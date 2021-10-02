Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in October

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Netflix is cleaning out the cobwebs and removing a number of TV and film titles from its library this month.
Among the films the streamer is dropping from the platform is the Hugh Jackman-led 2011 sci-fi sports drama Real Steel. Based on Richard Matheson’s short story “Steel,” the film is set in a futuristic 2020 where human boxers have been replaced by robots. Also expected to leave is the Ric Roman Waugh-directed Angel Has Fallen, the third installment in the Has Fallen film series, starring Gerard Butler alongside Morgan Freeman and Jada Pinkett Smith. The action-thriller follows Secret Service agent Mike Banning (Butler) as he attempts to clear his name after being framed for a drone attack against the president.
Related Stories
Other films slated to leave include horror U Turn, the Leonardo DiCaprio-led Catch Me If You Can and Inception, 80s classic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Reese Witherspoon favorite Legally Blonde and Battle: Los Angeles, which sees Aaron Eckhart’s Marine Staff Sergeant taking on a global alien invasion in modern-day Los Angeles.
TV series that are leaving the streamer include the first and only season of The Mist, which was based on the 1980 horror novella of the same name from Stephen King, and seasons one through five of Billy Eichner’s reality comedy Billy on the Street.
Despite all the content leaving, Netflix has announced a number of new movies and TV shows that will be added over the course of the month.
Read on for the list of movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in October.
Oct. 1
Death Race: Beyond Anarchy
Tales from the Hood 2
Oct. 3
Angel Has Fallen
Oct. 6
Real Steel
Oct. 14
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin
Oct. 15
The Creative Brain
Oct. 17
U Turn
Oct. 20
Containment season 1
Free Fire
Oct. 21
The Hummingbird Project
Oct. 23
The Mist: Season 1
Oct. 27
Rango
Shine On with Reese: Season 1
Oct. 28
Pup Star
Oct. 30
The 12th Man
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Oct. 31
Angels & Demons
Battle: Los Angeles
Beowulf
Billy on the Street: Seasons 1-5
Catch Me If You Can
The Da Vinci Code
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Forged in Fire: Season 6
The Heartbreak Kid
The Impossible
Inception
Legally Blonde
Mile 22
Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You
Reckoning: Limited Series
60 Days In: Season 5
Snowden
Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny
Yes Man
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day