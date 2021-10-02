Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in October

Netflix is cleaning out the cobwebs and removing a number of TV and film titles from its library this month.

Among the films the streamer is dropping from the platform is the Hugh Jackman-led 2011 sci-fi sports drama Real Steel. Based on Richard Matheson’s short story “Steel,” the film is set in a futuristic 2020 where human boxers have been replaced by robots. Also expected to leave is the Ric Roman Waugh-directed Angel Has Fallen, the third installment in the Has Fallen film series, starring Gerard Butler alongside Morgan Freeman and Jada Pinkett Smith. The action-thriller follows Secret Service agent Mike Banning (Butler) as he attempts to clear his name after being framed for a drone attack against the president.

Other films slated to leave include horror U Turn, the Leonardo DiCaprio-led Catch Me If You Can and Inception, 80s classic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Reese Witherspoon favorite Legally Blonde and Battle: Los Angeles, which sees Aaron Eckhart’s Marine Staff Sergeant taking on a global alien invasion in modern-day Los Angeles.

TV series that are leaving the streamer include the first and only season of The Mist, which was based on the 1980 horror novella of the same name from Stephen King, and seasons one through five of Billy Eichner’s reality comedy Billy on the Street.

Despite all the content leaving, Netflix has announced a number of new movies and TV shows that will be added over the course of the month.

Read on for the list of movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in October.

Oct. 1

Death Race: Beyond Anarchy

Tales from the Hood 2

Oct. 3

Angel Has Fallen

Oct. 6

Real Steel

Oct. 14

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin

Oct. 15

The Creative Brain

Oct. 17

U Turn

Oct. 20

Containment season 1

Free Fire

Oct. 21

The Hummingbird Project

Oct. 23

The Mist: Season 1

Oct. 27

Rango

Shine On with Reese: Season 1

Oct. 28

Pup Star

Oct. 30

The 12th Man

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Oct. 31

Angels & Demons

Battle: Los Angeles

Beowulf

Billy on the Street: Seasons 1-5

Catch Me If You Can

The Da Vinci Code

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Forged in Fire: Season 6

The Heartbreak Kid

The Impossible

Inception

Legally Blonde

Mile 22

Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You

Reckoning: Limited Series

60 Days In: Season 5

Snowden

Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny

Yes Man