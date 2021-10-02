Netflix’s New Releases Coming in October 2021

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Netflix is scaring up a whole new list of films and TV shows, in addition to its regular new rotation of existing shows and movies.
New Netflix original films dropping on the streamer in October include The Guilty. Based on a 2018 Dutch film and starring Jake Gyllenhaal, this nearly one-man show sees a cop taking emergency calls amid Los Angeles wildfires. Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead heist prequel Army of Thieves is also set to drop at the end of October and will take place six years before the first film in the early days of the zombie outbreak.
On the documentary front, Netflix has a number of new titles slated to stream including Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It and Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things. The filmed version of Joe DiPietro’s and David Bryan’s Diana: The Musical is also set to drop on the streamer at the start of the month.
Related Stories
Viewers can also look forward to the entire family-friendly Spy Kids trilogy, the Russell Crowe epic Gladiator, Spike Lee’s Malcolm X biopic, the James Cameron classic Titantic and rom-com The Ugly Truth hitting the streaming service.
On the TV front, On My Block is slated to return at the start of October and will see its beloved four Freeridge teens and their lifelong friendship tested one more time in this time-jump final season. The highly anticipated third season of serial killer drama You and the second season of Netflix’s horror mystery Locke & Key, an adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez’s comic, will be added to the library this month. At the end of October, Colin in Black & White — the exploration of former NFL player Colin Kaepernick’s high school years — will also debut.
The month will also see the arrival of the latest seasons of several popular broadcast and cable series, including season 8 of The Blacklist and season 11 of Shameless. But perhaps most anticipated is all nine seasons of Seinfeld, which dropped on Oct. 1.
Missed what came to Netflix last month? Check out the September additions here.
Read on for the complete list of titles coming to Netflix this October.
Oct. 1
Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
As Good as It Gets
Awakenings
B.A.P.S.
Bad Teacher
The Cave
Diana: The Musical
Desperado
The Devil Inside
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Double Team
The DUFF
Eagle Eye
Endless Love
Forever Rich
Ghost
Gladiator
The Guilty
Hairspray (2007)
The Holiday
An Inconvenient Truth
Jet Li’s Fearless
The Karate Kid (2010)
A Knight’s Tale
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Léon: The Professional
MAID
Malcolm X
Observe and Report
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Paik’s Spirit
Project X
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Rumor Has It…
Scaredy Cats
Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9
Serendipity
The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light
A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Step Brothers
Swallow
The Ugly Truth
Till Death
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Unthinkable
Waterworld
Zodiac
Oct. 3
Scissor Seven: Season 3
Upcoming Summer
Oct. 4
On My Block: Season 4
Oct. 5
Escape The Undertaker
Oct. 6
Bad Sport
Baking Impossible
The Blacklist: Season 8
Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things
The Five Juanas
Love Is Blind: Brazil
There’s Someone Inside Your House
Oct. 7
The Billion Dollar Code
Sexy Beasts: Season 2
The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2
Oct. 8
A Tale Dark & Grimm
Family Business: Season 3
Grudge / Kin
LOL Surprise: The Movie
My Brother, My Sister
Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle
Pretty Smart
Oct. 9
Blue Period
Insidious: Chapter 2
Oct. 11
The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2
Going in Style
The King’s Affection
Shameless (U.S.): Season 11
Oct. 12
Bright: Samurai Soul
Convergence: Courage in a Crisis
Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano
Mighty Express: Season 5
The Movies That Made Us: Season 3
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It
Smart People
Oct. 13
Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate
Hiacynt
Reflection of You
Violet Evergarden the Movie
Oct. 15
CoComelon: Season 4
The Forgotten Battle
The Four of Us
Karma’s World
Little Things: Season 4
My Name
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween
The Trip
You: Season 3
Oct. 16
Misfit: The Series
Victoria & Abdul
Oct. 19
In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo
Oct. 20
Found
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3
Night Teeth
Stuck Together
Oct. 21
Flip a Coin
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6
Insiders
Komi Can’t Communicate
Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam
Sex, Love & Goop
Oct. 22
Adventure Beast
Dynasty: Season 4
Inside Job
Little Big Mouth
Locke & Key: Season 2
Maya and the Three
More than Blue: The Series
Roaring Twenties
Oct. 24
We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks
Oct. 25
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Oct. 26
Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3
Sex: Unzipped
Oct. 27
Begin Again
Hypnotic
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2
Sintonia: Season 2
Wentworth: Season 8
Oct. 28
Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3
The Motive
Oct. 29
Army of Thieves
Colin in Black & White
Dear Mother
Mythomaniac: Season 2
Roaring Twenties
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go
The Time It Takes
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day