Netflix’s New Releases Coming in October 2021

Netflix is scaring up a whole new list of films and TV shows, in addition to its regular new rotation of existing shows and movies.

New Netflix original films dropping on the streamer in October include The Guilty. Based on a 2018 Dutch film and starring Jake Gyllenhaal, this nearly one-man show sees a cop taking emergency calls amid Los Angeles wildfires. Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead heist prequel Army of Thieves is also set to drop at the end of October and will take place six years before the first film in the early days of the zombie outbreak.

On the documentary front, Netflix has a number of new titles slated to stream including Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It and Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things. The filmed version of Joe DiPietro’s and David Bryan’s Diana: The Musical is also set to drop on the streamer at the start of the month.

Viewers can also look forward to the entire family-friendly Spy Kids trilogy, the Russell Crowe epic Gladiator, Spike Lee’s Malcolm X biopic, the James Cameron classic Titantic and rom-com The Ugly Truth hitting the streaming service.

On the TV front, On My Block is slated to return at the start of October and will see its beloved four Freeridge teens and their lifelong friendship tested one more time in this time-jump final season. The highly anticipated third season of serial killer drama You and the second season of Netflix’s horror mystery Locke & Key, an adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez’s comic, will be added to the library this month. At the end of October, Colin in Black & White — the exploration of former NFL player Colin Kaepernick’s high school years — will also debut.

The month will also see the arrival of the latest seasons of several popular broadcast and cable series, including season 8 of The Blacklist and season 11 of Shameless. But perhaps most anticipated is all nine seasons of Seinfeld, which dropped on Oct. 1.

Read on for the complete list of titles coming to Netflix this October.

Oct. 1

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1

As Good as It Gets

Awakenings

B.A.P.S.

Bad Teacher

The Cave

Diana: The Musical

Desperado

The Devil Inside

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Team

The DUFF

Eagle Eye

Endless Love

Forever Rich

Ghost

Gladiator

The Guilty

Hairspray (2007)

The Holiday

An Inconvenient Truth

Jet Li’s Fearless

The Karate Kid (2010)

A Knight’s Tale

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Léon: The Professional

MAID

Malcolm X

Observe and Report

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Paik’s Spirit

Project X

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumor Has It…

Scaredy Cats

Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9

Serendipity

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Step Brothers

Swallow

The Ugly Truth

Till Death

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Unthinkable

Waterworld

Zodiac

Oct. 3

Scissor Seven: Season 3

Upcoming Summer

Oct. 4

On My Block: Season 4

Oct. 5

Escape The Undertaker

Oct. 6

Bad Sport

Baking Impossible

The Blacklist: Season 8

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things

The Five Juanas

Love Is Blind: Brazil

There’s Someone Inside Your House

Oct. 7

The Billion Dollar Code

Sexy Beasts: Season 2

The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2

Oct. 8

A Tale Dark & Grimm

Family Business: Season 3

Grudge / Kin

​​LOL Surprise: The Movie

My Brother, My Sister

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle

Pretty Smart

Oct. 9

Blue Period

Insidious: Chapter 2

Oct. 11

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2

Going in Style

The King’s Affection

Shameless (U.S.): Season 11

Oct. 12

Bright: Samurai Soul

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano

Mighty Express: Season 5

The Movies That Made Us: Season 3

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It

Smart People

Oct. 13

Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate

Hiacynt

Reflection of You

Violet Evergarden the Movie

Oct. 15

CoComelon: Season 4

The Forgotten Battle

The Four of Us

Karma’s World

Little Things: Season 4

My Name

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween

The Trip

You: Season 3

Oct. 16

Misfit: The Series

​​Victoria & Abdul

Oct. 19

In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo

Oct. 20

Found

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3

Night Teeth

Stuck Together

Oct. 21

Flip a Coin

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6

Insiders

Komi Can’t Communicate

Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam

Sex, Love & Goop

Oct. 22

Adventure Beast

​​Dynasty: Season 4

Inside Job

Little Big Mouth

Locke & Key: Season 2

Maya and the Three

More than Blue: The Series

Roaring Twenties

Oct. 24

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks

Oct. 25

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Oct. 26

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3

Sex: Unzipped

Oct. 27

Begin Again

Hypnotic

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2

Sintonia: Season 2

Wentworth: Season 8

Oct. 28

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3

The Motive

Oct. 29

Army of Thieves

Colin in Black & White

Dear Mother

Mythomaniac: Season 2

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go

The Time It Takes