

Green Snake

Light the Night

School of Chocolate

Spoiled Brats

Nov. 28

Elves

Nov. 29

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible

Nov. 30

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories

Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical

Coming Home in the Dark

More the Merrier

The Summit of the Gods