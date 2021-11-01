Skip to main content
Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2021

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will hit the streaming service this month.

Black western The Harder They Fall, Halle Berry’s Bruised and the final season of Narcos: Mexico are among the highly anticipated movie and TV titles set to release on Netflix in November.

With an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield, the Jeymes Samuel-directed and Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Fall is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. Hitting Netflix Nov. 3, the movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) after he discovers his enemy and his parents’ murderer Rufus Buck (Elba) has been released from prison. Uniting his gang, Love tracks down Buck to seek his revenge. Out on Nov. 10, Passingdirected and written by Rebecca Hall and based on the novel by Nella Larsen — stars Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga as two Black women who “pass” as white but choose to live on opposite sides of the color line in 1920s New York City.

Bruised, Berry’s physically and emotionally punchy directorial debut that drops on Nov. 24, centers on a disgraced MMA fighter (Berry) who seizes on one last shot at redemption following the emergence of the young son she gave up. The Andrew Garfield-led tick, tick…BOOM! — Lin Manuel Miranda’s own directorial debut — adapts the popular semi-autobiographical stage drama from Rent composer Jonathan Larson into a movie musical. The story explores the life of a promising 30-year-old theater composer navigating love, friendship and the pressure to create something great.

Other notable film additions for November include buddy-cop comedy 21 Jump Street starring Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum, Ridley Scott’s Oscar-nominated biographical crime drama American Gangster and 2014 horror It Follows.

Netflix TV originals arriving this month include the third and final season of Narcos: Mexico on Nov. 5, which follows the turmoil and violence that arises after Diego Luna’s Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo is arrested and new cartels make their move to take over. The fifth season of the Emmy-winning animated puberty comedy Big Mouth, which features the voices of Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jason Mantzoukas, Maya Rudolph and Ayo Edebiri, also becomes available to stream on Nov. 5.

Other originals that become available on the streamer in November include the second seasons of Gentefied and The Mind, Explained and part two of Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Additionally, Netflix is adding the third season of Legacies and two seasons of America’s Next Top Model and Survivor and season four of Selling Sunset.

Finally, it wouldn’t be the holiday season without a few festive titles, including the third installment of Vanessa Hudgens’ princess drama The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star and Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast, a special holiday edition of the children’s cooking series featuring Michelle Obama.

Missed what came to Netflix last month? Check out the October additions here.

Read on for the complete list of titles coming to Netflix this November.

Nov. 1
Addams Family Values
American Gangster
Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories
Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2
The Big Wedding
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf
Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas
First Knight
Forged in Fire: Season 7
Gather
The General’s Daughter
It Follows
Johnny Mnemonic
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
Last Action Hero
Moneyball
Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher
My Dad’s Christmas Date
The Nightingale (2018)
A River Runs Through It
Total Recall (2012)
21 Jump Street
60 Days In: Season 6
Snakes on a Plane
Stripes
Tagged
Te Ata
Texas Rangers

Nov. 2
Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis
Ridley Jones: Season 2

Nov. 3
The Harder They Fall
Lords of Scam

Nov. 4
Catching Killers

Nov. 5
A Cop Movie
Big Mouth: Season 5
The Club
Glória
Love Hard
Meenakshi Sundareshwar
Narcos: Mexico: Season 3
The Unlikely Murderer
We Couldn’t Become Adults
Yara
Zero to Hero

Nov. 6
Arcane

Nov. 7
Father Christmas is Back

Nov. 9
Swap Shop
Your Life Is a Joke

Nov. 10
Animal
Gentefied: Season 2
Passing

Nov. 11
Love Never Lies

Nov. 12
Legacies: Season 3

Nov. 14
Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You

Nov. 15
America’s Next Top Model: Season 21
America’s Next Top Model: Season 22
Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game
Lies and Deceit
Snowbound for Christmas
Survivor: Season 16
Survivor: Season 37

Nov. 16
Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing

Nov. 17
Christmas Flow
Prayers for the Stolen
The Queen of Flow: Season 2
Supergirl: Season 6
Tear Along the Dotted Line
Tiger King 2

Nov. 18
Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet
Dogs in Space
Lead Me Home
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star

Nov. 19
Blown Away: Christmas
Cowboy Bebop
Dhamaka
Extinct
Hellbound
Love Me Instead
The Mind, Explained: Season 2
Procession
tick, tick…BOOM!

Nov. 20
New World

Nov. 22
Outlaws
Vita & Virginia

Nov. 23
Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2
Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings
Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast

Nov. 24
A Boy Called Christmas
Bruised
Robin Robin
Selling Sunset: Season 4
True Story

Nov. 25
F is for Family: Season 5
Super Crooks

Nov. 26
A Castle For Christmas
Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier
Green Snake
Light the Night
School of Chocolate
Spoiled Brats

Nov. 28
Elves

Nov. 29
14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible

Nov. 30
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories
Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical
Coming Home in the Dark
More the Merrier
The Summit of the Gods

